Weston McKennie transfer news is churning each and every day now, and there’s a lot to sort through.

Where should USMNT rising star McKennie, 21, head to from Schalke? The Bundesliga giants need to sell McKennie, and others, as they navigate financial problems this summer and it has been well-documented that a potential move to Hertha Berlin broke down last week.

A source has told ProSoccerTalk that McKennie does not see his future in Germany and is keen to wait for the right opportunity to arise between now and Oct. 5 when the summer transfer window closes in the Premier League.

It is believed that a handful of Premier League teams remain interested in McKennie and our partners at Sky Sports in the UK and Germany believe that Southampton continue to be in talks with Schalke over a price for the American midfielder, even though other reports suggest Saints aren’t interested in him. It is believed Schalke value him at over $26.4 million.

McKennie did not feature in Schalke’s friendly at Uerdingen on Tuesday as the German club said he was “being rested due to a patellar tendon problem” but it is highly likely that it was due to Schalke not wanting him to suffer an injury and impact his transfer value.

That would suggest a deal is imminent but ProSoccerTalk’s understanding is that Weston McKennie transfer news will continue for some time as clubs haggle with Schalke over a price tag and everything else gets figured out.

McKennie is relaxed about the situation and Schalke know he would prefer a move to the Premier League as that is clearly the next step he wants to take in his career.

He would be a perfect fit for the English top-flight. His combative style in midfield is exactly what is needed in the hustle and bustle of the Premier League and he is probably better off joining a midtable team rather than a Leicester City, Liverpool or Wolves, all of whom he’s been linked with previously.

Southampton and Everton both need a combative central midfielder, while Newcastle have also been mentioned, and all three clubs would be a good landing spot for McKennie. There’s a lot of interest in the young American who can play in a variety of positions in midfield and defense. Southampton seem like the frontrunner, both from interest levels in McKennie and also for what they can offer McKennie.

His attributes are very well-suited to the high-pressing style of play Ralph Hasenhuttl has developed at the South Coast club and Saints are a club renowned for improving young talent and being a stepping-stone to a top six club. After selling central midfield Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to Tottenham, there’s a slot there for McKennie and he fits the model of the club.

It will be intriguing to see how this all unfolds and although the season starts in a few weeks in both Germany and England, the transfer window doesn’t shut until Oct. 5 for Premier League clubs. McKennie and Schalke would hope to get this deal done soon but it seems like the USMNT star is willing to wait to get the best move for his career. That is incredibly smart and the correct thing to do.

