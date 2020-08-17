Jurgen Klopp to leave Liverpool? Surely not anytime soon…

The much-loved German coach has said time and time again that he plans to walk away from Liverpool at the end of his current contract, which he has extended until the summer of 2024, and he has now said he may just peace out of managing altogether.

Speaking to German outlet SportsBuzzer, Klopp was asked what he will do when his current contract ends in 2024.

“I’ll take a year off and ask myself if I miss football. If I say no, then that will be the end of coach Jurgen Klopp. If one day I am no longer a coach, there is one thing I will not miss: the brutal tension immediately before the game,” Klopp said.

Is this a surprise to hear from Jurgen Klopp? A little. He seems like he loves his players, the fans and most things about the game, but other times he seems like he’d rather be down the pub with his mates having a beer and playing darts.

It is also true that he’s a laidback and humble character and isn’t a fan of most of the rigmarole which swirls around the modern game. After leading Liverpool to Champions League and Premier League trophies in back-to-back seasons, no matter what happens now Klopp will forever be a legend at Liverpool and was just named the PL Manager of the Year.

But Klopp has always said he will not be a coach for 25 or 30 years at one club. He’s always said that. So there’s no surprise here. It is a surprise that he may just hang up his baseball cap, fist pumps and bellowing from the sidelines altogether.

‘Jurgen Klopp to leave Liverpool’ isn’t something we expect to hear for a long time and if that announcement is followed less than 12 months later by ‘Jurgen Klopp has retired as a manager’ it will be even sadder.

Perhaps the German national team will come calling? He plans to move back to Germany in 2024 and that would seem like the perfect role for him after being so successful at Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and now Liverpool.

There is only one Klopp and we should all admire him as much as we can, while we can.

