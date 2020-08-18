Leipzig – PSG should be a wonderful UEFA Champions League semifinal on Tuesday (start time, 3pm ET) as the French champions will be wary of the German upstarts.

For PSG, they are the favorites and the fact Thomas Tuchel’s side may have Kylian Mbappe fit and available to start is a huge boost. Neymar was in fine form in their dramatic quarterfinal win agains Atalanta and although he didn’t score, he did everything else to drag Les Parisiens into the final four.

RB Leipzig didn’t miss the departed Timo Werner as they dug deep to get past Atletico Madrid in their quarter, with young boss Julian Nagelsmann using USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams as his super sub as the American jumped off the bench to score the deflected game-winner.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leipzig – PSG, including how to watch on TV in the USA and how to follow all of the action live.

How to watch, stream Champions League: Leipzig – PSG

Dates: Tuesday, August 18, 3pm ET kick off

Location: Lisbon, Portugal

How to watch: CBS Sports

Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com

Team news: Leipzig – PSG

Leipzig will only be without center back Ibrahima Konate who has a hip issue, and aside from that Nagelsmann has a fully-fit squad to choose from. Semifinal match-winner Tyler Adams begins on the bench for RBL.

PSG’s big injury news is that Kylian Mbappe looks like being fit to start the game and playing 90 minutes. Mbappe injured ankle ligaments in the French Cup final last month but has recovered quicker than expected and came on as a sub in the quarterfinal and set up the later winner. Angel di Maria is back from suspension in another attacking boost for PSG however, they will be without goalkeeper Keylor Navas who is out with the thigh injury he picked up in the quarterfinal so Sergio Rico will replace him.

What they’re saying

Julian Nagelsmann on facing fellow German coach Tuchel: “Games against Thomas [Tuchel] are always very interesting, because he has a very good idea of how to play football. I hope that I will also come up with a good idea against him and that my boys will perform as they did against Atletico. I have often played as a coach against him [in the Bundesliga] but rarely won. Hopefully that will change now. I would be satisfied with a bad game if we win.”

Thomas Tuchel gives Kylian Mbappe injury update: “Yes, he played 30 minutes against Atalanta and had no problems with his ankle. So he will train and if there is the possibility for him to start, we will see if can play the 90 minutes.”

Odds and ends – Full Champions League odds

PSG (-132) are the heavy favorites and it’s easy to understand why but if Leipzig (+340) score early, this will be very interesting. The draw (+295) may be a good bet as drama seems to follow PSG and a tight PSG win in extra time seems to fit the script.

Prediction

With Angel di Maria and most importantly Kylian Mbappe back in their attack, it’s hard to look past PSG here. Leipzig will battle hard and can surprise you, but PSG have extra quality and cutting edge in attack. I’m going for Leipzig 1-3 PSG.

