Former Manchester United captain Valencia linked with 3 MLS clubs

A report out of Ecuador says Antonio Valencia may be convinced to join one of three teams in Major League Soccer, the latest time the ex-Manchester United captain’s been linked with a move to North America.

Valencia, 35, has spent the last two seasons with LDU Quito in his native Ecuador, posting a goal and three assists in 32 appearances at right back with some work at defensive mid.

The report says Inter Miami CF, D.C. United and the LA Galaxy, and Valencia could quiz former Manchester United players on all three teams. Ex-teammate Wayne Rooney played for DC United and Zlatan Ibrahimovic was with the Galaxy, while David Beckham owns Inter Miami.

Valencia was released by Manchester United in 2019 after a decade with the Premier League giants, having made his name at Wigan from 2006-09.

The right back remains active in the Ecuador national team set-up, where he’s two caps away from becoming the nation’s seventh centurion. He won the Ecuador Cup with Quito in 2019.

Could he be a factor in MLS? Sure, and he could also provide invaluable leadership along with Blaise Matuidi in Miami. The question is how much money should be offered a player of his caliber at his age, especially if he’s going to be a right back or right mid on our shores.

