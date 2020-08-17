Joe Hart to Tottenham? Yes, Joe Hart to Tottenham is actually happening.
The free agent, 33, is expected to sign a contract at Spurs as he will provide cover for Hugo Lloris. It is believed Hart is having a medical at Tottenham and will be announced as a Spurs player shortly.
Hart has struggled for games since being deemed surplus to requirements at Man City when Pep Guardiola arrived in 2016. Hart spent a season on loan at Torino and then West Ham before joining Burnley on a two-year deal in 2018.
Hart played during the 2018-19 season at Burnley but was overtaken by both Tom Heaton and then Nick Pope as the Clarets’ first-choice goalkeeper.
At Tottenham he will play second fiddle to Lloris and is a more experienced, steadier option than the often erratic Paulo Gazzaniga. The young Argentine goalkeeper featured heavily in 2019-20 due to Lloris’ serious elbow injury but aside from a few good performances, Gazzaniga struggled.
There are lots of Hart critics out there but this is actually a shrewd bit of business on a free transfer. He will likely play in the Europa League, League Cup and FA Cup competitions and that will allow Lloris to focus solely on the Premier League. Hart has accepted his role as a back-up goalkeeper and maybe he could have been a starter at a Leeds United or a bottom half Premier League team.
Hart is okay with the ball at his feet but it’s not like Spurs boss Jose Mourinho will be asking him to build from the back. This move will probably suit Hart and Tottenham well and his experience of winning trophies at Man City and playing 75 times for England will be helpful to try and pass on tips to the defensive unit at Spurs.