Bayern Munich – Lyon: How to watch, start time, team news, odds

Bayern Munich – Lyon is a classic matchup of David v. Goliath set for the second UEFA Champions League semifinal on Wednesday (start time, 3pm ET), as the German giants are overwhelming favorites to reach Sunday’s final in Lisbon.

Bayern are fresh off their 8-2 dismantling of Barcelona in the quarterfinals, while Lyon pulled off the shock result of the last-eight by beating Manchester City 3-1.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bayern Munich – Lyon, including how to watch on TV in the USA and how to follow all of the action live.

How to watch, stream Champions League: Bayern Munich – Lyon

Date: Wednesday, August 19, 3pm ET kick off

Location: Lisbon, Portugal

How to watch: CBS Sports

Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com

Team news: Bayern Munich – Lyon

Benjamin Pavard is the only Bayern player whose availability is in question at this time, as the French defender is working his way back from an ankle ligament injury suffered late last month. Pavard returned to training this week and is questionable for Wednesday’s semifinal.

On the other side, Lyon have a totally clean bill of health and expect to have everyone fit and available.

What they’re saying

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, on manager Hansi Flick: “Bayern’s future coach is Hansi Flick, and hopefully he will remain so for a very, very long time. We can all congratulate ourselves on Hansi Flick last November and expressing confidence in him. He has paid back this trust again and again. Hansi Flick has brought back important values to the team and the club. We are in a very good position at the moment, having won the German double and advanced to the semi-finals of the Champions League. This makes us happy.”

Lyon manager Rudi Garcia, on why his team fears no one: “We know who we are coming up against next. We eliminated a Juventus side who were one of the contenders to win the Champions League, and a Manchester City side who were contenders to win the Champions League. Bayern will be exactly the same, but on the basis of what the players have shown logically we can still hope to get through another round and that is what we are going to prepare to try to do.”

Odds: Bayern Munich – Lyon

Bayern (-455) are the too-big-to-be-beaten favorites, with Lyon checking in as +1100 underdogs. Even the draw (+575) seems an unreasonable hope and prayer.

Prediction

How can Lyon not only slow down Bayern’s relentless attack, but also threaten at the other end and creating scoring chances of their own? It seems an impossible task for just about anyone in the world these days. However, Juventus and Man City probably thought the same thing. This one could get ugly, as in Bayern 4-0 Lyon.

