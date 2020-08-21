More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Sevilla - Inter Milan
Getty Images

3 things we learned as Sevilla beat Inter, win yet another Europa League title

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 21, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT
Sevilla – Inter Milan was one of the best UEFA Europa League finals in history, if not the best, as Sevilla beat Inter 3-2 in a wild, gritty final in Cologne, Germany.

The Europa League really does belong to Sevilla.

Sevilla won their sixth Europa League title in the last 14 seasons to extend their own record as the most successful team in the history of the tournament, as Julen Lopetegui won the first trophy of his coaching career and it was a tale of redemption for him after everything that happened with Spain and Real Madrid.

Lopetegui and many of Sevilla’s players were in tears at the final whistle as they were crowned Europa League champions once again.

As for Antonio Conte and Inter, they squandered an early lead and their nine-year wait for a trophy continues.

The game got off to a flying start as Inter went 1-0 up. Lukaku stormed cleared of Diego Carlos and the Sevilla defender brought him down in the box to give away a penalty kick for the third-straight game. Lukaku rolled home the spot kick to score his 34th of the season and put Inter ahead, as Carlos was lucky to stay on the pitch. Their lead didn’t last for long. Sevilla equalized as Jesus Navas whipped in a lovely cross to the near post which was headed home brilliantly by Luuk de Jong to make it 1-1.

The end-to-end nature of the game continued as Ambrosio went close at the back post for Inter as the Italian giants wanted a penalty kick for a handball on Diego Carlos but nothing was given. That led to Antonio Conte being booked due to his complaints to the officials and plenty of late tackles started to fly in.

De Jong made it 2-1 before half time with a fine header from long-range but soon after Diego Godin made it 2-2 with a header from a free kick. Lucas Ocampos went close right on half time as Samir Handanovic saved well as another effort from a set piece was going in. In the second half Roberto Gagliardini’s shot was blocked by Diego Carlos as the game tightened up and both teams took fewer risks when in possession of the ball.

Yacine Bono then brilliantly denied Lukaku who was clean through, as Inter looked dangerous on the break but Sevilla won it in bizarre fashion.  Diego Carlos sent an acrobatic overhead effort towards the far post and it was going wide before Lukaku directed the ball into his own net. Late on substitute Alexis Sanchez had a shot cleared off the line by Jules Kounde as they chucked everyone forward but couldn’t find an equalizer.

Here’s a look at what we learned from Sevilla – Inter Milan in the Europa League final.

LUCKY BOY DIEGO CARLOS WINS IT

Diego Carlos should have been sent off in the opening moments for taking down Romelu Lukaku and giving away a penalty kick for the third-straight game in the Europa League. Carlos denied a clear goalscoring opportunity and made no attempt to play the ball, so he should have been handed a red card.

He stayed on the pitch, somehow, and his bicycle kick deflected off Romelu Lukaku and won the trophy for Sevilla. In the past few months Diego Carlos has been linked with a move to Liverpool, Manchester United and plenty of other clubs and although he is a powerful, dominant and confident defender, he is more than a little rash. Carlos probably played himself out of a move to the Premier League with these performances in the latter stages of the Europa League but he will be a hero at Sevilla. He so easily could have been the villain for being sent off or giving away another penalty for handball. He’s a lucky boy.

TOP CLASS DELIVERIES SEAL WIN FOR SEVILLA

Ever Banega was playing in his final game for Sevilla and the former Inter Milan midfielder whipped in so many delicious set pieces and two of them led to goals for Sevilla. He put another couple right on the head of Sevilla’s players too and Banega’s quality on the ball decided a tight, entertaining final. The Argentine midfielder will now head to play for Al-Shabab in Saudi Arabia and will do so as a Sevilla hero. Another Sevilla hero is local lad Jesus Navas, who has now won the Europa League three times with Sevilla.

Derided by many during his time at Manchester City as lightweight and lacking quality in the final third, Navas whipped in a beautiful cross for the first Sevilla goal and whipped in plenty of quality deliveries from right back. Navas has been a revelation in a deeper position and he dug deep once again and did plenty of defensive work to seal the title for his beloved Sevilla. Throughout the quarterfinals, semifinal and final, Sevilla stayed in games and set pieces and deliveries from out wide were crucial as they knocked out Wolves and Man United then beat Inter Milan in the final. The small details sealed success for Sevilla.

CONTE’S ANGER CLEAR

He was booked during the game as he wanted a handball and a penalty kick early on and Conte’s mood didn’t improve. The Italian coach has spoken out against the Inter hierarchy in recent months and although his first season in charge of Inter can be lauded as a huge success, they came up just short. Losing in the Europa League final and finishing second, by one point, in Serie A, Inter Milan are back to contending in Italy and in Europe but there’s still a long way to go.

Conte barking out orders has been commonplace this season and he will be so angry that his team lost this final because they failed to defend set pieces properly. Lukaku will rue missing a big chance in the second half and deflecting into his own net as Inter’s front two didn’t really get going with Lautaro Martinez marked out of the game and a big moment for Conte and Inter came and went. Conte is still searching for his first European trophy as a manager but he has Inter heading in the right direction.

Sevilla – Inter Milan: How to watch, start time, odds, team news

Sevilla - Inter Milan
Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 21, 2020, 3:20 PM EDT
Sevilla – Inter Milan is a story of silverware seekers, as the Serie A side seeks its first trophy since the 2011 Coppa Italia while their La Liga rivals aim for a sixth UEFA Cup this century.

The first half was sensational as Romelu Lukaku put Inter Milan ahead, then Luuk de Jong scored two great headers to put Sevilla head. However, Diego Godin then made it 2-2 in a chippy, absorbing game.

Check out the goal videos below.

Here’s everything you need to know for Sevilla – Inter Milan, including how to watch on TV in the USA and how to follow all of the action live.

How to watch, stream Europa League: Sevilla – Inter Milan

Date: Friday, August 21, 3pm ET kick off
Location: Cologne, Germany
How to watch: CBS Sports
Team news: Sevilla – Inter Milan

Antonio Conte has not changed his starting XI for the fifth-straight match, as the red-hot Serie A side bids for a first trophy since 2011.

Sevilla is healthy and primed as well after beating Manchester United despite providing plenty of work for goalkeeper Bono. The Spanish side dismissed another Premier League side, Wolves, in the quarterfinal round.

What they’re saying

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui on facing Inter: “Inter will force us to play an extraordinary game. They are a team of a magnificent level, a team made to play in the Champions League who finished one point behind Juve in Serie A and has magnificent players and an experienced coach.”

Inter boss Antonio Conte on the task at hand“We have to play with the desire to win and bring the trophy back to Italy and to bring a trophy back to Inter. Sevilla will have the same idea, so we have to show that we’re the better team. For me, it’s always important to be able to say to the lads, at the end of the game, that we don’t have any regrets. If we’re the better side, we’ll lift the trophy. If not, we’ll have given our all, and we’ll applaud our opponents.”

Odds: Full UEL, UCL odds

Sevilla is +235 to win the match, with Inter Milan a bit ahead at +125.

Prediction

Sevilla has a lot of weapons but Inter Milan has the star power at striker and hunger to end a relatively-long trophy drought for a club of its ilk. Look for Christian Eriksen and Romelu Lukaku to be celebrating silverware after a 3-1 win sends silverware to Milan.

Transfer news: Chilwell to Chelsea close; Gabriel to Man United?

Chilwell to Chelsea
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 21, 2020, 3:11 PM EDT
The transfer news just keeps on coming as Ben Chilwell to Chelsea is edging close to completion and Gabriel to Manchester United could now be a thing.

Starting in west London, David Ornstein is reporting that Ben Chilwell to Chelsea is all but done and should be confirmed early next week.

Per the report, Chilwell will join Chelsea for around $65 million as Leicester City lowered their asking price after not reaching the UEFA Champions League and didn’t have that to use as a bargaining chip for Chilwell.

The England and Leicester City left back, 23, is one of the top left backs in the Premier League and Frank Lampard badly needs a solid, reliable defender at left back. Chilwell offers a lot going forward too and despite a dip in form midseason (like most Leicester players) his quality remains.

Chilwell was chased by Manchester City and Manchester United in the past and his ability to pick out crosses and join attacks while also doing his defensive work is lauded. Chilwell was once valued at closer to $100 million by Leicester City but this would be a good deal for Chelsea who have added Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner to strengthen their summer but needed a left back and center back to strengthen their defensive unit.

After first being reported in December. Chilwell to Chelsea may finally happen and he always seemed to be their first-choice option at left back.

Heading to Manchester, it appears that Gabriel to Manchester United could actually happen as it was thought the Lille and Brazil defender was heading to Barcelona.

Per our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Gabriel’s agents are in talks with Man United who are looking to swoop in late and sign the promising young center back. The report stats that Arsenal are still the favorites to sign him.

Gabriel, 22, had several options this summer as Everton, Arseenal and Napoli have both been linked with a move for the $30 million rated center back.

Lille president Gerard Lopez told talkSPORT in England that Gabriel’s next club will be announced in the coming days.

Multiple reports state that Gabriel had agreed a five-year deal at Arsenal and had already undergone a medical.

The composed center back has been key in Lille’s rise in recent seasons and Mikel Arteta wants a more solid defensive unit to improve Arsenal’s chances of a top four finish. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to do some shoring up at the back too an with Victor Lindelof’s displays in recent months, signing a new center back has become a priority as Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling are all deemed to be surplus to requirements, while Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe have been injury prone this season.

Report: Messi tells Koeman he has doubts over Barcelona future

Lionel Messi news
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 21, 2020, 1:58 PM EDT
The latest Lionel Messi news on his future at Barcelona is worrying for all Barcelona fans.

Messi leaving Barcelona is not something we can even contemplate, even though we know one day it will happen.

But we might have to start thinking about it, as the latest Lionel Messi news update is not a great one if you’d like to see the Argentine superstar stay at the Nou Camp.

According to Catalan radio stadium RAC1 (who Messi has spoken to exclusively on numerous occasions in the past) Messi returned early from his planned vacation to meet with new Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman who was unveiled on Wednesday.

According to the report, Messi told Koeman that is having serious doubts about his future at Barcelona as the legendary figure has been critical of the board, his teammates and just about everybody else in-between over the last 12 months. After collapsing at Roma and Liverpool in shocking fashion in recent Champions League campaigns, the latest debacle saw Barca obliterated by Bayern Munich and that was the last straw for many. Messi included, perhaps.

The report believes Messi’s current mindset is that he is “more out of the club than in it.”

Can you blame him? Their humiliating Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich was the culmination of muddled managerial choices, a haphazard transfer policy and years of patching up their veterans players, then hoping Messi would save them.

He often did, but he seems more than fed up with the situation and that’s fair enough. Rumblings that Messi has too much control in team matters have been rife in recent months and that only seems to have riled him further.

Messi, 33, has been at Barcelona his entire career and his current contract runs until the summer of 2021. Barcelona have a $825 million release clause in his contract, so it’s unlikely he will leave this summer as even the two clubs he’s linked with (Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City) can’t pay that kind of transfer fee. But will Barcelona really stand in his way if he wants to leave?

For everything that Messi has done for Barcelona, you’d think they would find an acceptable solution to let him leave this summer if he wants to. Now, business is business and Messi isn’t exactly best mates with current Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu who many people attribute their current downfall to. That means Messi will likely remain at Barcelona but if he doesn’t see his future at the Nou Camp, will we see the same Lionel Messi who has been the hero for Barca time and time again? Bartomeu will no longer been in charge by the spring of 2021 after the next presidential election at the Catalan club, so maybe Messi will decide to see how that turns out and if real change will arrive under Koeman.

He’s won everything with Barcelona, won six Ballon d’Or’s and will always be a legend at the club, no matter what happens in the next 12 months. There is a growing sense that Man City, PSG and many even clubs further afield are growing more confident that finally Messi will leave Barcelona and not spend his entire career at the club.

Koeman, Bartomeu and the whole of Barcelona will spend the next few months trying to convince Messi that he should stay at the Nou Camp but there’s no doubt that the noises coming from those around Messi suggest he could be ready to check out.

Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss start of season with new knee injury

Premier League injuries
Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 21, 2020, 12:41 PM EDT
Premier League injuries: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to miss the remainder of preseason and perhaps also the start of Liverpool’s 2020-21 Premier League season after suffering yet another knee injury in training this week.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed the injury on Friday, calling it a “really unfortunate situation.” Oxlade-Chamberlain has missed ample time due to knee injuries over the last four years, including a torn ACL in April of 2018.

“It was a challenge [in training].

“It looks like it is very similar to what Hendo had, which keeps him out for we don’t know for sure exactly how long, but for sure this preseason he will not make a game, Arsenal for sure not and then we will see. The next game is probably two weeks later, but I don’t know.

“We have to wait but it is far away from being perfect, of course. It is really hard for him and hard for us, but it is not to change.”

Liverpool, as PL champions, open their 2020-21 campaign with the Community Shield against FA Cup winners Arsenal on Aug. 29. The Red’s PL opener is currently set for Sept. 12, against Leeds United at Anfield.