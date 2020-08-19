The UEFA Champions League and Europa League action has resumed and I’m going to reveal my predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s top two continental tournaments.
With Manchester City and Chelsea knocked out of the Champions League and Wolves and Manchester United out of the Europa League, there has been plenty of downs for Premier League clubs over the last week.
Just because the Premier League season is over, and the involvement of PL clubs in Europe is done, that doesn’t mean the action is over. Far from it.
In the next few days the Europa League and Champions League semifinals and finals will take place as the mini tournaments conclude in Germany and Portugal.
In the Champions League, PSG beat Leipzig and will face the winner of Bayern Munich and underdogs Lyon as a PSG-Bayern final is the one neutrals are rooting for. As for the Europa League final, Inter Milan will face Sevilla in what should be a hugely entertaining clash.
Lisbon, Portugal will host the Champions League games, while the Europa League final will be held in Cologne.
Below is a look at my predictions, the odds for the games this week and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.
How to watch, stream Champions League and Europa League
Dates: August 5-23
Location: Quarterfinals onwards in Lisbon/Germany
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com & Europa League here at NBCSports.com
JPW’s Champions League predictions
Semifinals (August 18-19)
Wednesday, August 19: Lyon 1-3 Bayern Munich
JPW’s Europa League predictions
Final
Friday, August 21: Sevilla 1-2 Inter Milan
Champions League betting odds via DraftKings
Quarterfinals (August 18-19)
(+1100) Lyon v. Bayern Munich (-455). Tie: +575
Outright winner
Bayern Munich (-167)
Paris Saint-Germain (+150)
Lyon (+2000)
Europa League betting odds
Final (August 21)
(+235) Sevilla v. Inter Milan (+125). Tie: +220
Outright winner
Inter Milan (-155)
Sevilla (+130)