The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2020-21 season has been released with dates for the new campaign confirmed and details on how to watch Premier League in the USA on TV and via Peacock online as the Premier League fixtures are here.

Premier League games will be aired across NBC and NBCSN this season, with games also streamed live online via Peacock which replaces NBC Sports Gold. The Premier League schedule is now confirmed with the opening day, festive fixtures and final day all set and below you will find all of the details on how to watch Premier League in the USA.

Premier League schedule release day is always a fun time for fans across the world and now you need to find out exactly how to watch Premier League in the USA and what you can look forward to.

Below we take a look at the opening six fixtures for the ‘big six’ in the Premier League, as both Manchester United and Manchester United won’t start their seasons until Sept. 19 due to being allowed 30 days off over the summer as they only just finished their European campaigns in the Champions League and Europa League respectively.

To sum up their first few fixtures for the big boys: Reigning champions Liverpool have been handed a pretty tough start with Leeds on the opening day, then Chelsea, Arsenal and a Merseyside derby with Everton. So too have Man City with Arsenal, Wolves, Leeds and Leicester, while Man United have a slightly easier to schedule to start with which they will have to take advantage off. If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side don’t win the majority of their first six, they will be under pressure.

Chelsea have two big games against Liverpool and Manchester United but will be favored in their other four, while Tottenham look to have the easiest first six games from the big six as Jose Mourinho will be hoping his players stay fit and they can build from a positive finish to the 2019-20 season. As for Arsenal, well, Mikel Arteta’s side will soon play Liverpool in the FA Community Shield at Wembley and they will play the Reds, Manchester City and Leicester City among their first six games. Ouch.

Below is the Premier League schedule for the ‘big six’ for the first six games of the season, as our partners in the UK at Sky Sports walk you through what each team faces.

Who do you think will get off to a flying start?

Liverpool – Full schedule

Liverpools first six Premier League games 🔴 Leeds (H)

Chelsea (A)

Arsenal (H)

Aston Villa (A)

Everton (A)

Sheffield United (H) pic.twitter.com/yzNfjASpZs — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 20, 2020

Manchester City – Full schedule

v. Aston Villa (postponed to later date to to European action

Sep. 19: at Wolves

Sep. 26: v. Leicester City

Oct. 3: at Leeds United

Oct. 17: v. Arsenal

Oct. 24: at West Ham United

Manchester United – Full schedule

Manchester United's first six Premier League games 🔴 pic.twitter.com/XiI8xexE3F — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 20, 2020

Chelsea – Full schedule

Chelsea's first six Premier League games 🔵 pic.twitter.com/EXtNwv1wF0 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 20, 2020

Tottenham Hotspur – Full schedule

Tottenham's first six Premier League games ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/zbzo7V7xHq — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 20, 2020

Arsenal – Full schedule

Arsenal's first six Premier League games 🔴 pic.twitter.com/OasHbptgt2 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 20, 2020

