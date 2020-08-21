More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Bayern Munich - PSG
Photo by Franck Fife/Pool via Getty Images

PSG – Bayern Munich: How to watch UCL final, start time, team news, odds

By Andy EdwardsAug 21, 2020, 8:50 AM EDT
Bayern Munich – PSG looks set to be a thrilling UEFA Champions League final matchup on Sunday (start time, 3pm ET), featuring the “been there, done that” five-time European champions from Germany and the big-spending have-nots with all the French glory they could ever want but nothing from Europe’s biggest stage.

]

Bayern were most recently crowned champions of Europe in 2013, when they topped fellow Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium. Perhaps no side has been as dominant, or made it look so easy, as Bayern have done since the knockout rounds resumed two weeks ago. Whether they were embarrassing Barcelona 8-2 in the quarterfinals, or hammering Chelsea and Lyon, no side has finished a game or a two-leg tie fewer than three goals down.

Not only have PSG never won the Champions League or the old European Cup, but they had never even been to the semifinal final round of Europe’s preeminent competition prior to knocking off RB Leipzig on Tuesday. Sunday’s showdown in Lisbon is set to be the culmination, in victory or defeat, of eight years of obscene investment by owners Qatar Sports Investment for the express purpose of winning the Champions League.

[ MORE: NBC Sports Premier League schedule ]

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bayern Munich – PSG, including how to watch on TV in the USA and how to follow all of the action live.

How to watch, stream Champions League: Leipzig – PSG

Date: Sudnay, August 23, 3pm ET kick off
Location: Lisbon, Portugal
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com

What they’re saying: Bayern Munich – PSG

Bayern manager Hansi Flick on needing to improve defensively: “Lyon fought hard and made things hard for us, we know PSG have quick players and we will have to organize our defense differently. Paris are a great team, they fought their way into the semi-final and then reached the final. We know they have quick players, but we know our biggest strength is putting our opponents under pressure.”

PSG winger Angel di Maria on the historic occasion: “We’re very happy. It’s a first for the club. We worked hard and played a great game. We want to make history for the club. We succeeded tonight and we’re in the final, that’s very important. We have to continue like tonight to make our dream come true.”

Odds and ends – Full Champions League odds

Unsurprisingly, Bayern are favorites for the final (+105), but it’s hardly expected to be a landslide with PSG checking in at +230. The draw (+285) is the greatest outlier amongst the odds, with the expectation that someone will be crowned champions of Europe after 90 minutes.

Prediction

If ever we are to be treated to an exciting final with the potential for goals galore, Bayern Munich – PSG must be the one. Bayern have scored 15 goals in three games since the UCL resumed play, and PSG are as attack-happy as any side in the world. As the kids are saying these days, the sides have no chill. This feels like Bayern 3-2 PSG. 

Massive, massive advantage to Bayern.

Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss start of season with new knee injury

Premier League injuries
Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 21, 2020, 12:41 PM EDT
Premier League injuries: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to miss the remainder of preseason and perhaps also the start of Liverpool’s 2020-21 Premier League season after suffering yet another knee injury in training this week.

[ MORE: Transfer news: Thiago Silva to Chelsea; Man Utd targeting Brooks ]

Jurgen Klopp confirmed the injury on Friday, calling it a “really unfortunate situation.” Oxlade-Chamberlain has missed ample time due to knee injuries over the last four years, including a torn ACL in April of 2018.

“It was a challenge [in training].

“It looks like it is very similar to what Hendo had, which keeps him out for we don’t know for sure exactly how long, but for sure this preseason he will not make a game, Arsenal for sure not and then we will see. The next game is probably two weeks later, but I don’t know.

“We have to wait but it is far away from being perfect, of course. It is really hard for him and hard for us, but it is not to change.”

Liverpool, as PL champions, open their 2020-21 campaign with the Community Shield against FA Cup winners Arsenal on Aug. 29. The Red’s PL opener is currently set for Sept. 12, against Leeds United at Anfield.

Transfer news: Thiago Silva to Chelsea; Man Utd targeting Brooks

Thiago Silva to Chelsea
Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 21, 2020, 11:12 AM EDT
The latest transfer news in the Premier League include Thiago Silva to Chelsea, Man United’s latest backup plan after missing out on Jadon Sancho, and Barcelona coming for a Liverpool star…

[ MORE: Premier League on Peacock schedule: How to watch fixtures ]

Thiago Silva to Chelsea

The 35-year-old Brazilian defender will be available as a free agent following the expiration of his PSG contract after Sunday’s UEFA Champions League final, and Frank Lampard is reportedly keen on bringing in a bit of veteran experience to help guide a squad full of youth and inexperience. The question of whether or not Silva would actually improve the Blues’ on-field performance is also being considered. Fiorentina have already offered Silva a two-year contract.

David Brooks to Man United

Between now and the end of the summer/fall transfer window on Oct. 5, United are likely to be linked with just about every right winger in the entire world as a “backup option” after missing out on Jadon Sancho. Today, it’s Bournemouth’s David Brooks who’s linked with a move to Old Trafford. Despite the fact the Cherries were relegated from the PL, they are said to be holding out for $52 million.

[ MORE: Man Utd captain Maguire arrested after "alleged incident" in Greece ]

Koeman, Barcelona want Wijnaldum

Speaking of transfer rumors type casting a club — or, in this case, a manager — with similar players, new Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is reportedly interested in signing Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool. The easiest bet of the century is that at least half of the players linked with a move to Barca in the coming weeks will be Dutch.

Aston Villa to move for Watkins

Ollie Watkins didn’t win promotion with Brentford, but the 24-year-old forward might win promotion of his own with a handful of PL sides heavily linked last season’s second-highest goalscorer in the EFL Championship. Villa hope to do a deal for $23 million, but the Bees are reportedly holding out for something in the neighborhood of $33 million.

Man Utd captain Maguire arrested after ‘alleged incident’ in Greece

Harry Maguire arrested
Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 21, 2020, 9:03 AM EDT
Harry Maguire arrested: The Manchester United captain was arrested on Thursday following an “alleged incident” on the Greek island of Mykonos, the club confirmed on Friday.

UPDATE: Sky Sports has shed further light on the alleged situation following a statement from Greek police. There was an alleged altercation between three foreigners and police officers, as well as accusations of bribery to avoid charges and trial after the incident. Maguire is not listed by name as one of the individuals.

[ EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL: How to watch Sevilla – Inter Milan, start time, odds ]

“The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night,” Man United said in a brief statement. “Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully cooperating with the Greek authorities. At this time we will be making no further comment”

Maguire has since been transferred to Syros, another of the Greek islands, where he is currently being held. Police are continuing their investigation into the matter.

[ MORE: Premier League on Peacock schedule: How to watch fixtures ]

United wrapped up their season with a defeat in the Europa League semifinals at the hands of Sevilla. Players are currently enjoying a brief break before reporting for the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season, which is set to kick off on Sept. 12. Due to their participation in the UEL, however, United will be given an extra week before starting their season again Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sept. 19.

Sevilla – Inter Milan: How to watch, start time, odds, team news

Sevilla - Inter Milan
Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 21, 2020, 7:01 AM EDT
Sevilla – Inter Milan is a story of silverware seekers, as the Serie A side seeks its first trophy since the 2011 Coppa Italia while their La Liga rivals aim for a sixth UEFA Cup this century.

[ MORE: Breaking down the USMNT qualifying schedule ]

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Sevilla – Inter Milan, including how to watch on TV in the USA and how to follow all of the action live.

How to watch, stream Europa League: Sevilla – Inter Milan

Date: Friday, August 21, 3pm ET kick off
Location: Cologne, Germany
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com

Team news: Sevilla – Inter Milan

A report in Italy says Antonio Conte will not change his Starting XI for the fifth-straight match, as the red-hot Serie A side bids for a first trophy since 2011.

Sevilla is healthy and primed as well after beating Manchester United despite providing plenty of work for goalkeeper Bono. The Spanish side dismissed another Premier League side, Wolves, in the quarterfinal round.

What they’re saying

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui on facing Inter: “Inter will force us to play an extraordinary game. They are a team of a magnificent level, a team made to play in the Champions League who finished one point behind Juve in Serie A and has magnificent players and an experienced coach.”

Inter boss Antonio Conte on the task at hand“We have to play with the desire to win and bring the trophy back to Italy and to bring a trophy back to Inter. Sevilla will have the same idea, so we have to show that we’re the better team. For me, it’s always important to be able to say to the lads, at the end of the game, that we don’t have any regrets. If we’re the better side, we’ll lift the trophy. If not, we’ll have given our all, and we’ll applaud our opponents.”

Odds: Full UEL, UCL odds

Sevilla is +235 to win the match, with Inter Milan a bit ahead at +125.

Prediction

Sevilla has a lot of weapons but Inter Milan has the star power at striker and hunger to end a relatively-long trophy drought for a club of its ilk. Look for Christian Eriksen and Romelu Lukaku to be celebrating silverware after a 3-1 win sends silverware to Milan.