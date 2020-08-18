Ligue 1 opener postponed over Marseille COVID-19 positives

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The long wait for Ligue 1 football has grown for fans of Marseille and Saint-Etienne.

The clubs have postponed their season opener from Friday to mid-September after three more members of Marseille tested positive for COVID-19, leaving the club with four tests amongst players and backroom staff.

Marseille’s Jordan Amavi, the former Aston Villa man, tested positive last week.

Marseille has not played a league or cup match since March 6, though they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in a summer friendly. Saint-Etienne did play July 24, a French Cup Final loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

The postponement is the third of Ligue 1’s opening week after PSG and Lyon advanced to the Champions League semifinals, delaying league matches against Montpellier and Metz.

Bordeaux hosts Nantes on Friday at 1 pm ET, while Lille and Stade Rennais meet one day later. There are five season openers on Sunday.

Sky Sports notes that Nimes claims to have “two suspected cases” ahead of Sunday’s match versus Brest.

It’s important to note events like these because there’s a tendency to believe that soccer has sorted out the pandemic. Many leagues, clubs, and players are doing an incredible job during the pandemic, but nothing’s foolproof and guards shouldn’t be lowered if leagues want to stay active.

Just ask Spain, or fans of Celtic and Aberdeen.

