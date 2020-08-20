Rose Lavelle is pumped to have signed for Manchester City as USWNT stars continue to head over to England to play in the FA Women’s Super League for the 2020-21 season.

The top-flight of women’s soccer in England has seen considerable growth in recent seasons and attracting Lavelle, 25, is a major coup not just for Man City but also the entire league.

There is plenty of excitement building ahead of the new WSL season as other top U.S. players have been linked with moves to other English teams after playing in the NWSL Challenge Cup during the summer.

A star for the Washington Spirit in the NWSL, her rights were traded to the OL Reign in Seattle before she moved to Man City and Lavelle has built on her breakout 2019 World Cup tournament after the midfielder was named the third best player in the competition.

Rose Lavelle spoke with our partners in the UK, Sky Sports, and talked about what she’s looking forward to in her move to Manchester City and is eager to play in the Champions League.

“Man City’s one of the best clubs in the world, both from the men’s and women’s side,” Lavelle explained. “They have so many resources for both teams and that was awesome. There’s a lot of great players on the team that I’m excited for the opportunity to train with every single day. I don’t know much about Manchester as a city, yet, but I do know the football culture is amazing. Everything about it, I wanted to be a part of it and thought it was such a great opportunity.”

Lavelle will also join forces with USWNT teammate Sam Mewis, who signed for Man City last week, and is looking forward to having her nearby.

“It wasn’t the deciding factor but it was definitely nice to know there will be a familiar face and not just a familiar face as Sam is one of my best friends,” Lavelle smiled. “To be able to experience this with her is going to be so fun.”

Lavelle is the next big star for the USWNT and it will be a lot of fun to see how both her and Mewis get on in the WSL this season as English teams are making big moves in the transfer market.

