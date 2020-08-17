More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Stones to Chelsea
Transfer news: Stones, Dunk to Chelsea; Costa to Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 17, 2020, 12:09 PM EDT
The latest transfer news in the Premier League sees John Stones linked with a move to Chelsea, Lewis Dunk also to Chelsea and apparently Douglas Costa to Manchester United would be an interesting Sancho alternative.

Starting in west London, it is true that Chelsea have been linked to every single central defender in the game right now. The latest report from the Daily Mirror: John Stones to Chelsea from Manchester City.

Stones, 26, is well and truly out of favor at Man City and Pep Guardiola is said to want to move him on this summer as Nathan Ake is arriving and City have been linked with Kalidou Koulibaly, Dayot Upamecano and Gabriel Megalhaes among others, to also come in.

Chelsea need new center backs to improve their porous defensive unit and although Stones is a good player, he’s a step down from other defenders they were previously linked with. That perhaps shows how hard it is when teams know what you need, as Declan Rice and Ben Chilwell have both had price tags of over $110 million slapped on them.

The report goes on to state that Brighton captain Lewis Dunk to Chelsea is also a possibility, for $52 million, and again, Dunk is a good, solid defender but still a step down on the other defenders Chelsea have been consistently linked with. He’s half the price, though.

Are Stones and Dunk better than Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma and Antonio Rudiger? Hmm. Probably very similar. Stones to Chelsea makes more sense than Dunk, as he is a ball-playing center back who can link midfield and defense and Frank Lampard is an attack-minded manager. The former Everton star has had a tough few seasons and Stones would probably jump at the chance to get his career back on track and he’d play regularly at Chelsea.

Costa to Manchester United
Moving to Manchester, Douglas Costa has been linked with a move to Manchester United as the Juventus and Brazil winger could be an interesting alternative to Jadon Sancho.

According to a report from our partners at Sky Sports, Costa is seen as a back-up option and Juventus are willing to let him leave this summer as they rebuild under new boss Andrea Pirlo.

Costa, 29, has had a mixed season for Juve and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League on several occasions in the past.

His trickery out wide is similar to what Sancho can provide and he’d obviously be a lot cheaper than the $140 million price tag Borussia Dortmund have put on Sancho. Costa for a few seasons would add experience and be an economical option before Man United could then go back in for Sancho.

It appears the Red Devils are beginning to move on from their pursuit of Sancho, 20, and that’s understandable as they are keen to rebuild their squad as soon as possible and Dortmund have already said the talented young winger will be staying with them for the 2019-20 season.

Key battles for UEFA Champions League semifinals

Champions League semifinals
By Andy EdwardsAug 17, 2020, 3:05 PM EDT
The UEFA Champions League semifinals are set to kick off on Tuesday, with a pair of Bundesliga-versus-Ligue 1 matchups on the docket: PSG – RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich – Lyon.

Below is a look at a pair of key battles, as well as how to watch and follow all of the Champions League semifinal fixtures in the USA.

How to watch, stream Champions League quarterfinals

Dates: August 5-23
Location: Quarterfinals onwards in Lisbon
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com & Europa League here at NBCSports.com

Key battles

PSG – RB Leipzig: Kylian Mbappe v. Dayot Upamecano

Is this a matchup of the best young forward in the world, versus the best young center back in the world? Maybe. Probably. OK, it definitely is.

Dayot Upamecano
Mbappe’s credentials are well-known by this point, but Upamecano is only just beginning to receive the superstar treatment of his fellow Frenchman. Perhaps no individual player stood out more than Upamecano (in a good way — sorry, Barcelona fans) in the quarterfinal round, as it was the 21-year-old who time after time thwarted every half-chance Atletico Madrid looked like creating.

There’s no question about it: Upamecano will have to put forth another Herculean effort to knock PSG out on Tuesday, a task which will be doubly difficult following Mbappe’s return from an ankle injury which was initially expected to keep him out of PSG’s quarterfinal clash with Atalanta. For 60 minutes, the three-time reigning Ligue 1 champions struggled for clear-cut scoring chances — and even trailed until the 90th minute — prior to Mbappe’s introduction from the bench. Assuming Mbappe is available from the start on Tuesday, Upamecano and Co., are suddenly looking at a front-three of Mbappe, Neymar and Mauro Icardi. It cannot be overstated how much more dangerous that is than Neymar-Icardi-Sarabia.

With any luck, Mbappe and Upamecano won’t wind up at the same club at any point in their careers, and this won’t be the last time we’re treated to this spectacle. It is undeniably a clash befitting the Champions League semifinals.

[ MORE: Should Messi leave Barcelona? Will he? | How does Barca rebuild? ]

Bayern Munich – Lyon: Robert Lewandowski/Thomas Mueller v. Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes will have his hands beyond full as the midfielder responsible for tracking the fluid movement and constant interplay between Lewandowski and Mueller. Lewandowski is perhaps the best center forward in the world when it comes to dropping slightly deeper to link play, and that’s made all the more dangerous by Mueller’s not-quite-a-center-forward-but-very-nearly-a-center-forward instincts which tell him when is the proper time to push higher and overlap Lewandowski.

Lyon opted for a three-man backline against Man City in the quarterfinals and, thanks to a little help from Pep Guardiola’s overly conservative team selection, they were largely successful in funneling everything into the central areas where they had the numerical advantage. City’s lack of a secondary winger opposite Raheem Sterling was a real hindrance. Unfortunately for manager Rudi Garcia and Co., the same cannot be said of Bayern.

Serge Gnabry is a terror on the right and Alphonso Davies more than provides the width on the left. This will, in all likelihood, result in the two outside center backs being pulled wider and wider, leaving one on an island in the center, and forcing Guimaraes deeper and deeper to help as Lewandowski and Mueller look to combine and capitalize on acres of space.

Massive, massive advantage to Bayern.

Inter Milan – Shakhtar Donetsk: How to watch, start time, prediction

Inter Milan - Shakhtar Donetsk
By Andy EdwardsAug 17, 2020, 1:58 PM EDT
Man United – Sevilla and Inter Milan – Shakhtar Donetsk are a pair of highly intriguing Europa League semifinals, featuring four clubs from four different leagues, set for Sunday and Monday, respectively (start time, 3pm ET each day).

United reached the final four by narrowly escaping the upset threat of Copenhagen in extra-time; Sevilla broke Wolverhampton Wanderers’ hearts with a late winner in the quarterfinals; Inter held on to an early lead to beat Bayer Leverkusen; and Shakhtar, interestingly enough, have perhaps the most momentum following a 4-1 drubbing of Basel.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

Reminder: from the quarterfinals onward, this year’s Europa League features single-leg ties, meaning the winners on the night will book their place in the final.

Ahead of this week’s semifinals, below is a look at how to watch Man United – Sevilla and Inter Milan – Shakhtar Donetsk in the USA, the betting odds, predictions and much more.

Inter Milan – Shakhtar Donetsk team news

What they’re saying ahead of Europa League semifinals

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: “Let’s see if we’ve developed throughout the season because we’ve had two semifinals before. We want to go to the next step. Semifinals, that’s a good effort, decent, but it’s not good enough. It’s not good enough for Man United still. … Let’s make sure that hurt that we felt in both the other cups that we’ve gone out, that can be our maybe marginal difference. The difference that we want it more than them.”

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui: “We are going to play against Manchester United in the next match — they’re the biggest team in the world but we’re going to be prepared for them. We’re focused on the next game, against a top, historic side, one of the best in the history of the sport who are in great form. We will give our best as we always do. To play against them will be really tough, but we’ll go into it believing we can beat them.”

Europa League semifinals odds

Man United – Sevilla – Full Europa League, Champions League odds

United are slight betting favorites at +150 and Sevilla checking in at +195. That’s about as tight as odds can get. Given how close this one is expected to be, +215 to tie is perhaps the most intriguing prospect.

Odds for Inter – Shakhtar

There’s certainly a great deal of value to be had with Shakhtar set as hefty underdogs at +350. Inter are the heavy favorites at -132, representing very little betting value unless you’re absolutely certain they’re a lock to win it.

Prediction for Man United – Sevilla

United have conceded just two goals in the Europa League dating back to the start of the calendar year (five games), which creates a thoroughly difficult challenge for Sevilla, who have scored just three goals in four games during the same period. This should be a low-scoring affair and United do just enough to come out on top, 1-0.

Prediction for Inter – Shakhtar

Upset special, anyone? Shakhtar have largely flown under the radar and received very little attention during their run to the semifinals, but they have plenty of firepower to hang with Inter in this one. One thing is a near-certainty: there will be goals. It ends 2-2 and goes to penalty kicks, where Inter only just survive.

How to watch, stream Champions League and Europa League

Dates: August 5-23
Location: Quarterfinals onwards in Lisbon/Germany
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com & Europa League here at NBCSports.com

Klopp on future after Liverpool: I may not return as a coach

Klopp to leave Liverpool
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 17, 2020, 11:34 AM EDT
Jurgen Klopp to leave Liverpool? Surely not anytime soon…

The much-loved German coach has said time and time again that he plans to walk away from Liverpool at the end of his current contract, which he has extended until the summer of 2024, and he has now said he may just peace out of managing altogether.

Speaking to German outlet SportsBuzzer, Klopp was asked what he will do when his current contract ends in 2024.

“I’ll take a year off and ask myself if I miss football. If I say no, then that will be the end of coach Jurgen Klopp. If one day I am no longer a coach, there is one thing I will not miss: the brutal tension immediately before the game,” Klopp said.

Is this a surprise to hear from Jurgen Klopp? A little. He seems like he loves his players, the fans and most things about the game, but other times he seems like he’d rather be down the pub with his mates having a beer and playing darts.

It is also true that he’s a laidback and humble character and isn’t a fan of most of the rigmarole which swirls around the modern game. After leading Liverpool to Champions League and Premier League trophies in back-to-back seasons, no matter what happens now Klopp will forever be a legend at Liverpool and was just named the PL Manager of the Year.

But Klopp has always said he will not be a coach for 25 or 30 years at one club. He’s always said that. So there’s no surprise here. It is a surprise that he may just hang up his baseball cap, fist pumps and bellowing from the sidelines altogether.

‘Jurgen Klopp to leave Liverpool’ isn’t something we expect to hear for a long time and if that announcement is followed less than 12 months later by ‘Jurgen Klopp has retired as a manager’ it will be even sadder.

Perhaps the German national team will come calling? He plans to move back to Germany in 2024 and that would seem like the perfect role for him after being so successful at Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and now Liverpool.

There is only one Klopp and we should all admire him as much as we can, while we can.

Leipzig – PSG: How to watch, start time, team news, odds

Leipzig - PSG
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 17, 2020, 10:53 AM EDT
Leipzig – PSG should be a wonderful UEFA Champions League semifinal on Tuesday (start time, 3pm ET) as the French champions will be wary of the German upstarts.

[ MORE: UCL odds, how to watch

For PSG, they are the favorites and the fact Thomas Tuchel’s side may have Kylian Mbappe fit and available to start is a huge boost. Neymar was in fine form in their dramatic quarterfinal win agains Atalanta and although he didn’t score, he did everything else to drag Les Parisiens into the final four.

RB Leipzig didn’t miss the departed Timo Werner as they dug deep to get past Atletico Madrid in their quarter, with young boss Julian Nagelsmann using USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams as his super sub as the American jumped off the bench to score the deflected game-winner.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leipzig – PSG, including how to watch on TV in the USA and how to follow all of the action live.

How to watch, stream Champions League: Leipzig – PSG

Dates: Tuesday, August 18, 3pm ET kick off
Location: Lisbon, Portugal
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com

Team news: Leipzig – PSG

Leipzig will only be without center back Ibrahima Konate who has a hip issue, and aside from that Nagelsmann has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

PSG’s big injury news is that Kylian Mbappe looks like being fit to start the game and playing 90 minutes. Mbappe injured ankle ligaments in the French Cup final last month but has recovered quicker than expected and came on as a sub in the quarterfinal and set up the later winner. Angel di Maria is back from suspension in another attacking boost for PSG however, they will be without goalkeeper Keylor Navas who is out with the thigh injury he picked up in the quarterfinal so Sergio Rico will replace him.

What they’re saying

Julian Nagelsmann on facing fellow German coach Tuchel: “Games against Thomas [Tuchel] are always very interesting, because he has a very good idea of how to play football. I hope that I will also come up with a good idea against him and that my boys will perform as they did against Atletico. I have often played as a coach against him [in the Bundesliga] but rarely won. Hopefully that will change now. I would be satisfied with a bad game if we win.”

Thomas Tuchel gives Kylian Mbappe injury update: “Yes, he played 30 minutes against Atalanta and had no problems with his ankle. So he will train and if there is the possibility for him to start, we will see if can play the 90 minutes.”

Odds and ends – Full Champions League odds

PSG (-132) are the heavy favorites and it’s easy to understand why but if Leipzig (+340) score early, this will be very interesting. The draw (+295) may be a good bet as drama seems to follow PSG and a tight PSG win in extra time seems to fit the script.

Prediction

With Angel di Maria and most importantly Kylian Mbappe back in their attack, it’s hard to look past PSG here. Leipzig will battle hard and can surprise you, but PSG have extra quality and cutting edge in attack. I’m going for Leipzig 1-3 PSG. 