Antonee Robinson
Getty Images

USMNT’s Antonee Robinson signs for Fulham

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 20, 2020, 11:03 AM EDT
Antonee Robinson to Fulham has happened, as the youngster has his chance in the Premier League and the USMNT left back will battle to become a regular in the top-flight.

Fulhamerica is returning as Robinson signed a four-year deal at Craven Cottage.

Several Premier League teams were chasing Robinson, 23, who was in sensational form for Wigan Athletic in the second tier last season.

But due to Wigan going into administration, their 12-point penalty saw them relegated to the third-tier on the final day of the 2019-20 Championship season. The Everton academy product, who joined Wigan permanently in the summer of 2019 after a successful loan spell, almost joined AC Milan in January but a medical uncovered a heart issue which required surgery and the deal fell through.

Robinson has recovered superbly from that setback and several Premier League clubs including West Brom, Newcastle, West Ham and Sheffield United were battling to sign him for $2.6 million.

Fulham won the race to sign Robinson and he is delighted to be making the step up.

“I am made up to be a Fulham player. I was really excited to get down here and get everything signed. When the lads get back in here, I can’t wait to get going,” Robinson said. “I heard a few days ago that Scott Parker was interested in me and wanted to speak to me personally. We had a zoom call and he was really keen to get the deal done and for me to be a Fulham player. Fulham play a really nice style of football and I can see myself fitting in perfectly. As soon as I heard of the ambitions of the club it was an easy decision for me.”

Fulham director of operations Tony Khan added that Robinson “works hard and is known for being an excellent teammate with a great attitude, and he’s been a valued contributor everywhere he’s played in recent years, in the Championship and with the U.S. men’s national team as well.”

The son of Fulham’s American owner Shahid Khan described Robinson as a “great young addition to our squad for our return to the Premier League.”

Antonee Robinson to Fulham makes sense on so many levels and for the USMNT, left back has been a problem position for some time so head coach Gregg Berhalter will be delighted and hopeful that Robinson can nail down a regular spot in the Cottagers starting lineup.

Robinson will battle with playoff final hero Joe Bryan for playing time out on the left and he will get plenty of minutes for the Cottagers this season, as his attack-minded style of play suits this Fulham side well as they switch between full backs and wing backs and like to get the ball wide early and often.

There’s no doubt Scott Parker has made them slightly more robust as they sealed promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt. But they still have a free-flowing style of play and you can already imagine Robinson whipping in crosses from the left for Aleksandar Mitrovic to head home. He would have been a good fit at Sheffield United too, but Fulham are also an attacking team and this works well.

This is a very good move for Robinson’s career and USMNT fans everywhere will be happy that alongside Tim Ream, Fulhamerica is once again becoming a thing.

PSG – Bayern Munich: How to watch UCL final, start time team news, odds

Bayern Munich - PSG
Photo by Franck Fife/Pool via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 20, 2020, 2:38 PM EDT
Bayern Munich – PSG looks set to be a thrilling UEFA Champions League final matchup on Sunday (start time, 3pm ET), featuring the “been there, done that” five-time European champions from Germany and the big-spending have-nots with all the French glory they could ever want but nothing from Europe’s biggest stage.

Bayern were most recently crowned champions of Europe in 2013, when they topped fellow Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium. Perhaps no side has been as dominant, or made it look so easy, as Bayern have done since the knockout rounds resumed two weeks ago. Whether they were embarrassing Barcelona 8-2 in the quarterfinals, or hammering Chelsea and Lyon, no side has finished a game or a two-leg tie fewer than three goals down.

Not only have PSG never won the Champions League or the old European Cup, but they had never even been to the semifinal final round of Europe’s preeminent competition prior to knocking off RB Leipzig on Tuesday. Sunday’s showdown in Lisbon is set to be the culmination, in victory or defeat, of eight years of obscene investment by owners Qatar Sports Investment for the express purpose of winning the Champions League.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bayern Munich – PSG, including how to watch on TV in the USA and how to follow all of the action live.

How to watch, stream Champions League: Leipzig – PSG

Date: Sudnay, August 23, 3pm ET kick off
Location: Lisbon, Portugal
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com

What they’re saying: Bayern Munich – PSG

Bayern manager Hansi Flick on needing to improve defensively: “Lyon fought hard and made things hard for us, we know PSG have quick players and we will have to organize our defense differently. Paris are a great team, they fought their way into the semi-final and then reached the final. We know they have quick players, but we know our biggest strength is putting our opponents under pressure.”

PSG winger Angel di Maria on the historic occasion: “We’re very happy. It’s a first for the club. We worked hard and played a great game. We want to make history for the club. We succeeded tonight and we’re in the final, that’s very important. We have to continue like tonight to make our dream come true.”

Odds and ends – Full Champions League odds

Unsurprisingly, Bayern are favorites for the final (+105), but it’s hardly expected to be a landslide with PSG checking in at +230. The draw (+285) is the greatest outlier amongst the odds, with the expectation that someone will be crowned champions of Europe after 90 minutes.

Prediction

If ever we are to be treated to an exciting final with the potential for goals galore, Bayern Munich – PSG must be the one. Bayern have scored 15 goals in three games since the UCL resumed play, and PSG are as attack-happy as any side in the world. As the kids are saying these days, the sides have no chill. This feels like Bayern 3-2 PSG. 

Massive, massive advantage to Bayern.

Transfer news: Bale to Tottenham; Gabriel to Arsenal

Bale to Tottenham
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 20, 2020, 12:15 PM EDT
In the latest transfer news Gareth Bale has been linked to Tottenham, while Gabriel to Arsenal is trundling along.

Starting in the Spurs half of north London, Gareth Bale to Tottenham is gathering some steam as the Welsh wizard could return to his former club.

A report from Spanish outlet Cuatro says that Jose Mourinho wants Bale to return to Spurs this summer and would be very open to adding the Real Madrid and Wales star to his attack.

Bale, 31, is surplus to requirements at Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane has made that very clear on numerous occasions. He barely played after the La Liga restart and his future at Real has been non-existent since last summer when it seemed like he would head to the Chinese Super League but Real intervened to block the deal late on.

We all know the quality Bale has and he has shown it in stages after leaving Spurs for Real Madrid in 2013. However, after winning four UEFA Champions League trophies and being pivotal in finals and throughout those campaigns, he is still booed and jeered by the Real Madrid fans. He is ridiculed for spending too much time on the golf course and Real’s fans believe he is not committed to the cause.

Bale has suffered plenty of injuries in recent seasons and has been unlucky in that regard, but most teams in Europe would want him in their side. Can we see him returning to Tottenham? A possible loan with an option to buy deal may suit everyone here and we all know Daniel Levy is the master of a good deal. With Bale on one wing and Heung-min Son feeding Harry Kane on the other (plus Erik Lamela and Steven Bergwijn around) this would work, as long as the Welshman stays fit.

Mourinho loves to rely on experienced stars to win trophies for him and Bale now fits that bill. What is the point of him staying at Real Madrid if he clearly isn’t going to play for Zidane in 2020-21? Bale to Tottenham makes sense on a lot of levels but he’s stayed at Real Madrid this long, so maybe he will see out his contract which runs out in the summer of 2022?

Gabriel to Arsenal
(Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Focusing on the red half of north London, it is believed Gabriel to Arsenal is close to happening as the Lille and Brazil defender is leaning towards a move to the Gunners.

Gabriel, 22, had several options this summer as Everton and Napoli have both been linked with a move for the $30 million rated center back.

Lille president Gerard Lopez told talkSPORT in England that Gabriel’s next club will be announced today or tomorrow.

“I think it’s fair to say that Arsenal are a high interest to him, Napoli is a high interest to him,” Lopez said. “We’ve given him plenty of time to make up his mind. We’ve always said, ‘Look, if we have an agreement with two clubs or three clubs and the agreements are the same then we are not going to create a bidding competition’, and that choice, I don’t think I’m giving up too much if I tell you that that choice is probably today or tomorrow. I’m unable to tell you what that choice is. We’ve given him some recommendations but we don’t like to talk about it in public because we don’t want people to feel bad. We’ve talked about where he should go, but at the end of the day he and his environment make a choice and we support that.”

Multiple reports state that Gabriel has agreed a five-year deal at Arsenal and has already undergone a medical. The composed center back has been key in Lille’s rise in recent seasons and Mikel Arteta wants a more solid defensive unit to improve Arsenal’s chances of a top four finish.

David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi, Pablo Mari, Rob Holding, Calum Chambers, Sokratis and William Saliba are Arsenal’s current center back options, so you’d expect a few of those players to be moved on this summer if Gabriel does arrived.

PHOTOS: New Arsenal away kit for 2020-21

Arsenal new away kit
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 20, 2020, 10:12 AM EDT
The Arsenal new away kit is absolutely ‘chef’s kiss’ material.

I mean, this is out there, but it’s a thing of beauty.

The Arsenal away kit for 2020-21 pays homage to the marble halls inside their former home at Highbury. The fact Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang featured in many of the photos to release the new kit will have many Arsenal fans hopeful that he does sign the new deal.

Here’s the explainer from the Arsenal website, as a special film (which you can watch below) was produced for its release. That is also out there, but also very cool.

“The shirt unites generations with a design that represents the famous marble halls of Highbury’s iconic East Stand. Built in 1936, the facade of the East Stand remains in place after our 2006 move to Emirates Stadium, providing a permanent reminder of The Arsenal’s storied past.”

“The film also celebrates the famous marble halls of Highbury, reflecting on our glorious history while looking forward to a promising future. The film begins in the iconic east stand entrance before moving into an alternative marble world. The one-shot sequence tells the story behind the shirt in a visionary way that unites past icons with the present day heroes taking the club forward.”

We’ve ranked the new Premier League kits for 2020-21 and after their smooth home shirt, this stylish away jersey bumps Arsenal up a few spots. It has to. Not everyone will like it, of course, and you could suggest that Arsenal may not wear it that much as it clashes with the red and white of their home kit, but this is something complete different to anything else we’ve seen when it comes to new Premier League kits.

Check out photos below of the Arsenal new away kit for 2020-21.

 

 

NBC Sports Premier League schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 20, 2020, 10:01 AM EDT
The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2020-21 season has been released with dates for the new campaign confirmed and how to watch Premier League in the USA on TV and via Peacock online.

Premier League games will be aired across NBC and NBCSN this season, with games also streamed live online via Peacock which replaces NBC Sports Gold. The Premier League schedule is now confirmed with the opening day, festive fixtures and final day all set and below you will find all of the details on how to watch Premier League in the USA.

Premier League schedule release day is always a fun time for fans across the world and now you need to find out exactly how to watch Premier League in the USA as the new season starts on 2020-21 season.

Reigning champions Liverpool host newly-promoted Leeds in the marquee game of the first week, while Manchester City and Manchester United will start their season a week later due to their European exploits in August.

With the 2020-21 season coming less than seven weeks after the 2019-20 season finished, things will be getting back into action very quickly. ‘Project Restart’ was a big success as the league returned on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just like the end to the 2019-20 campaign, the start of the 2020-21 season will see games played in empty stadiums at home venues but the UK government hope to have some fans back in attendance by early October.

The full Premier League schedule and details on how to watch in the USA this season are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, or via the new Peacock streaming service from NBC

The new streaming service will give you access to all of NBC’s properties, show and live events with the Premier League schedule one of the key parts of the new streaming platform. Peacock is available three ways: Peacock offers an ad-supported free tier and an ad-supported premium tier for $4.99/month, serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour. An ad-free version of the premium tier is also available for $9.99/month.

Premium has more than 20,000 hours of content; free has about 13,000 hours. All versions of Peacock will stream in 4K/HDR. For more on Peacock, click here.

PEACOCK PREMIUM TO FEATURE MORE THAN 175 EXCLUSIVE PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES IN 2020-21 SEASON

NBC Sports and Peacock will present more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches on Peacock Premium in the 2020-21 season. In total, Peacock Premium will present more than 1,500 hours of Premier League live match and shoulder programming – the most robust offering ever available in the U.S. Included are full-event replays for all 380 matches on-demand (after 9 p.m. ET).

All content presented on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” will shift exclusively to Peacock Premium for the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season. For more information, click here.

Below is the Premier League schedule on NBC Sports for September 12 to May 23, as the channels and times for games will be confirmed in due course and here’s how to watch the Premier League in the USA.

Premier League: How to watch Premier League, full Premier League schedule in USA (all times EST)

Saturday 12 September

Crystal Palace v Southampton
Fulham v Arsenal
Liverpool v Leeds United
Spurs v Everton
West Brom v Leicester City
West Ham v Newcastle United
Burnley v Man Utd (Postponed to later date due to European appearance)
Man City v Aston Villa (Postponed to later date due to European appearance)

Monday 14 September

3pm ET: Brighton v Chelsea
3pm ET: Sheffield United v Wolves

Saturday 19 September

Arsenal v West Ham
Aston Villa v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Liverpool
Everton v West Brom
Leeds United v Fulham
Leicester City v Burnley
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Brighton
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Man City

Saturday 26 September

Brighton v Man Utd
Burnley v Southampton
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man City v Leicester City
Sheffield United v Leeds United
Spurs v Newcastle United
West Brom v Chelsea
West Ham v Wolves

Saturday 3 October

Arsenal v Sheffield United
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brighton
Leeds United v Man City
Leicester City v West Ham
Man Utd v Spurs
Newcastle United v Burnley
Southampton v West Brom
Wolves v Fulham

Saturday 17 October

Chelsea v Southampton
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Everton v Liverpool
Leeds United v Wolves
Leicester City v Aston Villa
Man City v Arsenal
Newcastle United v Man Utd
Sheffield United v Fulham
Spurs v West Ham
West Brom v Burnley

Saturday 24 October

Arsenal v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Leeds United
Brighton v West Brom
Burnley v Spurs
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Sheffield United
Man Utd v Chelsea
Southampton v Everton
West Ham v Man City
Wolves v Newcastle United

Saturday 31 October

Aston Villa v Southampton
Burnley v Chelsea
Fulham v West Brom
Leeds United v Leicester City
Liverpool v West Ham
Man Utd v Arsenal
Newcastle United v Everton
Sheffield United v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Crystal Palace

Saturday 7 November

Arsenal v Aston Villa
Brighton v Burnley
Chelsea v Sheffield United
Crystal Palace v Leeds United
Everton v Man Utd
Leicester City v Wolves
Man City v Liverpool
Southampton v Newcastle United
West Brom v Spurs
West Ham v Fulham

Saturday 21 November

Aston Villa v Brighton
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Everton
Leeds United v Arsenal
Liverpool v Leicester City
Man Utd v West Brom
Newcastle United v Chelsea
Sheffield United v West Ham
Spurs v Man City
Wolves v Southampton

Saturday 28 November

Arsenal v Wolves
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
Everton v Leeds United
Leicester City v Fulham
Man City v Burnley
Southampton v Man Utd
West Brom v Sheffield United
West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 5 December

Aston Villa v Newcastle United
Brighton v Southampton
Burnley v Everton
Chelsea v Leeds United
Liverpool v Wolves
Man City v Fulham
Sheffield United v Leicester City
Spurs v Arsenal
West Brom v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd

Saturday 12 December

Arsenal v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v Liverpool
Leeds United v West Ham
Leicester City v Brighton
Man Utd v Man City
Newcastle United v West Brom
Southampton v Sheffield United
Wolves v Aston Villa

Tuesday 15 December

2:45pm ET: Arsenal v Southampton
2:45pm ET: Aston Villa v Burnley
2:45pm ET: Fulham v Brighton
2:45pm ET: Leeds United v Newcastle United
2:45pm ET: Leicester City v Everton
2:45pm ET: Sheffield United v Man Utd
2:45pm ET: West Ham v Crystal Palace
2:45pm ET: Wolves v Chelsea

Wednesday 16 December

3pm ET: Liverpool v Spurs
3pm ET: Man City v West Brom

Saturday 19 December

Brighton v Sheffield United
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v West Ham
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Arsenal
Man Utd v Leeds United
Newcastle United v Fulham
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Leicester City
West Brom v Aston Villa

Saturday 26 December

Arsenal v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Southampton
Leeds United v Burnley
Leicester City v Man Utd
Liverpool v West Brom
Man City v Newcastle United
Sheffield United v Everton
West Ham v Brighton
Wolves v Spurs

Monday 28 December

Brighton v Arsenal
Burnley v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester City
Everton v Man City
Man Utd v Wolves
Newcastle United v Liverpool
Southampton v West Ham
Spurs v Fulham
West Brom v Leeds United

Saturday 2 January

Brighton v Wolves
Burnley v Fulham
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
Everton v West Ham
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Leicester City
Southampton v Liverpool
Spurs v Leeds United
West Brom v Arsenal

Tuesday 12 January*

2:45pm ET: Arsenal v Crystal Palace
2:45pm ET: Aston Villa v Spurs
2:45pm ET: Fulham v Man Utd
2:45pm ET: Leeds United v Southampton
2:45pm ET: Leicester City v Chelsea
2:45pm ET: Sheffield United v Newcastle United
2:45pm ET: West Ham v West Brom
2:45pm ET: Wolves v Everton

Wednesday 13 January*

3pm ET: Liverpool v Burnley
3pm ET: Man City v Brighton

*Matchweek 18 fixtures initially allocated to 12-13 January will be played across 12-13 January and 20 January 2021. The split of matches will be determined when the broadcast selections for January are announced.

Saturday 16 January

Arsenal v Newcastle United
Aston Villa v Everton
Fulham v Chelsea
Leeds United v Brighton
Leicester City v Southampton
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Crystal Palace
Sheffield United v Spurs
West Ham v Burnley
Wolves v West Brom

Tuesday 26 January

2:45pm ET: Brighton v Fulham
2:45pm ET: Burnley v Aston Villa
2:45pm ET: Everton v Leicester City
3pm ET: Man Utd v Sheffield United
3pm ET: West Brom v Man City

Wednesday 27 January

2:45pm ET: Chelsea v Wolves
2:45pm ET: Newcastle United v Leeds United
2:45pm ET: Southampton v Arsenal
2:45pm ET: Spurs v Liverpool
3pm ET: Crystal Palace v West Ham

Saturday 30 January

Arsenal v Man Utd
Brighton v Spurs
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Everton v Newcastle United
Leicester City v Leeds United
Man City v Sheffield United
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Brom v Fulham
West Ham v Liverpool

Tuesday 2 February

2:45pm ET: Aston Villa v West Ham
2:45pm ET: Burnley v Man City
2:45pm ET:  Fulham v Leicester City
2:45pm ET: Leeds United v Everton
2:45pm ET: Sheffield United v West Brom
2:45pm ET: Wolves v Arsenal
3pm ET: Man Utd v Southampton

Wednesday 3 February

2:45pm ET: Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
2:45pm ET: Spurs v Chelsea
3pm ET: Liverpool v Brighton

Saturday 6 February

Aston Villa v Arsenal
Burnley v Brighton
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds United v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Everton
Newcastle United v Southampton
Sheffield United v Chelsea
Spurs v West Brom
Wolves v Leicester City

Saturday 13 February

Arsenal v Leeds United
Brighton v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Fulham
Leicester City v Liverpool
Man City v Spurs
Southampton v Wolves
West Brom v Man Utd
West Ham v Sheffield United

Saturday 20 February

Arsenal v Man City
Aston Villa v Leicester City
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v West Brom
Fulham v Sheffield United
Liverpool v Everton
Man Utd v Newcastle United
Southampton v Chelsea
West Ham v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds United

Saturday 27 February

Chelsea v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Southampton
Leeds United v Aston Villa
Leicester City v Arsenal
Man City v West Ham
Newcastle United v Wolves
Sheffield United v Liverpool
Spurs v Burnley
West Brom v Brighton

Saturday 6 March

Aston Villa v Wolves
Brighton v Leicester City
Burnley v Arsenal
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v Man Utd
Sheffield United v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Brom v Newcastle United
West Ham v Leeds United

Saturday 13 March

Arsenal v Spurs
Crystal Palace v West Brom
Everton v Burnley
Fulham v Man City
Leeds United v Chelsea
Leicester City v Sheffield United
Man Utd v West Ham
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Southampton v Brighton
Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 20 March

Brighton v Newcastle United
Burnley v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Fulham v Leeds United
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man City v Wolves
Sheffield United v Aston Villa
Spurs v Southampton
West Brom v Everton
West Ham v Arsenal

Saturday 3 April

Arsenal v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Fulham
Chelsea v West Brom
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds United v Sheffield United
Leicester City v Man City
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle United v Spurs
Southampton v Burnley
Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 10 April

Brighton v Everton
Burnley v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Wolves
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Leeds United
Sheffield United v Arsenal
Spurs v Man Utd
West Brom v Southampton
West Ham v Leicester City

Saturday 17 April

Arsenal v Fulham
Aston Villa v Man City
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Spurs
Leeds United v Liverpool
Leicester City v West Brom
Man Utd v Burnley
Newcastle United v West Ham
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Sheffield United

Saturday 24 April

Arsenal v Everton
Aston Villa v West Brom
Fulham v Spurs
Leeds United v Man Utd
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Newcastle United
Man City v Southampton
Sheffield United v Brighton
West Ham v Chelsea
Wolves v Burnley

Saturday 1 May

Brighton v Leeds United
Burnley v West Ham
Chelsea v Fulham
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Aston Villa
Man Utd v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Arsenal
Southampton v Leicester City
Spurs v Sheffield United
West Brom v Wolves

Saturday 8 May

Arsenal v West Brom
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Fulham v Burnley
Leeds United v Spurs
Leicester City v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Southampton
Man City v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Brighton

Tuesday 11 May

2:45pm ET: Brighton v West Ham
2:45pm ET: Burnley v Leeds United
2:45pm ET: Everton v Sheffield United
3pm ET: Man Utd v Leicester City
3pm ET: West Brom v Liverpool

Wednesday 12 May

2:45pm ET: Chelsea v Arsenal
2:45pm ET: Newcastle United v Man City
2:45pm ET: Southampton v Fulham
2:45pm ET: Spurs v Wolves
3pm ET: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Saturday 15 May

Brighton v Man City
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Everton v Wolves
Man Utd v Fulham
Newcastle United v Sheffield United
Southampton v Leeds United
Spurs v Aston Villa
West Brom v West Ham

Sunday 23 May

Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Fulham v Newcastle United
Leeds United v West Brom
Leicester City v Spurs
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man City v Everton
Sheffield United v Burnley
West Ham v Southampton
Wolves v Manchester United