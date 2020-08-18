More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Eric Abidal - Barcelona
Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona fire director of football Eric Abidal

By Andy EdwardsAug 18, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Eric Abidal – Barcelona technical director fired: Barca’s backroom clear-out continued on Tuesday, as the club announced Abidal is the latest member of the technical staff to be let go following the embarrassing 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Manager Quique Setien didn’t survive the short walk to the team bus before he was (initially reported to have been) relieved of his duties after the game. It was Abidal who informed Setien he had been fired.

Now it’s Abidal, who took over as director of football in the summer of 2018, who gets the boot mere hours later.

Little went right for Abidal during his tenure, as he had previously become entangled in a public war of words with club captain Lionel Messi after he criticized the club’s players for “not doing much work.” Messi, who on Sunday reportedly informed Barca of his desire to leave this summer, responded at the time by calling on Abidal, his former teammate, to “name names.”

It is quite clear that the thinking behind Abidal’s removal was twofold: on the performance-related side, Barca’s signings over the last two years have been massively expensive and hugely disappointing; on the Messi-related side of things, Barca’s chances of retaining the undisputed greatest player of all time could be boosted, even just 2 percent, by his departure.

Bayern Munich – Lyon: How to watch, start time, team news, odds

Bayern Munich - Lyon
Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 18, 2020, 12:35 PM EDT
Bayern Munich – Lyon is a classic matchup of David v. Goliath set for the second UEFA Champions League semifinal on Wednesday (start time, 3pm ET), as the German giants are overwhelming favorites to reach Sunday’s final in Lisbon.

Bayern are fresh off their 8-2 dismantling of Barcelona in the quarterfinals, while Lyon pulled off the shock result of the last-eight by beating Manchester City 3-1.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bayern Munich – Lyon, including how to watch on TV in the USA and how to follow all of the action live.

How to watch, stream Champions League: Bayern Munich – Lyon

Date: Wednesday, August 19, 3pm ET kick off
Location: Lisbon, Portugal
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com

Team news: Bayern Munich – Lyon

Benjamin Pavard is the only Bayern player whose availability is in question at this time, as the French defender is working his way back from an ankle ligament injury suffered late last month. Pavard returned to training this week and is questionable for Wednesday’s semifinal.

On the other side, Lyon have a totally clean bill of health and expect to have everyone fit and available.

What they’re saying

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, on manager Hansi Flick: “Bayern’s future coach is Hansi Flick, and hopefully he will remain so for a very, very long time. We can all congratulate ourselves on Hansi Flick last November and expressing confidence in him. He has paid back this trust again and again. Hansi Flick has brought back important values to the team and the club. We are in a very good position at the moment, having won the German double and advanced to the semi-finals of the Champions League. This makes us happy.”

Lyon manager Rudi Garcia, on why his team fears no one: “We know who we are coming up against next. We eliminated a Juventus side who were one of the contenders to win the Champions League, and a Manchester City side who were contenders to win the Champions League. Bayern will be exactly the same, but on the basis of what the players have shown logically we can still hope to get through another round and that is what we are going to prepare to try to do.”

Odds: Bayern Munich – Lyon – Full Champions League odds

Bayern (-455) are the too-big-to-be-beaten favorites, with Lyon checking in as +1100 underdogs. Even the draw (+575) seems an unreasonable hope and prayer.

Prediction

How can Lyon not only slow down Bayern’s relentless attack, but also threaten at the other end and creating scoring chances of their own? It seems an impossible task for just about anyone in the world these days. However, Juventus and Man City probably thought the same thing. This one could get ugly, as in Bayern 4-0 Lyon. 

Transfer news: Juventus bid for Jimenez; Man City still chasing Koulibaly

Jimenez to Juventus
Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 18, 2020, 10:40 AM EDT
The latest transfer news in the Premier League sees Wolves rejecting an absurd request to send Raul Jimenez to Juventus, Man City back in for Kalidou Koulibaly and Man United moving on from Jadon Sancho…

Jimenez to Juventus, Ramsey to Wolves

Juventus’ transfer business is, apparently, being handled by an anonymous Twitter account with 13 followers. Here is the logic behind a recent offer made to Wolverhampton Wanderers: we’ll have your best player, and in return we’ll give you a player for whom we have no use and do not want, do we have a deal? It’s the only logical explanation for offering Aaron Ramsey (plus cash) in exchange for Raul Jimenez, who is valued by Wolves at $119 million. Alas, that’s what the nine-time reigning Serie A champions are said to have offered in recent days. Wolves, if you can believe it, rejected the offer.

Man City circle back to Koulibaly

Manchester City have been pursuing Napoli center back Kalidou Koulibaly for what feels like 10 years now — more realistically, since Pep Guardiola arrived as manager in 2016. Despite having already signed Nathan Ake for $52 million this summer, City are reportedly back in for Koulibaly. Unfortunately for City, their $83-million valuation of the 29-year-old is said to be well short of what Napoli will demand ($107 million). Perhaps John Stones could be sold this summer, for a fee that would bridge the gap between the two sides, and everybody comes out a winner.

Man United’s plan B, sans Sancho

Manchester United are looking increasingly like having missed out on 20-year-old budding superstar Jadon Sancho this summer, therefore Ed Woodward and Co., are forced to come up with a plan B. Enter: 29-year-old Douglas Costa. The Brazilian is said to be one of a few named on United’s list of fall-back options and, like consolation prizes, signing Costa from Juve would leave so very much to be desired, by comparison.

Liverpool unwilling to meet Thiago price

Thiago Alcantara’s reported/impending move to the Premier League is quickly becoming this summer’s first protracted transfer saga, with Liverpool and Bayern Munich seemingly stuck in a stand-off over what appears to be a difference of 5 or $10 million. Bayern want $35 million for Thiago, whose contract expires next summer, and Liverpool are unwilling to pay more than 25 or $30 million. Who will blink first? Check back tomorrow next week next month, when this saga will surely still be drawn out.

Tuchel updates Mbappe injury status for UCL semifinal

Kylian Mbappe injury
Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 18, 2020, 9:06 AM EDT
Kylian Mbappe injury update: The 21-year-old is, apparently, an exceptionally fast healer and will be available to start when Paris Saint-Germain take on RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League semifinal on Tuesday.

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel revealed on Monday that Mbappe come through his 30-minute substitute appearance in Thursday’s quarterfinal unscathed. With ample time to work on his fitness since PSG came back from 1-0 down by scoring twice in stoppage time, Mbappe will be available to start and might even play 90 minutes — quote from the Guardian:

“He has had no reaction and [has] had six days since to work on fitness, so of course he can start. We will decide after training whether he can play 90 minutes.”

Given the fact Mbappe suffered the ankle injury, which at the time was deemed to be “serious,” just 25 days ago, it’s something of a minor miracle to have only missed three weeks. Oh, to be 21 years young again.

Mbappe was highly influential and instrumental in the quarterfinal comeback against Atalanta. After PSG struggled for clear-cut scoring chances for an hour, it was Mbappe’s introduction which stretched the game — and Atalanta — and breathed new life into an alarmingly average PSG side to that point.

Inter Milan thrash Shakhtar Donetsk to reach Europa League final

Inter Milan - Europa League
Photo by Claudio Villa - Inter/Inter via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 17, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT
Inter Milan – Europa League finalists: Antonio Conte’s side book its place in Friday’s Europa League final, where they will face Sevilla, with a 5-0 demolition of Shakhtar Donetsk in semifinal no. 2 on Monday.

The goals came from Lautaro Martinez (twice), Danilo D’Ambrosio and Romelu Lukaku (also twice), as Inter started a tad slower than they finished the game, but eventually put Shakhtar to the sword with a relentless second-half performance.

Shakhtar were the architects of Inter’s opening goal in the 19th minute, as goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov’s clearance was far from fully cleared and fell to the onrushing Nicolo Barella with acres of space in front of him. Barella whipped a dangerous cross to the top of the six-yard box and Martinez rose quickly for a glancing header past Pyatov.

Inter went inches from doubling their lead just five minutes, but the final touch was lacking ever so slightly as the ball bounced around inside the six.

Martinez so nearly scored the Goal of the Europa League shortly after the halftime restart. Romelu Lukaku flicked the ball on from a long ball over the top, sending it into Martinez’s path as he split the last two defenders between himself and Pyatov. His 40-yard chip attempt needed another few inches of loft to beat Pyatov, who scrambled back heroically and just managed to push it wide of his left-hand post.

The pressure never relented as Inter kept pushing and pushing for a second goal, and finally it came, via corner kick, in the 64th minute. Danilo D’Ambrosio rose above a crowd of bodies at the back post and put plenty of power behind his header to make it 2-0.

Just for good measure and a bit of insurance, Inter continued their incessant high-pressing and Martinez sent a low, stinging strike past Pyatov for 3-0 just 10 minutes later. Lukaku added his brace in the 78th and 83rd minutes, extending his run of having scored a goal in every Europa League game in which he has appeared this season, with only the final standing between himself and the unique achievement.