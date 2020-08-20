In the latest transfer news Gareth Bale has been linked to Tottenham, while Gabriel to Arsenal is trundling along.

Starting in the Spurs half of north London, Gareth Bale to Tottenham is gathering some steam as the Welsh wizard could return to his former club.

A report from Spanish outlet Cuatro says that Jose Mourinho wants Bale to return to Spurs this summer and would be very open to adding the Real Madrid and Wales star to his attack.

Bale, 31, is surplus to requirements at Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane has made that very clear on numerous occasions. He barely played after the La Liga restart and his future at Real has been non-existent since last summer when it seemed like he would head to the Chinese Super League but Real intervened to block the deal late on.

We all know the quality Bale has and he has shown it in stages after leaving Spurs for Real Madrid in 2013. However, after winning four UEFA Champions League trophies and being pivotal in finals and throughout those campaigns, he is still booed and jeered by the Real Madrid fans. He is ridiculed for spending too much time on the golf course and Real’s fans believe he is not committed to the cause.

Bale has suffered plenty of injuries in recent seasons and has been unlucky in that regard, but most teams in Europe would want him in their side. Can we see him returning to Tottenham? A possible loan with an option to buy deal may suit everyone here and we all know Daniel Levy is the master of a good deal. With Bale on one wing and Heung-min Son feeding Harry Kane on the other (plus Erik Lamela and Steven Bergwijn around) this would work, as long as the Welshman stays fit.

Mourinho loves to rely on experienced stars to win trophies for him and Bale now fits that bill. What is the point of him staying at Real Madrid if he clearly isn’t going to play for Zidane in 2020-21? Bale to Tottenham makes sense on a lot of levels but he’s stayed at Real Madrid this long, so maybe he will see out his contract which runs out in the summer of 2022?

Focusing on the red half of north London, it is believed Gabriel to Arsenal is close to happening as the Lille and Brazil defender is leaning towards a move to the Gunners.

Gabriel, 22, had several options this summer as Everton and Napoli have both been linked with a move for the $30 million rated center back.

Lille president Gerard Lopez told talkSPORT in England that Gabriel’s next club will be announced today or tomorrow.

“I think it’s fair to say that Arsenal are a high interest to him, Napoli is a high interest to him,” Lopez said. “We’ve given him plenty of time to make up his mind. We’ve always said, ‘Look, if we have an agreement with two clubs or three clubs and the agreements are the same then we are not going to create a bidding competition’, and that choice, I don’t think I’m giving up too much if I tell you that that choice is probably today or tomorrow. I’m unable to tell you what that choice is. We’ve given him some recommendations but we don’t like to talk about it in public because we don’t want people to feel bad. We’ve talked about where he should go, but at the end of the day he and his environment make a choice and we support that.”

Multiple reports state that Gabriel has agreed a five-year deal at Arsenal and has already undergone a medical. The composed center back has been key in Lille’s rise in recent seasons and Mikel Arteta wants a more solid defensive unit to improve Arsenal’s chances of a top four finish.

David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi, Pablo Mari, Rob Holding, Calum Chambers, Sokratis and William Saliba are Arsenal’s current center back options, so you’d expect a few of those players to be moved on this summer if Gabriel does arrived.

