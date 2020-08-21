The transfer news just keeps on coming as Ben Chilwell to Chelsea is edging close to completion and Gabriel to Manchester United could now be a thing.

[ MORE: New Premier League schedule ]

Starting in west London, David Ornstein is reporting that Ben Chilwell to Chelsea is all but done and should be confirmed early next week.

Per the report, Chilwell will join Chelsea for around $65 million as Leicester City lowered their asking price after not reaching the UEFA Champions League and didn’t have that to use as a bargaining chip for Chilwell.

The England and Leicester City left back, 23, is one of the top left backs in the Premier League and Frank Lampard badly needs a solid, reliable defender at left back. Chilwell offers a lot going forward too and despite a dip in form midseason (like most Leicester players) his quality remains.

Chilwell was chased by Manchester City and Manchester United in the past and his ability to pick out crosses and join attacks while also doing his defensive work is lauded. Chilwell was once valued at closer to $100 million by Leicester City but this would be a good deal for Chelsea who have added Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner to strengthen their summer but needed a left back and center back to strengthen their defensive unit.

After first being reported in December. Chilwell to Chelsea may finally happen and he always seemed to be their first-choice option at left back.

Heading to Manchester, it appears that Gabriel to Manchester United could actually happen as it was thought the Lille and Brazil defender was heading to Barcelona.

Per our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Gabriel’s agents are in talks with Man United who are looking to swoop in late and sign the promising young center back. The report stats that Arsenal are still the favorites to sign him.

Gabriel, 22, had several options this summer as Everton, Arseenal and Napoli have both been linked with a move for the $30 million rated center back.

Lille president Gerard Lopez told talkSPORT in England that Gabriel’s next club will be announced in the coming days.

Multiple reports state that Gabriel had agreed a five-year deal at Arsenal and had already undergone a medical.

The composed center back has been key in Lille’s rise in recent seasons and Mikel Arteta wants a more solid defensive unit to improve Arsenal’s chances of a top four finish. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to do some shoring up at the back too an with Victor Lindelof’s displays in recent months, signing a new center back has become a priority as Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling are all deemed to be surplus to requirements, while Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe have been injury prone this season.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports