In the latest transfer news David Brooks has been linked with Manchester United, while there’s yet another update on Kai Havertz to Chelsea.
Starting in Manchester, it is believd David Brooks to Manchester United could be a possibility as the Welsh winger is now seen as an alternative to Jadon Sancho.
Brooks, 23, looks set to leave Bournemouth this summer following their relegation from the Premier League and has previously been linked with a move to Liverpool.
However, a report from Sports Witness states that Man United’s interest in Brooks is “rather more serious than widely assumed” and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on the young attacking midfielder.
David Brooks to Manchester United makes sense on multiple levels. He ticks a lot of the boxes Solskjaer is looking for and is young, hungry and British. Solskjaer hasn’t hidden the fact those are some of the key principles he’s after.
Brooks’ transfer fee could be upward of $60 million but when you compare that to Sancho, $140 million, and what Brooks would have cost last summer (probably $80 million) this isn’t a bad deal. Douglas Costa has also been mentioned as a Sancho alternative, as Borussia Dortmund say that Sancho will not leave this summer.
His trickery and vision would give them something slightly different than their current wingers and he proved during the 2018-19 season that he can be a force in the Premier League. He spent most of the 2019-20 season out injured and that was probably one of the main reasons Bournemouth were relegated.
Heading to London, the latest Kai Havertz to Chelsea update has arrived at it’s a big one: the two clubs are negotiating the transfer fee but are still some way apart. We also had the latest on this deal yesterday, and it’s fast moving.
Havertz, 21, has made it clear he wants to join Chelsea and a report from Bild in Germany says that the Blues are willing to pay $94 million but Leverkusen want $120 million as the clubs continue to negotiate.
Separate reports state that Havertz will be paid $23.8 million a season at Chelsea on a five-year contract.
Per the latest report, Real Madrid could enter the bidding for Havertz as Bayer Leverkusen are staying firm on their asking price but Chelsea are said to be confident of wrapping up the deal by Aug. 28 when Bayer return for preseason training.
Our partners at Sky Sports have also stated that Havertz has made it clear he wants to sign for Chelsea and join the ‘project’ that Frank Lampard is building, with Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech already signed up to bolster their attack.
With Havertz edging closer to a move to Chelsea, surely Frank Lampard will now switch his attention to defensive reinforcements. Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck has said Lampard’s first season at Chelsea was ‘very successful’ but without defensive reinforcements this summer, Chelsea will do very well to improve on their fourth-place Premier League finish in 2019-20.
Havertz, Ziyech and Werner will boost their attack and finish off the many chances Christian Pulisic and Co. created, and as long as new defenders are coming in, Chelsea will continue to move in the right direction.