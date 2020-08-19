Bayern Munich too much for Lyon, joins PSG in Champions League Final

Lyon – Bayern Munich: Serge Gnabry’s first-half brace was all Bayern Munich needed to clinch a berth in the UEFA Champions League Final with a 3-0 defeat of Lyon on Wednesday in Portugal.
Bayern rode its two-goal lead for nearly an hour of play, getting a pair of key saves from Manuel Neuer along the way to Robert Lewandowski’s 88th minute header.
Lewandowski had a goal and an assist and Joshua Kimmich set up two goals in the win.
Bayern will meet PSG in Sunday’s Champions League Final. The Bavarians seek their sixth European Cup while Les Parisiens make their UCL Final debut.
Three things we learned from Lyon – Bayern Munich
1. Gnabry a force: Former Arsenal and West Brom attacker Serge Gnabry didn’t get too many chances to shine in England but has been a force since heading home to Germany. One of only nine players in the top five European leagues to record double-digit goals and assists in league play, Gnabry’s Champions League campaign has been even more sensational. He now has nine goals and two assists in nine matches, including two versus Chelsea and four against Tottenham. Sweet for a former Gunner.
2. Neuer thwarts comeback energy: Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer may no longer be in the unquestioned highest performing rank of goalkeepers, but he’s still very very good. The German veteran caught a Marcelo header early in the second half and was quick to react when Karl Toko Ekambi looked to have a Lyon marker locked and loaded in the 59th. Big players in big games, yes?
3. Where was Dembele? Days after scoring twice in 15 minutes off the bench against Man City, ex-Celtic star Moussa Dembele was not rewarded with a place in the Starting XI against Bayern. Rudi Garcia put the club’s leading scorer on in the 58th minute with the result already looking deep-rooted. There’s either an injury here or a command from on high to keep the transfer target healthy. This was the Champions League semifinal!!
Man of the Match
Gnabry, though Kimmich was quietly sensational as usual.
Lyon – Bayern Munich recap
Memphis Depay lashed into the outside of the goal against the run of play as Lyon bid to pull in front.
Lyon could’ve scored twice by the time the Bavarians took the lead, Karl Toko Ekambi smashing the frame with an effort.
The breakthrough came via Gnarby, who continued his incredible season with a dribble to the top of the 18 and rip past Anthony Lopes.
Gnabry got his second after Lewandowski’s uncharacteristic flub of an Ivan Perisic cross, Lopes keeping the ball out but unable to stymy the ex-Arsenal man’s shot at a rebound.
Gnabry then swirled a shot toward the back post which could’ve served as an assist if Lewandowski reached the orb.
Lyon finished the half with enough promise to not rule out a comeback. Lopes stopping Perisic early in the second half would have given the French side more hope.
Quality interplay down the right side led to a Lyon corner kick conceded by Niklas Sule but Manuel Neuer acted quickly to snare the ensuing Marcelo header.
Neuer made an even better save when Toko Ekambi couldn’t quite get everything he wanted on a 59th-minute open look at the back post.
Lewandowski put the match to bed when he headed home Kimmich’s free kick two minutes from time.