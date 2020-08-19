More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Champions League odds
Getty Images

Champions League, Europa League: How to watch, odds, start time, predictions

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 19, 2020, 6:59 AM EDT
The UEFA Champions League and Europa League action has resumed and I’m going to reveal my predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s top two continental tournaments.

With Manchester City and Chelsea knocked out of the Champions League and Wolves and Manchester United out of the Europa League, there has been plenty of downs for Premier League clubs over the last week.

Just because the Premier League season is over, and the involvement of PL clubs in Europe is done, that doesn’t mean the action is over. Far from it.

In the next few days the Europa League and Champions League semifinals and finals will take place as the mini tournaments conclude in Germany and Portugal.

In the Champions League, PSG beat Leipzig and will face the winner of Bayern Munich and underdogs Lyon as a PSG-Bayern final is the one neutrals are rooting for. As for the Europa League final, Inter Milan will face Sevilla in what should be a hugely entertaining clash.

Lisbon, Portugal will host the Champions League games, while the Europa League final will be held in Cologne.

Below is a look at my predictions, the odds for the games this week and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.

How to watch, stream Champions League and Europa League

Dates: August 5-23
Location: Quarterfinals onwards in Lisbon/Germany
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com & Europa League here at NBCSports.com

JPW’s Champions League predictions

Semifinals (August 18-19)
Wednesday, August 19: Lyon 1-3 Bayern Munich

JPW’s Europa League predictions

Final
Friday, August 21: Sevilla 1-2 Inter Milan

Champions League betting odds via DraftKings

Quarterfinals (August 18-19)

(+1100) Lyon v. Bayern Munich (-455). Tie: +575

Outright winner
Bayern Munich (-167)
Paris Saint-Germain (+150)
Lyon (+2000)

Europa League betting odds

Final (August 21)
(+235) Sevilla v. Inter Milan (+125). Tie: +220

Outright winner
Inter Milan (-155)
Sevilla (+130)

US Soccer ‘Jersey Masks’ support frontline staff in COVID battle

US Soccer Fauci
US Soccer Federation
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 19, 2020, 10:29 AM EDT
US Soccer have been developing special ‘Jersey Masks’ to support frontline staff and local businesses during the battle against COVID-19.

Using former USMNT and USWNT jerseys found in the basement of their Soccer House HQ in Chicago, jerseys from the likes of Abby Wambach, Heather O’Reilly, Gregg Berhalter, Preki, Eddie Lewis and Cobi Jones have all been turned into unique face masks.

The U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) have partnered with Melizabeth Santos, who they found on Etsy!, and she works for Chicago Public Schools. Santos and her husband are Chicago area natives and huge soccer fans and USSF wanted to support local businesses, while also distributing the special masks to frontline workers.

This is all part of the USSF’s initiative to remind people how important it is to keep wearing masks to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 as their own chief medical officer, Dr. George Chiampas, is currently working on the frontline in Chicago’s Northwestern Memorial hospital.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has also thrown his support behind the initiative as 500 of these masks will be made and distributed to frontline staff, some of whom are former soccer players who are now working on the frontline. The jerseys will be made into N95 mask covers and full face masks.

 

Current USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter fully supports the unique use of the jerseys, as he and his team have CONCACAF qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on the horizon and look forward to getting back on the pitch soon.

“Front line workers embody the values of courage, sacrifice and service that are the hallmarks of our nation. It is a tremendous honor representing the United States, and the masks made from our game jerseys are a small way to thank all those who are working tirelessly for their communities when we need them most,” Berhalter said.

While USWNT star Heather O’Reilly was keen to remind everyone about the benefits of wearing a mask and staying safe.

“I’m proud to have a piece of my jersey used in a way to honor and thank frontline workers who are selflessly working every day to serve our communities,” O’Reilly said. “It’s very cool to use these symbols of the U.S. national teams as part of the push to keep everyone as safe as possible, and we know that wearing masks is critical to that effort. It means a lot to me to have represented the United States and this is a positive way to contribute to helping get our country back on its feet.”

Weston McKennie: USMNT star holding out for PL move

Weston McKennie transfer news
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 19, 2020, 9:29 AM EDT
Weston McKennie transfer news is churning each and every day now, and there’s a lot to sort through.

Where should USMNT rising star McKennie, 21, head to from Schalke? The Bundesliga giants need to sell McKennie, and others, as they navigate financial problems this summer and it has been well-documented that a potential move to Hertha Berlin broke down last week.

A source has told ProSoccerTalk that McKennie does not see his future in Germany and is keen to wait for the right opportunity to arise between now and Oct. 5 when the summer transfer window closes in the Premier League.

It is believed that a handful of Premier League teams remain interested in McKennie and our partners at Sky Sports in the UK and Germany believe that Southampton continue to be in talks with Schalke over a price for the American midfielder, even though other reports suggest Saints aren’t interested in him. It is believed Schalke value him at over $26.4 million.

McKennie did not feature in Schalke’s friendly at Uerdingen on Tuesday as the German club said he was “being rested due to a patellar tendon problem” but it is highly likely that it was due to Schalke not wanting him to suffer an injury and impact his transfer value.

That would suggest a deal is imminent but ProSoccerTalk’s understanding is that Weston McKennie transfer news will continue for some time as clubs haggle with Schalke over a price tag and everything else gets figured out.

McKennie is relaxed about the situation and Schalke know he would prefer a move to the Premier League as that is clearly the next step he wants to take in his career.

He would be a perfect fit for the English top-flight. His combative style in midfield is exactly what is needed in the hustle and bustle of the Premier League and he is probably better off joining a midtable team rather than a Leicester City, Liverpool or Wolves, all of whom he’s been linked with previously.

Southampton and Everton both need a combative central midfielder, while Newcastle have also been mentioned, and all three clubs would be a good landing spot for McKennie. There’s a lot of interest in the young American who can play in a variety of positions in midfield and defense. Southampton seem like the frontrunner, both from interest levels in McKennie and also for what they can offer McKennie.

His attributes are very well-suited to the high-pressing style of play Ralph Hasenhuttl has developed at the South Coast club and Saints are a club renowned for improving young talent and being a stepping-stone to a top six club. After selling central midfield Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to Tottenham, there’s a slot there for McKennie and he fits the model of the club.

It will be intriguing to see how this all unfolds and although the season starts in a few weeks in both Germany and England, the transfer window doesn’t shut until Oct. 5 for Premier League clubs. McKennie and Schalke would hope to get this deal done soon but it seems like the USMNT star is willing to wait to get the best move for his career. That is incredibly smart and the correct thing to do.

Barcelona name Ronald Koeman as new manager

Ronald Koeman
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 19, 2020, 8:45 AM EDT
Ronald Koeman is the new manager of Barcelona.

This it the return home that Ronald Koeman always wanted and it arrives after Quique Setien was fired in the wake of their shocking 8-2 defeat in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal to Bayern Munich last week.

Koeman, 57, has signed a two-year contract to manage Barcelona and the former Everton and Southampton manager has jumped at the chance to coach the team he played for from 1989-1995 and scored the winner in the Champions League final for in 1992. Koeman previously worked as the assistant coach to the first team and also as the manager of Barcelona’s B team.

Here’s what Koeman told the Dutch national team about his appointment at Barcelona, where he will hold a press conference later on Wednesday.

“It was an honor to be the national coach of the Netherlands. For the past two and a half years I have done everything I can to achieve successes,” Koeman said. “I look back with pride on what we have achieved together in that period. The Dutch national team has a bright future, I am convinced of that. Everyone knows that Barcelona is my dream club. It feels very special to me to be able to become a coach there.”

As for the Oranje, they said that assistant coach Dwight Lodeweges “will act as interim national coach until the KNVB has appointed a successor to Ronald Koeman.”

Leaving a superb Dutch squad, who are among the favorites to win EURO 2021 next summer, must have been a little bit of a tough choice for Koeman. Yes, he loves Barcelona, but the chance to win something with his country was a very realistic one given Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong, Georgino Wijnaldum, Memphis Depay and many others are in such great form and there are so many superb young talents.

That said, Barcelona is Barcelona. Koeman has said time and time again that his dream job would be to take charge of his beloved Barca and he will now do that as under-fire Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu is placing his trust in Koeman to steady the ship of the club he knows so well.

His main focuses will be to build a new-look team around Lionel Messi (while keep the Argentine superstar happy), bring down the average age of the squad and to restore the Barcelona identity as someone who knows the club inside out. He is a figurehead for everything Barcelona stands for and he will have the immediate respect of the players. Maybe a big-name coach like this is what Messi and Co. need to snap out of their funk? They finished second in La Liga and reached the Champions League last eight once again, but things have just been drifting along for the Catalan giants.

Ronald Koeman knows he will be given a few years to do that and is loved by the Barcelona fans, so he should get plenty of leeway as he tries to rebuild this ageing team. A presidential election looms large at Barcelona in the spring, so things could change as Xavi is favored to be the next Barca boss by many, but until then Koeman will be tasked with doing a very similar job to the one he did with the Dutch national team: restore pride and develop young talent.

Former Manchester United captain Valencia linked with 3 MLS clubs

Valencia to MLS
Photo by Gustavo Garello/Jam Media/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 18, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT
A report out of Ecuador says Antonio Valencia may be convinced to join one of three teams in Major League Soccer, the latest time the ex-Manchester United captain’s been linked with a move to North America.

Valencia, 35, has spent the last two seasons with LDU Quito in his native Ecuador, posting a goal and three assists in 32 appearances at right back with some work at defensive mid.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

The report says Inter Miami CF, D.C. United and the LA Galaxy, and Valencia could quiz former Manchester United players on all three teams. Ex-teammate Wayne Rooney played for DC United and Zlatan Ibrahimovic was with the Galaxy, while David Beckham owns Inter Miami.

Valencia was released by Manchester United in 2019 after a decade with the Premier League giants, having made his name at Wigan from 2006-09.

The right back remains active in the Ecuador national team set-up, where he’s two caps away from becoming the nation’s seventh centurion. He won the Ecuador Cup with Quito in 2019.

Could he be a factor in MLS? Sure, and he could also provide invaluable leadership along with Blaise Matuidi in Miami. The question is how much money should be offered a player of his caliber at his age, especially if he’s going to be a right back or right mid on our shores.