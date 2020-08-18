The latest transfer news in the Premier League sees Wolves rejecting an absurd request to send Raul Jimenez to Juventus, Man City back in for Kalidou Koulibaly and Man United moving on from Jadon Sancho…

Jimenez to Juventus, Ramsey to Wolves

Juventus’ transfer business is, apparently, being handled by an anonymous Twitter account with 13 followers. Here is the logic behind a recent offer made to Wolverhampton Wanderers: we’ll have your best player, and in return we’ll give you a player for whom we have no use and do not want, do we have a deal? It’s the only logical explanation for offering Aaron Ramsey (plus cash) in exchange for Raul Jimenez, who is valued by Wolves at $119 million. Alas, that’s what the nine-time reigning Serie A champions are said to have offered in recent days. Wolves, if you can believe it, rejected the offer.

Man City circle back to Koulibaly

Manchester City have been pursuing Napoli center back Kalidou Koulibaly for what feels like 10 years now — more realistically, since Pep Guardiola arrived as manager in 2016. Despite having already signed Nathan Ake for $52 million this summer, City are reportedly back in for Koulibaly. Unfortunately for City, their $83-million valuation of the 29-year-old is said to be well short of what Napoli will demand ($107 million). Perhaps John Stones could be sold this summer, for a fee that would bridge the gap between the two sides, and everybody comes out a winner.

Man United’s plan B, sans Sancho

Manchester United are looking increasingly like having missed out on 20-year-old budding superstar Jadon Sancho this summer, therefore Ed Woodward and Co., are forced to come up with a plan B. Enter: 29-year-old Douglas Costa. The Brazilian is said to be one of a few named on United’s list of fall-back options and, like consolation prizes, signing Costa from Juve would leave so very much to be desired, by comparison.

Liverpool unwilling to meet Thiago price

Thiago Alcantara’s reported/impending move to the Premier League is quickly becoming this summer’s first protracted transfer saga, with Liverpool and Bayern Munich seemingly stuck in a stand-off over what appears to be a difference of 5 or $10 million. Bayern want $35 million for Thiago, whose contract expires next summer, and Liverpool are unwilling to pay more than 25 or $30 million. Who will blink first? Check back tomorrow next week next month, when this saga will surely still be drawn out.

