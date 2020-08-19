FIFA shapes new rule to help players switch national team

The proposal gives hope to players who are eligible for multiple countries but fell out of favor at their first national team, where they are bound after just a single minute of playing time in a competitive game.
The new wording would let players switch eligibility if they played a maximum of three times for the first national team — including tournament qualifying games — before they turned 21, and at least three years earlier.
The new rule will take effect next month if 211 national federations approve it at the Sept. 18 congress that FIFA is hosting online from Zurich.
A FIFA working group has tried for more than two years to shape the new proposal.
A test case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport ahead of the 2018 World Cup is key background.
Munir El Haddadi, now with Europa League finalist Sevilla, wanted to be selected for Morocco but lost his appeal against the FIFA rules. He had played just once for Spain in September 2014, as a 77th-minute substitute in a European Championship qualifier.
The new rule would not help Brazil midfielder Oscar, who has suggested switching to China where he has played club soccer since 2017.
Oscar would fail the test because he has played more than three times for Brazil, including after he was aged 21, and at a World Cup finals tournament in 2014.
The proposal would bar nationality switches for anyone who played at a “final tournament of the FIFA World Cup or a final tournament of a confederation competition.”
FIFA’s new flexibility even suggests letting players revert back to their original national team if they never actually play for the second one.
The existing FIFA rules have been used by many players born in Europe – who played in national age-group teams or friendly games – and switched to African countries where they have ties through their parents or grandparents.
In more updating of eligibility rules, FIFA wants to clarify how long players must live in a country before they can play for its teams.
The proposal aims to help players who as children moved with their families to a new country for non-soccer reasons.
Three years residency would be required if a player moved before the age of 10, and five years residency if the move was aged 10 to 18.
FIFA’s existing rule already requires a five-year residency from the age of 18 if a player wants to acquire a new national eligibility.
That allowed Brazil-born forwards Elkeson and Aloisio to switch to the current China team after they were naturalized as citizens.
Bayern Munich too much for Lyon, joins PSG in Champions League Final
2. Neuer thwarts comeback energy: Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer may no longer be in the unquestioned highest performing rank of goalkeepers, but he’s still very very good. The German veteran caught a Marcelo header early in the second half and was quick to react when Karl Toko Ekambi looked to have a Lyon marker locked and loaded in the 59th. Big players in big games, yes?
3. Where was Dembele? Days after scoring twice in 15 minutes off the bench against Man City, ex-Celtic star Moussa Dembele was not rewarded with a place in the Starting XI against Bayern. Rudi Garcia put the club’s leading scorer on in the 58th minute with the result already looking deep-rooted. There’s either an injury here or a command from on high to keep the transfer target healthy. This was the Champions League semifinal!!
Man of the Match
Gnabry, though Kimmich was quietly sensational as usual.
Lyon – Bayern Munich recap
Memphis Depay lashed into the outside of the goal against the run of play as Lyon bid to pull in front.
Lyon could’ve scored twice by the time the Bavarians took the lead, Karl Toko Ekambi smashing the frame with an effort.
The breakthrough came via Gnarby, who continued his incredible season with a dribble to the top of the 18 and rip past Anthony Lopes.
United States men’s national team coach Gregg Berhalter thinks the CONCACAF draw for 2022 World Cup qualifying was a good one for his team, even if he wouldn’t bite on the tasty possibility of matching up with Trinidad and Tobago in Couva to kick off the final round.
The Yanks would start the Octagonal at T&T if the Soca Warriors win their group and a two-legged playoff tie to reach the final stage.
“Certainly the potential to play Trinidad in the first game away from home is a nice storyline but we’re focused on things much bigger than that game,” Berhalter said in a Wednesday conference call.
American center back and Fulham mainstay Tim Ream did bite on the Trinidad possibility, however, billing it an opportunity for vengeance.
“It’s an interesting one if Trinidad makes it through their group and wins that A+F playoff, there’s a little bit of a revenge factor right from the get-go,” Ream said.
Berhalter was also asked about the worries that could come from a slow start considering two of the Yanks’ final three matches will be away to CONCACAF powers Mexico and Costa Rica.
“For us every game is pressure,” he said. “You have a lot of pressure to win your home games. Hopefully towards the end we’ll be in a good position to qualify.”
Here are some other highlights from Berhalter and Ream over 45 minutes on Wednesday.
Berhalter on choosing venues, and possibly facing Mexico in Columbus again
“We want a pro-U.S. crowd, which is normal. When you’re in Mexico, it’s a huge pro-Mexico crowd. That’s what we want to create in our home games and we have plenty of opportunities to do that. The infrastructure in MLS is fantastic and we’re confident we’ll pick the right venue to make a great crowd.”
“We want to find an environment that is intimidating. When I think of Columbus, we’ve had a lot of success there but that doesn’t mean we won’t be open to other locations. We want to find the best place to win a soccer game and be intimidating.”
Berhalter on plans for upcoming friendlies.
“Right now we’ve been focused on trying to compete in the United States, trying to find a safe environment where we could play games. We’ll switch focus in November and try to play two high-level games in Europe. I’d expect a domestic-based side for October and a European-based side for November.”
Berhalter on the target to qualify from 14 matches and 42 possible points
“26, 27 points pretty much gets you in there.”
Berhalter on Antonee Robinson and Weston McKennie possibly moving to the Premier League
“Regarding Antonee, it’s exciting news a potential transfer to a Premier League team. Especially after the break he came home and was in really good form. For the national team it’s great news. When you think about that left back spot being open and contested, it’s a good opportunity for Antonee to prove he’s capable of being the left back for the national team. Weston is very focused on raising his level. When you think about the Premier League, it’s the best league in the world. It’s exciting. We wish him the best and hope it’s concluded sooner rather than later.”
Berhalter on Christian Pulisic and his injury problems
“I talked to Christian today. He’s doing well. The leg is doing really well. It’s recovering, it’s healing. We have a lot of confidence in Chelsea and their medical staff. He’s a good who’s exploded on the scene in the Premier League and we’re excited to see how he comes back.
“As Christian was adapting to the Premier League, we all know it’s a very physical league. Champions League also have a lot of fixtures in short, congested schedules. It’s something we have to look at but certainly not uncommon. As his body strengthens and as he’s used to the congested fixtures, it’s good for to recognize the chances to strengthen.”
Berhalter on Tyler Adams’ experience in the Champions League and focus moving forward
“He’s going to be an important part of what we do. When you think about playing in pressure games, there aren’t too many games that have more pressure than Champions League quarterfinals and semifinal, and he got to play in both of those. He’s had a phenomenal rise, coming back from the injury he had, hanging in there. He’s going to be a big part of what we do. If he can handle those games, he can handle World Cup qualifying.”
Berhalter on Wolfsburg center back John Brooks’ Europa League red card
“John had a good season. There were ups and downs like every player but the end of the season I thought he came on really well. He had some really good performances. It was really good to see. Getting a red card and things like that are part of the experience. For us he’s an important part of the team.”
Berhalter on Zack Steffen staying at Man City to backup Ederson
“I don’t know those two things to be true. I’m not sure that he’s definitely going back to Man City and I don’t know that if he went to Man City he wouldn’t be playing. All I can say is they’ve been working hard with Zack to get him right and he’s looking forward to having a strong year wherever he’s playing.”
Ream on the young USMNT players rising to World Cup challenge
“All these young guys, a lot of them are playing in big games already. You look at Tyler Adams in a Champions League semifinal, you’ve got guys playing at the very top of their game in Germany and England. You don’t have to give them too much information on what it’s gonna be like. We know as older guys what it’s like to go away from the U.S. and play in these games.”
“(We’ll tell them) The fields aren’t great. The accommodations aren’t great. Sometimes the food isn’t great. But we can’t control these things so there’s no point in dwelling on them. They have to go out and perform.”
“I’ve spoken to Antonee and nothing is done yet,” Ream said. “But he’s played a lot of games, I think 36 or 37 in the Championship this year. He’s a flying full back. He’s technical but he’s got pace and energy to burn.”
“Both times we played them this year our guys have come off saying, ‘What a player.’ As long as he continues to develop in that same vein it can only mean big things. The move to Milan falling through… would’ve been huge. For him to come to Fulham would be great.”
USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter was also asked about Robinson’s future.
The former Columbus Crew boss is excited by a possible answer to the USMNT’s long-term left back question getting Premier League seasoning.
“Regarding Antonee, it’s exciting news a potential transfer to a Premier League team,” Berhalter said. “Especially after the break, he came home and was in really good form. For the national team it’s great news. When you think about that left back spot being open and contested, it’s a good opportunity for Antonee to prove he’s capable of being the left back for the national team.”
Bayern Munich – Lyon is a classic matchup of David v. Goliath set for the second UEFA Champions League semifinal on Wednesday (start time, 3pm ET), as the German giants are overwhelming favorites to reach Sunday’s final in Lisbon.
Benjamin Pavard is the only Bayern player whose availability is in question at this time, as the French defender is working his way back from an ankle ligament injury suffered late last month. Pavard returned to training this week and is on the bench.
On the other side, Lyon have a totally clean bill of health and expect to have everyone fit and available.
Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, on manager Hansi Flick: “Bayern’s future coach is Hansi Flick, and hopefully he will remain so for a very, very long time. We can all congratulate ourselves on Hansi Flick last November and expressing confidence in him. He has paid back this trust again and again. Hansi Flick has brought back important values to the team and the club. We are in a very good position at the moment, having won the German double and advanced to the semi-finals of the Champions League. This makes us happy.”
Lyon manager Rudi Garcia, on why his team fears no one: “We know who we are coming up against next. We eliminated a Juventus side who were one of the contenders to win the Champions League, and a Manchester City side who were contenders to win the Champions League. Bayern will be exactly the same, but on the basis of what the players have shown logically we can still hope to get through another round and that is what we are going to prepare to try to do.”
Bayern (-455) are the too-big-to-be-beaten favorites, with Lyon checking in as +1100 underdogs. Even the draw (+575) seems an unreasonable hope and prayer.
Prediction
How can Lyon not only slow down Bayern’s relentless attack, but also threaten at the other end and creating scoring chances of their own? It seems an impossible task for just about anyone in the world these days. However, Juventus and Man City probably thought the same thing. This one could get ugly, as in Bayern 4-0 Lyon.