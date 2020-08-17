The latest transfer news in the Premier League sees John Stones linked with a move to Chelsea, Lewis Dunk also to Chelsea and apparently Douglas Costa to Manchester United would be an interesting Sancho alternative.

Starting in west London, it is true that Chelsea have been linked to every single central defender in the game right now. The latest report from the Daily Mirror: John Stones to Chelsea from Manchester City.

Stones, 26, is well and truly out of favor at Man City and Pep Guardiola is said to want to move him on this summer as Nathan Ake is arriving and City have been linked with Kalidou Koulibaly, Dayot Upamecano and Gabriel Megalhaes among others, to also come in.

Chelsea need new center backs to improve their porous defensive unit and although Stones is a good player, he’s a step down from other defenders they were previously linked with. That perhaps shows how hard it is when teams know what you need, as Declan Rice and Ben Chilwell have both had price tags of over $110 million slapped on them.

The report goes on to state that Brighton captain Lewis Dunk to Chelsea is also a possibility, for $52 million, and again, Dunk is a good, solid defender but still a step down on the other defenders Chelsea have been consistently linked with. He’s half the price, though.

Are Stones and Dunk better than Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma and Antonio Rudiger? Hmm. Probably very similar. Stones to Chelsea makes more sense than Dunk, as he is a ball-playing center back who can link midfield and defense and Frank Lampard is an attack-minded manager. The former Everton star has had a tough few seasons and Stones would probably jump at the chance to get his career back on track and he’d play regularly at Chelsea.

Moving to Manchester, Douglas Costa has been linked with a move to Manchester United as the Juventus and Brazil winger could be an interesting alternative to Jadon Sancho.

According to a report from our partners at Sky Sports, Costa is seen as a back-up option and Juventus are willing to let him leave this summer as they rebuild under new boss Andrea Pirlo.

Costa, 29, has had a mixed season for Juve and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League on several occasions in the past.

His trickery out wide is similar to what Sancho can provide and he’d obviously be a lot cheaper than the $140 million price tag Borussia Dortmund have put on Sancho. Costa for a few seasons would add experience and be an economical option before Man United could then go back in for Sancho.

It appears the Red Devils are beginning to move on from their pursuit of Sancho, 20, and that’s understandable as they are keen to rebuild their squad as soon as possible and Dortmund have already said the talented young winger will be staying with them for the 2019-20 season.

