Leipzig - PSG
Photo by MANU FERNANDEZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Di Maria shines as PSG crushes RB Leipzig

By Nicholas MendolaAug 18, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT
Leipzig – PSG: Paris Saint-Germain will play in its first UEFA Champions League Final after classy Angel Di Maria led the Ligue 1’s best in a waltz past RB Leipzig 3-0 on Tuesday in Portugal.

Di Maria scored off a Neymar flick and set up goals for Marquinhos and Juan Bernat in the easy win.

[ MORE: Ligue 1 postpones opener over COVID-19 ]

PSG will meet league mates Lyon or tournament favorites Bayern Munich in Sunday’s final. Three PSG players will be seeking a third UCL crown: Neymar, Di Maria, and injured keeper Keylor Navas.

Three things we learned from Leipzig – PSG

1. Di Maria claims high status: Manchester United did not see the best of the Argentine, who scored four times with 12 assists in his lone season at Old Trafford, and perhaps that’s colored many fans’ perceptions of the winger.

Tuesday was a reminder of his class, the 32-year-old an absolute artist. First, his free kick service provided Marquinhos’ opener and then he showed his calm in front of goal when he turned Neymar’s flick into a 2-0 halftime lead. His assist to Bernat was icing on the cake. A menace, and one who will bid for a second UCL title.

2. Americans Abroad: Tyler Adams was the hero of the semifinal with his winner off the bench, but his task to flip the script Tuesday was Herculean in subbing on for Kevin Kampl down three in the 64th minute. The 21-year-old was typically tidy in Leipzig’s defeat while becoming the second American to play in a Champions League semifinal (DaMarcus Beasley in 2005 with PSV Eindhoven).

3. Neymar’s gifts undeniable: Yes, he’s an embellisher of high order and sure, his engineered presence in the transfer rumor mill is not fun, but there are few players on Earth who can conjure the clever quite like Neymar. His flicked assist to Di Maria just before halftime was magnificent and one of several moments of beauty produced by the 28-year-old.

Man of the Match

Di Maria. There is no other option.

Leipzig – PSG recap

The Parisiens nearly scored twice in the first eight minutes. Mbappe slipped Neymar through for a shot off the far post moments before the Brazilian was whistled for a handball while blocking a Peter Gulacsi goal kick into the path of Mbappe for a finish that would not count.

Leipzig wouldn’t be sparred five minutes later, as Di Maria’s free kick was turned past Gulacsi by the head of Marquinhos.

Down a goal, Julian Nagelsmann’s men found their groove. They earned but missed a dangerous free kick before Konrad Laime missed an in-tight chance off the outside of the net.

Neymar nearly produced the sublime with a viciously-spun free kick toward the near post from way wide and outside the 18, but it just missed the near post.

PSG doubled down off a second error from normally-strong Gulacsi, a wayward pass picked off and fed to Neymar for a great flicked pass that Di Maria passed home for 2-0.

[ MORE: David Silva unveiled by Real Sociedad ]

It took all of 11 minutes for PSG to put it to bed, Nordi Mukiele worked over deep in Leipzig territory. A quick cross to the near post was nodded home by Bernat, who was onside because of the prone Mukiele.

Nagelsmann charged his men forward for the final 20 minutes and Angelino forced a save out of Sergio Rico in the 76th.

Report: Kai Havertz to Chelsea price tag will break German record

Kai Havertz to Chelsea
Photo by MARTIN MEISSNER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 18, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT
Remember when COVID-19 was going to drag down transfer prices?

That’s, to put it mildly, not entirely true.

According to BILD in Germany, Chelsea will smash the transfer record for a German player by the time it concludes the acquisition of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen.

[ MORE: PSG cruises past Leipzig ]

The two sides have been talking for about a week, says reporter Christian Falk.

How big of a deal are we talking? Presumably we’re talking about the most money spent on a German player, and that standard was set by… wait for it… Chelsea this year when it triggered the release clause of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig for about $65 million.

Ousmane Dembele is the record sale by a German club, with Barcelona buying the winger from Borussia Dortmund for approximately $125 million in 2017. That’s rich.

A $93 million price tag was rumored in late July, and a report last week said Havertz had agreed on a five-year contract with Chelsea should the move go ahead.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder caught fire this season and has 38 goals with 16 assists over the past two seasons with Bayer.

[ MORE: Latest on Koeman, Messi, Barcelona ]

Chelsea’s attack with Havertz would go from fierce to terrifying, as Frank Lampard would have a quartet of attackers with the ability to play basically anywhere in the attacking third.

Havertz is an attacking mid who can play right wing and center forward. Werner a center forward who has no problem drifting to the left. Christian Pulisic likes the left but does just fine on the right and has playmaking mid capabilities while Hakim Ziyech prefers the right but can come inside and play midfield as well.

Mason Mount is versatile and a Lampard favorite and Callum Hudson-Odoi isn’t far removed from being the talk of the town.

That’s all before mentioning center forwards Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud. Wow.

The Blues have also been linked with renovating their defense with Ben Chilwell, Lewis Dunk and John Stones, and at some point Financial Fair Play will dictate some big sales (though they minted nine figures off the sale of Eden Hazard last summer).

Can Chelsea be a Premier League title contender with this group?

Pulisic — Werner — Ziyech

Havertz

Kante — Kovacic

Chilwell — Dunk — Rudiger — Azpilicueta

Caballero/new keeper

Bartomeu: Koeman to Barcelona likely, Messi key to future

Koeman to Barcelona
Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 18, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT
Embattled Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is hanging his hat on Lionel Messi sticking around the Camp Nou as Ronald Koeman to Barcelona looks imminent.

The Dutch manager was tipped for the job soon after Quique Setien was fired on Monday. Sporting director Eric Abidal was sacked earlier Tuesday as Bartomeu tries to hold off an enraged Barca base with a presidential election scheduled for March.

Koeman, the Barca alumnus and ex-Everton and Southampton boss, will take the helm of La Liga’s legendary side “if nothing goes wrong,” Bartomeu said Tuesday.

[ MORE: Should Messi leave Barcelona? Will he? | How does Barca rebuild? ]

Bartomeu said that Koeman needs Lionel Messi, who has grown weary of the mess at Barcelona and has been linked to a reunion with Pep Guardiola at Man City.

The president also said that Barca has a “salary mess” and named just seven veteran players who are off-limits to suitors: Messi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Nelson Semedo, Frenkie de Jong, Clement Lenglet, Ousmane Dembele, and Antoine Griezmann. Presumably he’d include young prospects Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig, as well as incoming phenoms Pedri and Trincao.

“Koeman is saying that the pillar of his project is Leo Messi. He has a contract until 2021. I talk to him regularly and he knows there’s a project with a new coach here. We’re all disappointed at the moment, but we’re motivated by the new project. His father told me that there was a strong disappointment. This is correct, but since Sunday we have to think about the future. It’s about changing the mentality.”

Koeman underwent a heart procedure in May and led the Netherlands men’s national team to the 2019 UEFA Nations League final, starring Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong.

He’ll work even closer with the latter if the Barca hiring is finalized for next season, where he’ll bid to win his first league title outside of the Netherlands. He’s won the Eredivisie twice with Ajax and once with PSV, collecting silverware in stops at Valencia, AZ Alkmaar, and Benfica.

A EURO winner with the Dutch as a player in 1988, he played six seasons with Barca from 1989-1995. Koeman won four La Liga crowns at Barca and was the UCL’s top scorer in 1993-94.

Di Maria glows after PSG makes Champions League Final

PSG makes Champions League Final
Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 18, 2020, 5:42 PM EDT
Angel Di Maria was glowing after his powerful performance led Paris Saint-Germain to its first spot in a UEFA Champions League Final.

PSG clobbered RB Leipzig 3-0 on Tuesday behind Di Maria’s goal and two assists, and now the Argentine can win his second European Cup when Les Parisiens meet either Bayern Munich or Lyon on Sunday.

[ MORE: PSG cruises past Leipzig ]

He credited his team for his big day, but the personal humility didn’t extend to his description of the unit. From the BBC:

“We ate them up from minute one,” said Di Maria, who won the UCL with Real Madrid. “It’s going to be tough to sleep between now and the final.”

“We worked hard all game and we showed we deserve to be here. It doesn’t matter who we face, either Bayern or Lyon, we’ll give our all.”

Di Maria’s incredible play in Real’s 2013-14 UCL run helped shine his star en route to Manchester United, but he’s been more invaluable to PSG this season.

The 32-year-old Argentine has three goals and seven assists in the UCL this season, including a brace against old pals Real Madrid, an assist in the comeback defeat of Borussia Dortmund, and Tuesday’s big show.

WATCH: Neymar caps brilliant half with stylish flick assist for PSG

Neymar assist video
Photo by DAVID RAMOS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 18, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT
Paris Saint-Germain is well on its way to a first Champions League Final, holding a 2-0 lead over RB Leipzig in Portugal on Tuesday.

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Angel Di Maria were reunited in the Starting XI and pretty much ran the first 45 minutes.

[ MORE: Ligue 1 postpones opener over COVID-19 ]

The Brazilian was particularly vibrant and could’ve scored thrice with an early shot off the post before a tricky free kick just missed the frame and a third chance bounded wide of the near post.

Marquinhos nodded a Di Maria free kick home for the first goal of the match, and Neymar got on the score sheet when he assisted the Argentine just before halftime.

Leipzig star keeper Peter Gulacsi was not at his best, the Hungarian international’s costly errant pass fed into the path of Neymar.

The superstar turned a probably intentional clever flick into the path of Di Maria for this terrific finish.

Neymar also drew four fouls in the first half, passing at 95 percent and winning 6-of-11 duels to go with his three shots and an assist. The highlights are with Di Maria but don’t sleep on the star.