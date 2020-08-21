More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Lionel Messi news
Getty Images

Report: Messi tells Koeman he has doubts over Barcelona future

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 21, 2020, 1:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The latest Lionel Messi news on his future at Barcelona is worrying for all Barcelona fans.

Messi leaving Barcelona is not something we can even contemplate, even though we know one day it will happen.

[ MORE: Bayern hammer Barca 8-2 ]

But we might have to start thinking about it, as the latest Lionel Messi news update is not a great one if you’d like to see the Argentine superstar stay at the Nou Camp.

According to Catalan radio stadium RAC1 (who Messi has spoken to exclusively on numerous occasions in the past) Messi returned early from his planned vacation to meet with new Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman who was unveiled on Wednesday.

According to the report, Messi told Koeman that is having serious doubts about his future at Barcelona as the legendary figure has been critical of the board, his teammates and just about everybody else in-between over the last 12 months. After collapsing at Roma and Liverpool in shocking fashion in recent Champions League campaigns, the latest debacle saw Barca obliterated by Bayern Munich and that was the last straw for many. Messi included, perhaps.

The report believes Messi’s current mindset is that he is “more out of the club than in it.”

Can you blame him? Their humiliating Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich was the culmination of muddled managerial choices, a haphazard transfer policy and years of patching up their veterans players, then hoping Messi would save them.

He often did, but he seems more than fed up with the situation and that’s fair enough. Rumblings that Messi has too much control in team matters have been rife in recent months and that only seems to have riled him further.

[ MORE: Should Messi leave? | How can Barca rebuild? ]

Messi, 33, has been at Barcelona his entire career and his current contract runs until the summer of 2021. Barcelona have a $825 million release clause in his contract, so it’s unlikely he will leave this summer as even the two clubs he’s linked with (Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City) can’t pay that kind of transfer fee. But will Barcelona really stand in his way if he wants to leave?

For everything that Messi has done for Barcelona, you’d think they would find an acceptable solution to let him leave this summer if he wants to. Now, business is business and Messi isn’t exactly best mates with current Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu who many people attribute their current downfall to. That means Messi will likely remain at Barcelona but if he doesn’t see his future at the Nou Camp, will we see the same Lionel Messi who has been the hero for Barca time and time again? Bartomeu will no longer been in charge by the spring of 2021 after the next presidential election at the Catalan club, so maybe Messi will decide to see how that turns out and if real change will arrive under Koeman.

He’s won everything with Barcelona, won six Ballon d’Or’s and will always be a legend at the club, no matter what happens in the next 12 months. There is a growing sense that Man City, PSG and many even clubs further afield are growing more confident that finally Messi will leave Barcelona and not spend his entire career at the club.

Koeman, Bartomeu and the whole of Barcelona will spend the next few months trying to convince Messi that he should stay at the Nou Camp but there’s no doubt that the noises coming from those around Messi suggest he could be ready to check out.

Transfer news: Chilwell to Chelsea close; Gabriel to Man United?

Chilwell to Chelsea
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 21, 2020, 3:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The transfer news just keeps on coming as Ben Chilwell to Chelsea is edging close to completion and Gabriel to Manchester United could now be a thing.

[ MORE: New Premier League schedule ]

Starting in west London, David Ornstein is reporting that Ben Chilwell to Chelsea is all but done and should be confirmed early next week.

Per the report, Chilwell will join Chelsea for around $65 million as Leicester City lowered their asking price after not reaching the UEFA Champions League and didn’t have that to use as a bargaining chip for Chilwell.

The England and Leicester City left back, 23, is one of the top left backs in the Premier League and Frank Lampard badly needs a solid, reliable defender at left back. Chilwell offers a lot going forward too and despite a dip in form midseason (like most Leicester players) his quality remains.

Chilwell was chased by Manchester City and Manchester United in the past and his ability to pick out crosses and join attacks while also doing his defensive work is lauded. Chilwell was once valued at closer to $100 million by Leicester City but this would be a good deal for Chelsea who have added Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner to strengthen their summer but needed a left back and center back to strengthen their defensive unit.

After first being reported in December. Chilwell to Chelsea may finally happen and he always seemed to be their first-choice option at left back.

Heading to Manchester, it appears that Gabriel to Manchester United could actually happen as it was thought the Lille and Brazil defender was heading to Barcelona.

Per our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Gabriel’s agents are in talks with Man United who are looking to swoop in late and sign the promising young center back. The report stats that Arsenal are still the favorites to sign him.

Gabriel, 22, had several options this summer as Everton, Arseenal and Napoli have both been linked with a move for the $30 million rated center back.

Lille president Gerard Lopez told talkSPORT in England that Gabriel’s next club will be announced in the coming days.

Multiple reports state that Gabriel had agreed a five-year deal at Arsenal and had already undergone a medical.

The composed center back has been key in Lille’s rise in recent seasons and Mikel Arteta wants a more solid defensive unit to improve Arsenal’s chances of a top four finish. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to do some shoring up at the back too an with Victor Lindelof’s displays in recent months, signing a new center back has become a priority as Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling are all deemed to be surplus to requirements, while Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe have been injury prone this season.

Sevilla – Inter Milan: How to watch, start time, odds, team news

Sevilla - Inter Milan
Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 21, 2020, 2:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sevilla – Inter Milan is a story of silverware seekers, as the Serie A side seeks its first trophy since the 2011 Coppa Italia while their La Liga rivals aim for a sixth UEFA Cup this century.

[ MORE: Breaking down the USMNT qualifying schedule ]

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Sevilla – Inter Milan, including how to watch on TV in the USA and how to follow all of the action live.

How to watch, stream Europa League: Sevilla – Inter Milan

Date: Friday, August 21, 3pm ET kick off
Location: Cologne, Germany
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com

Team news: Sevilla – Inter Milan

Antonio Conte has not changed his starting XI for the fifth-straight match, as the red-hot Serie A side bids for a first trophy since 2011.

Sevilla is healthy and primed as well after beating Manchester United despite providing plenty of work for goalkeeper Bono. The Spanish side dismissed another Premier League side, Wolves, in the quarterfinal round.

What they’re saying

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui on facing Inter: “Inter will force us to play an extraordinary game. They are a team of a magnificent level, a team made to play in the Champions League who finished one point behind Juve in Serie A and has magnificent players and an experienced coach.”

Inter boss Antonio Conte on the task at hand“We have to play with the desire to win and bring the trophy back to Italy and to bring a trophy back to Inter. Sevilla will have the same idea, so we have to show that we’re the better team. For me, it’s always important to be able to say to the lads, at the end of the game, that we don’t have any regrets. If we’re the better side, we’ll lift the trophy. If not, we’ll have given our all, and we’ll applaud our opponents.”

Odds: Full UEL, UCL odds

Sevilla is +235 to win the match, with Inter Milan a bit ahead at +125.

Prediction

Sevilla has a lot of weapons but Inter Milan has the star power at striker and hunger to end a relatively-long trophy drought for a club of its ilk. Look for Christian Eriksen and Romelu Lukaku to be celebrating silverware after a 3-1 win sends silverware to Milan.

Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss start of season with new knee injury

Premier League injuries
Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 21, 2020, 12:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Premier League injuries: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to miss the remainder of preseason and perhaps also the start of Liverpool’s 2020-21 Premier League season after suffering yet another knee injury in training this week.

[ MORE: Transfer news: Thiago Silva to Chelsea; Man Utd targeting Brooks ]

Jurgen Klopp confirmed the injury on Friday, calling it a “really unfortunate situation.” Oxlade-Chamberlain has missed ample time due to knee injuries over the last four years, including a torn ACL in April of 2018.

“It was a challenge [in training].

“It looks like it is very similar to what Hendo had, which keeps him out for we don’t know for sure exactly how long, but for sure this preseason he will not make a game, Arsenal for sure not and then we will see. The next game is probably two weeks later, but I don’t know.

“We have to wait but it is far away from being perfect, of course. It is really hard for him and hard for us, but it is not to change.”

Liverpool, as PL champions, open their 2020-21 campaign with the Community Shield against FA Cup winners Arsenal on Aug. 29. The Red’s PL opener is currently set for Sept. 12, against Leeds United at Anfield.

Transfer news: Thiago Silva to Chelsea; Man Utd targeting Brooks

Thiago Silva to Chelsea
Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 21, 2020, 11:12 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The latest transfer news in the Premier League include Thiago Silva to Chelsea, Man United’s latest backup plan after missing out on Jadon Sancho, and Barcelona coming for a Liverpool star…

[ MORE: Premier League on Peacock schedule: How to watch fixtures ]

Thiago Silva to Chelsea

The 35-year-old Brazilian defender will be available as a free agent following the expiration of his PSG contract after Sunday’s UEFA Champions League final, and Frank Lampard is reportedly keen on bringing in a bit of veteran experience to help guide a squad full of youth and inexperience. The question of whether or not Silva would actually improve the Blues’ on-field performance is also being considered. Fiorentina have already offered Silva a two-year contract.

David Brooks to Man United

Between now and the end of the summer/fall transfer window on Oct. 5, United are likely to be linked with just about every right winger in the entire world as a “backup option” after missing out on Jadon Sancho. Today, it’s Bournemouth’s David Brooks who’s linked with a move to Old Trafford. Despite the fact the Cherries were relegated from the PL, they are said to be holding out for $52 million.

[ MORE: Man Utd captain Maguire arrested after “alleged incident” in Greece ]

Koeman, Barcelona want Wijnaldum

Speaking of transfer rumors type casting a club — or, in this case, a manager — with similar players, new Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is reportedly interested in signing Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool. The easiest bet of the century is that at least half of the players linked with a move to Barca in the coming weeks will be Dutch.

Aston Villa to move for Watkins

Ollie Watkins didn’t win promotion with Brentford, but the 24-year-old forward might win promotion of his own with a handful of PL sides heavily linked last season’s second-highest goalscorer in the EFL Championship. Villa hope to do a deal for $23 million, but the Bees are reportedly holding out for something in the neighborhood of $33 million.