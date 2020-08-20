Klinsmann joins the Galaxy on a free transfer after spending the 2019-20 season with Swiss side St. Gallen, where he made just two appearances for the club, both in domestic cup competitions. Prior to that, he spent two seasons at Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, where he made one appearance in the Europa League in 2017.
The 23-year-old grew up in Southern California — Orange County, to be exact — and played two seasons of college soccer at the University of California. Klinsmann was born in Munich, Germany, but moved to California shortly after he was born, not long after his father retired as a player.
“We think he can continue to progress as a member of the LA Galaxy,” head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto said. “We look forward to strengthening our goalkeeper position with another talented player.”
David Bingham is currently the Galaxy’s no. 1 goalkeeper, but the 30-year-old has struggled for consistency since joining from San Jose Earthquakes, via trade, in 2018.
The Galaxy return to regular-season action on Saturday, when they’ll face rivals Los Angeles FC at Banc of California Stadium. They currently sit bottom of the Western Conference with two points from their first five games. Only expansion side Inter Miami (0) have fewer points.
PSG – Bayern Munich: Marquinhos v. Robert Lewandowski/Thomas Mueller
This matchup is a concept we discussed prior to the semifinals, and Lyon actually managed to limit the overall impact of Lewandowski and Mueller — at least directly — quite well. Their biggest issue and ultimately their undoing — something we discussed — was what came next: the central duo drew so much attention and help that Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies had a field day out wide. Gnabry got goals no. 1 and 2 for Bayern, and the extra space he enjoyed en route to doing so was largely due to the mere presence of Lewandowski and Mueller.
It’s about as close to a no-win situation as exists: take away Lewandowski and Mueller, Bayern have the wide players to eviscerate you anyway; take away the wide areas, Lewandowski and Mueller will be left with one-on-one matchups and torch you themselves. No one in the world will be envying PSG’s back-five once the whistle blows on Sunday.
We couldn't have a Bayern Munich @ChampionsLeague match without a goal from that man.
PSG – Bayern Munich: Angel di Maria v. Alphonso Davies
Di Maris has never — as in, not once in his career — been accused of having a single defense-minded bone in his body, but he’s going to be of the utmost importance to PSG’s defensive game plan against Bayern. Fortunately for the Argentine winger, “the best defense is a great offense” applies in this instance.
It is abundantly clear for the world to see just how important Davies is to the Bayern attack — the width he provides on the left side pulls opponents all out of shape and opens up avenues that otherwise wouldn’t exist. So, how is Di Maria, a 32-year-old winger who rarely retreats to his own half of the field, supposed to stop that? Stop it once it’s already in motion, he won’t. But, prevent Davies from ever getting started, he might be able to do.
PSG must play through Di Maria at every opportunity, because the more he’s on the ball in the final third, the more Davies will be forced back and made to work defensively — it’s the part of his game that’s still, shall we say, maturing. If Davies has to sprint 60 yards upfield to make the overlapping run, his impact will be less severe and more infrequent. Di Maria put forth a throwback performance, to a time when he was one of the best attackers in the world, with a goal and two assists in the semifinal. Just in time for his toughest test yet.
PSG – Bayern Munich: Leandro Paredes v. Thiago Alcantara
PSG thrashed RB Leipzig in the semifinals, not on the backs of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar — both of whom were quite good on the night — but largely thanks to a pair of Argentines, Di Maria and Paredes.
It was Paredes who carved Leipzig to pieces and pulled just about everyone out of their proper positioning. He was instrumental in creating space for those higher up the field but find his own space deeper in midfield, areas where he could take his time on the ball and pick the perfect pass. Nine times out of 10 against Leipzig, he dropped it on a dime.
Interestingly enough, Thiago acted as something of a destroyer for Bayern as they breezed past Lyon. The Spaniard won six tackles (most in the game) and made a pair of key interceptions around his own penalty area. A few years ago, Thiago wouldn’t have been up to the challenge of defensively containing someone of Paredes’ caliber on his very best day, but he’s a more well-rounded player than most people give him credit for. Speaking of toughest tests faced to date, this is a big one for Thiago in what will likely be his final game for Bayern.
Bayern Munich – PSG looks set to be a thrilling UEFA Champions League final matchup on Sunday (start time, 3pm ET), featuring the “been there, done that” five-time European champions from Germany and the big-spending have-nots with all the French glory they could ever want but nothing from Europe’s biggest stage.
Bayern were most recently crowned champions of Europe in 2013, when they topped fellow Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium. Perhaps no side has been as dominant, or made it look so easy, as Bayern have done since the knockout rounds resumed two weeks ago. Whether they were embarrassing Barcelona 8-2 in the quarterfinals, or hammering Chelsea and Lyon, no side has finished a game or a two-leg tie fewer than three goals down.
Not only have PSG never won the Champions League or the old European Cup, but they had never even been to the semifinal final round of Europe’s preeminent competition prior to knocking off RB Leipzig on Tuesday. Sunday’s showdown in Lisbon is set to be the culmination, in victory or defeat, of eight years of obscene investment by owners Qatar Sports Investment for the express purpose of winning the Champions League.
Bayern manager Hansi Flick on needing to improve defensively: “Lyon fought hard and made things hard for us, we know PSG have quick players and we will have to organize our defense differently. Paris are a great team, they fought their way into the semi-final and then reached the final. We know they have quick players, but we know our biggest strength is putting our opponents under pressure.”
PSG winger Angel di Maria on the historic occasion: “We’re very happy. It’s a first for the club. We worked hard and played a great game. We want to make history for the club. We succeeded tonight and we’re in the final, that’s very important. We have to continue like tonight to make our dream come true.”
Unsurprisingly, Bayern are favorites for the final (+105), but it’s hardly expected to be a landslide with PSG checking in at +230. The draw (+285) is the greatest outlier amongst the odds, with the expectation that someone will be crowned champions of Europe after 90 minutes.
Prediction
If ever we are to be treated to an exciting final with the potential for goals galore, Bayern Munich – PSG must be the one. Bayern have scored 15 goals in three games since the UCL resumed play, and PSG are as attack-happy as any side in the world. As the kids are saying these days, the sides have no chill. This feels like Bayern 3-2 PSG.
Starting in the Spurs half of north London, Gareth Bale to Tottenham is gathering some steam as the Welsh wizard could return to his former club.
A report from Spanish outlet Cuatro says that Jose Mourinho wants Bale to return to Spurs this summer and would be very open to adding the Real Madrid and Wales star to his attack.
Bale, 31, is surplus to requirements at Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane has made that very clear on numerous occasions. He barely played after the La Liga restart and his future at Real has been non-existent since last summer when it seemed like he would head to the Chinese Super League but Real intervened to block the deal late on.
We all know the quality Bale has and he has shown it in stages after leaving Spurs for Real Madrid in 2013. However, after winning four UEFA Champions League trophies and being pivotal in finals and throughout those campaigns, he is still booed and jeered by the Real Madrid fans. He is ridiculed for spending too much time on the golf course and Real’s fans believe he is not committed to the cause.
Bale has suffered plenty of injuries in recent seasons and has been unlucky in that regard, but most teams in Europe would want him in their side. Can we see him returning to Tottenham? A possible loan with an option to buy deal may suit everyone here and we all know Daniel Levy is the master of a good deal. With Bale on one wing and Heung-min Son feeding Harry Kane on the other (plus Erik Lamela and Steven Bergwijn around) this would work, as long as the Welshman stays fit.
Mourinho loves to rely on experienced stars to win trophies for him and Bale now fits that bill. What is the point of him staying at Real Madrid if he clearly isn’t going to play for Zidane in 2020-21? Bale to Tottenham makes sense on a lot of levels but he’s stayed at Real Madrid this long, so maybe he will see out his contract which runs out in the summer of 2022?
Focusing on the red half of north London, it is believed Gabriel to Arsenal is close to happening as the Lille and Brazil defender is leaning towards a move to the Gunners.
Gabriel, 22, had several options this summer as Everton and Napoli have both been linked with a move for the $30 million rated center back.
Lille president Gerard Lopez told talkSPORT in England that Gabriel’s next club will be announced today or tomorrow.
“I think it’s fair to say that Arsenal are a high interest to him, Napoli is a high interest to him,” Lopez said. “We’ve given him plenty of time to make up his mind. We’ve always said, ‘Look, if we have an agreement with two clubs or three clubs and the agreements are the same then we are not going to create a bidding competition’, and that choice, I don’t think I’m giving up too much if I tell you that that choice is probably today or tomorrow. I’m unable to tell you what that choice is. We’ve given him some recommendations but we don’t like to talk about it in public because we don’t want people to feel bad. We’ve talked about where he should go, but at the end of the day he and his environment make a choice and we support that.”
Multiple reports state that Gabriel has agreed a five-year deal at Arsenal and has already undergone a medical. The composed center back has been key in Lille’s rise in recent seasons and Mikel Arteta wants a more solid defensive unit to improve Arsenal’s chances of a top four finish.
David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi, Pablo Mari, Rob Holding, Calum Chambers, Sokratis and William Saliba are Arsenal’s current center back options, so you’d expect a few of those players to be moved on this summer if Gabriel does arrived.