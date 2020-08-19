More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Sevilla - Inter Milan
Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images

Sevilla – Inter Milan: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

By Nicholas MendolaAug 19, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT
Sevilla – Inter Milan is a story of silverware seekers, as the Serie A side seeks its first trophy since the 2011 Coppa Italia while their La Liga rivals aim for a sixth UEFA Cup this century.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Sevilla – Inter Milan, including how to watch on TV in the USA and how to follow all of the action live.

How to watch, stream Europa League: Sevilla – Inter Milan

Date: Friday, August 21, 3pm ET kick off
Location: Germany
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com

Team news: Sevilla – Inter Milan

A report in Italy says Antonio Conte will not change his Starting XI for the fifth-straight match, as the red-hot Serie A side bids for a first trophy since 2011.

Sevilla is healthy and primed as well after beating Manchester United despite providing plenty of work for goalkeeper Bono. The Spanish side dismissed another Premier League side, Wolves, in the quarterfinal round.

What they’re saying

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui on facing Inter: “Inter will force us to play an extraordinary game. They are a team of a magnificent level, a team made to play in the Champions League who finished one point behind Juve in Serie A and has magnificent players and an experienced coach.”

Inter boss Antonio Conte on the task at hand“We have to play with the desire to win and bring the trophy back to Italy and to bring a trophy back to Inter. Sevilla will have the same idea, so we have to show that we’re the better team. For me, it’s always important to be able to say to the lads, at the end of the game, that we don’t have any regrets. If we’re the better side, we’ll lift the trophy. If not, we’ll have given our all, and we’ll applaud our opponents.”

Odds: Sevilla – Inter Milan – Full UEL, UCL odds

Sevilla is +235 to win the match, with Inter Milan a bit ahead at +125.

Prediction

Sevilla has a lot of weapons but Inter Milan has the star power at striker and hunger to end a relatively-long trophy drought for a club of its ilk. Look for Christian Eriksen and Romelu Lukaku to be celebrating silverware after a 3-1 win sends silverware to Milan.

Champions League, Europa League: How to watch, odds, start time, predictions

Champions League odds
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 19, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT
The UEFA Champions League and Europa League action has resumed and I’m going to reveal my predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s top two continental tournaments.

With Manchester City and Chelsea knocked out of the Champions League and Wolves and Manchester United out of the Europa League, there has been plenty of downs for Premier League clubs over the last week.

Just because the Premier League season is over, and the involvement of PL clubs in Europe is done, that doesn’t mean the action is over. Far from it.

In the next few days the Europa League and Champions League semifinals and finals will take place as the mini tournaments conclude in Germany and Portugal.

In the Champions League final, PSG beat Leipzig in the semifinals and will face all-conquering Bayern Munich who beat Lyon in the semis as a PSG-Bayern final is the one neutrals were rooting for. As for the Europa League final, Inter Milan will face Sevilla in what should be a hugely entertaining clash.

Lisbon, Portugal will host the Champions League games, while the Europa League final will be held in Cologne.

Below is a look at my predictions, the odds for the games this week and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.

How to watch, stream Champions League and Europa League

Dates: August 5-23
Location: Quarterfinals onwards in Lisbon/Germany
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com & Europa League here at NBCSports.com

JPW’s Champions League predictions

Final
Sunday, August 23: PSG 2-3 Bayern Munich

JPW’s Europa League predictions

Final
Friday, August 21: Sevilla 1-2 Inter Milan

Champions League betting odds via DraftKings

Quarterfinals (August 18-19)

(+230) PSG v. Bayern Munich (+105). Tie: +285

Outright winner
Bayern Munich (-177)
Paris Saint-Germain (+145)

Europa League betting odds

Final (August 21)
(+235) Sevilla v. Inter Milan (+125). Tie: +220

Outright winner
Inter Milan (-155)
Sevilla (+130)

LA Galaxy adds keeper Klinsmann, Benfica winger Gonzalez

Yony Gonzalez to LA Galaxy
MIGUEL ROJO/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 19, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT
The LA Galaxy continues its roster renovation with a high profile loanee and a high profile surname from just down the road.

Yony Gonzalez is joining the MLS club on loan from Benfica, while free agent goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann is also heading to the Galaxy according to the LA Times.

Gonzalez, 26, scored nine times with five assists on loan to Brazilian powers Fluminese last year. The right wing moved to Benfica in January but has yet to appear for the Portuguese side.

Don’t expect to see Gonzalez right away, however, as he remains stuck in Brazil due to travel restrictions placed on the South American country.

The German-born Klinsmann, son of former USMNT coach Jurgen Klinsmann, is no stranger to California having played at the University of California after spending much of his youth career in the Golden State.

Klinsmann, 23, was with Hertha Berlin but stuck in the reserves before joining Swiss side St. Gallen last year. He’ll be behind David Bingham in Carson.

Bayern Munich too much for Lyon, joins PSG in Champions League Final

Lyon - Bayern Munich
Photo by Franck Fife/Pool via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 19, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT
Lyon – Bayern Munich: Serge Gnabry’s first-half brace was all Bayern Munich needed to clinch a berth in the UEFA Champions League Final with a 3-0 defeat of Lyon on Wednesday in Portugal.

Bayern rode its two-goal lead for nearly an hour of play, getting a pair of key saves from Manuel Neuer along the way to Robert Lewandowski’s 88th minute header.

Lewandowski had a goal and an assist and Joshua Kimmich set up two goals in the win.

Bayern will meet PSG in Sunday’s Champions League Final. The Bavarians seek their sixth European Cup while Les Parisiens make their UCL Final debut.

Three things we learned from Lyon – Bayern Munich

1. Gnabry a force: Former Arsenal and West Brom attacker Serge Gnabry didn’t get too many chances to shine in England but has been a force since heading home to Germany. One of only nine players in the top five European leagues to record double-digit goals and assists in league play, Gnabry’s Champions League campaign has been even more sensational. He now has nine goals and two assists in nine matches, including two versus Chelsea and four against Tottenham. Sweet for a former Gunner.

2. Neuer thwarts comeback energy: Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer may no longer be in the unquestioned highest performing rank of goalkeepers, but he’s still very very good. The German veteran caught a Marcelo header early in the second half and was quick to react when Karl Toko Ekambi looked to have a Lyon marker locked and loaded in the 59th. Big players in big games, yes?

3. Where was Dembele? Days after scoring twice in 15 minutes off the bench against Man City, ex-Celtic star Moussa Dembele was not rewarded with a place in the Starting XI against Bayern. Rudi Garcia put the club’s leading scorer on in the 58th minute with the result already looking deep-rooted. There’s either an injury here or a command from on high to keep the transfer target healthy. This was the Champions League semifinal!!

Man of the Match

Gnabry, though Kimmich was quietly sensational as usual.

Lyon – Bayern Munich recap

Memphis Depay lashed into the outside of the goal against the run of play as Lyon bid to pull in front.

Lyon could’ve scored twice by the time the Bavarians took the lead, Karl Toko Ekambi smashing the frame with an effort.

The breakthrough came via Gnarby, who continued his incredible season with a dribble to the top of the 18 and rip past Anthony Lopes.

Gnabry got his second after Lewandowski’s uncharacteristic flub of an Ivan Perisic cross, Lopes keeping the ball out but unable to stymy the ex-Arsenal man’s shot at a rebound.

Gnabry then swirled a shot toward the back post which could’ve served as an assist if Lewandowski reached the orb.

Lyon finished the half with enough promise to not rule out a comeback. Lopes stopping Perisic early in the second half would have given the French side more hope.

Quality interplay down the right side led to a Lyon corner kick conceded by Niklas Sule but Manuel Neuer acted quickly to snare the ensuing Marcelo header.

Neuer made an even better save when Toko Ekambi couldn’t quite get everything he wanted on a 59th-minute open look at the back post.

Lewandowski put the match to bed when he headed home Kimmich’s free kick two minutes from time.

USMNT’s Berhalter on World Cup qualifying, player transfers

Berhalter on Pulisic
Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 19, 2020, 3:47 PM EDT
United States men’s national team coach Gregg Berhalter thinks the CONCACAF draw for 2022 World Cup qualifying was a good one for his team, even if he wouldn’t bite on the tasty possibility of matching up with Trinidad and Tobago in Couva to kick off the final round.

The Yanks would start the Octagonal at T&T if the Soca Warriors win their group and a two-legged playoff tie to reach the final stage.

“Certainly the potential to play Trinidad in the first game away from home is a nice storyline but we’re focused on things much bigger than that game,” Berhalter said in a Wednesday conference call.

American center back and Fulham mainstay Tim Ream did bite on the Trinidad possibility, however, billing it an opportunity for vengeance.

“It’s an interesting one if Trinidad makes it through their group and wins that A+F playoff, there’s a little bit of a revenge factor right from the get-go,” Ream said.

Berhalter was also asked about the worries that could come from a slow start considering two of the Yanks’ final three matches will be away to CONCACAF powers Mexico and Costa Rica.

“For us every game is pressure,” he said. “You have a lot of pressure to win your home games. Hopefully towards the end we’ll be in a good position to qualify.”

Here are some other highlights from Berhalter and Ream over 45 minutes on Wednesday.

Berhalter on choosing venues, and possibly facing Mexico in Columbus again

“We want a pro-U.S. crowd, which is normal. When you’re in Mexico, it’s a huge pro-Mexico crowd. That’s what we want to create in our home games and we have plenty of opportunities to do that. The infrastructure in MLS is fantastic and we’re confident we’ll pick the right venue to make a great crowd.”

“We want to find an environment that is intimidating. When I think of Columbus, we’ve had a lot of success there but that doesn’t mean we won’t be open to other locations. We want to find the best place to win a soccer game and be intimidating.”

Berhalter on plans for upcoming friendlies.

“Right now we’ve been focused on trying to compete in the United States, trying to find a safe environment where we could play games. We’ll switch focus in November and try to play two high-level games in Europe. I’d expect a domestic-based side for October and a European-based side for November.”

Berhalter on the target to qualify from 14 matches and 42 possible points

“26, 27 points pretty much gets you in there.”

Berhalter on Antonee Robinson and Weston McKennie possibly moving to the Premier League

“Regarding Antonee, it’s exciting news a potential transfer to a Premier League team. Especially after the break he came home and was in really good form. For the national team it’s great news. When you think about that left back spot being open and contested, it’s a good opportunity for Antonee to prove he’s capable of being the left back for the national team. Weston is very focused on raising his level. When you think about the Premier League, it’s the best league in the world. It’s exciting. We wish him the best and hope it’s concluded sooner rather than later.”

Antonee Robinson to Fulham
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 27: Antonee Robinson of Wigan Athletic (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Berhalter on Christian Pulisic and his injury problems

“I talked to Christian today. He’s doing well. The leg is doing really well. It’s recovering, it’s healing. We have a lot of confidence in Chelsea and their medical staff. He’s a good who’s exploded on the scene in the Premier League and we’re excited to see how he comes back.

“As Christian was adapting to the Premier League, we all know it’s a very physical league. Champions League also have a lot of fixtures in short, congested schedules. It’s something we have to look at but certainly not uncommon. As his body strengthens and as he’s used to the congested fixtures, it’s good for to recognize the chances to strengthen.”

Berhalter on Tyler Adams’ experience in the Champions League and focus moving forward

“He’s going to be an important part of what we do. When you think about playing in pressure games, there aren’t too many games that have more pressure than Champions League quarterfinals and semifinal, and he got to play in both of those. He’s had a phenomenal rise, coming back from the injury he had, hanging in there. He’s going to be a big part of what we do. If he can handle those games, he can handle World Cup qualifying.”

Berhalter on Wolfsburg center back John Brooks’ Europa League red card

“John had a good season. There were ups and downs like every player but the end of the season I thought he came on really well. He had some really good performances. It was really good to see. Getting a red card and things like that are part of the experience. For us he’s an important part of the team.”

Berhalter on Zack Steffen staying at Man City to backup Ederson

“I don’t know those two things to be true. I’m not sure that he’s definitely going back to Man City and I don’t know that if he went to Man City he wouldn’t be playing. All I can say is they’ve been working hard with Zack to get him right and he’s looking forward to having a strong year wherever he’s playing.”

Ream on the young USMNT players rising to World Cup challenge

“All these young guys, a lot of them are playing in big games already. You look at Tyler Adams in a Champions League semifinal, you’ve got guys playing at the very top of their game in Germany and England. You don’t have to give them too much information on what it’s gonna be like. We know as older guys what it’s like to go away from the U.S. and play in these games.”

“(We’ll tell them) The fields aren’t great. The accommodations aren’t great. Sometimes the food isn’t great. But we can’t control these things so there’s no point in dwelling on them. They have to go out and perform.”

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 15: Tim Ream during a CONCACAF Nations League match against Canada  (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)