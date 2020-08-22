Harry Maguire charged: Man United captain is set to fly back to England after pleading not guilty to unspecified charges stemming from an alleged altercation on the Greek island of Mykonos on Thursday.
The 27-year-old entered his plea on Saturday and has a court date set for Tuesday in Greece, but his attendance is not required as his lawyer is expected to represent his interests.
The incident, according to a report from Sky Sports on Friday, is believed to have involved police officers. According to Greek police, “three foreigners” are accused of “violence against officials, disobedience, bodily harm, insult and attempted bribery of an official.”
Man United released the following statement on Saturday:
“Following the appearance in court today we note the adjournment of the case to allow the legal team to consider the case file.
“Harry has pleaded not guilty to the charges. It would be inappropriate for the player or club to comment further while the legal process takes its course.”
Maguire was on vacation in Greece after United wrapped up their season with a defeat in the Europa League semifinals at the hands of Sevilla. Players are currently enjoying a brief break before reporting for the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season, which is set to kick off on Sept. 12. Due to their participation in the UEL, however, United will be given an extra week before starting their season again Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sept. 19.