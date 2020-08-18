WATCH: Neymar caps brilliant half with stylish flick assist for PSG

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Paris Saint-Germain is well on its way to a first Champions League Final, holding a 2-0 lead over RB Leipzig in Portugal on Tuesday.

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Angel Di Maria were reunited in the Starting XI and pretty much ran the first 45 minutes.

[ MORE: Ligue 1 postpones opener over COVID-19 ]

The Brazilian was particularly vibrant and could’ve scored thrice with an early shot off the post before a tricky free kick just missed the frame and a third chance bounded wide of the near post.

Marquinhos nodded a Di Maria free kick home for the first goal of the match, and Neymar got on the score sheet when he assisted the Argentine just before halftime.

Leipzig star keeper Peter Gulacsi was not at his best, the Hungarian international’s costly errant pass fed into the path of Neymar.

The superstar turned a probably intentional clever flick into the path of Di Maria for this terrific finish.

Neymar also drew four fouls in the first half, passing at 95 percent and winning 6-of-11 duels to go with his three shots and an assist. The highlights are with Di Maria but don’t sleep on the star.

That's two! A costly error gives PSG a two-goal lead through the Di Maria finish. pic.twitter.com/p7VTBLfekL — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 18, 2020

Follow @NicholasMendola