Kylian Mbappe injury update: The 21-year-old is, apparently, an exceptionally fast healer and will be available to start when Paris Saint-Germain take on RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League semifinal on Tuesday.
PSG manager Thomas Tuchel revealed on Monday that Mbappe come through his 30-minute substitute appearance in Thursday’s quarterfinal unscathed. With ample time to work on his fitness since PSG came back from 1-0 down by scoring twice in stoppage time, Mbappe will be available to start and might even play 90 minutes — quote from the Guardian:
“He has had no reaction and [has] had six days since to work on fitness, so of course he can start. We will decide after training whether he can play 90 minutes.”
Given the fact Mbappe suffered the ankle injury, which at the time was deemed to be “serious,” just 25 days ago, it’s something of a minor miracle to have only missed three weeks. Oh, to be 21 years young again.
Mbappe was highly influential and instrumental in the quarterfinal comeback against Atalanta. After PSG struggled for clear-cut scoring chances for an hour, it was Mbappe’s introduction which stretched the game — and Atalanta — and breathed new life into an alarmingly average PSG side to that point.