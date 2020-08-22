Freddie Ljungberg – Arsenal assistant manager leaves his post: The legendary Arsenal winger has left his position on Mikel Arteta’s coaching staff in order to “progress [his own] management experience,” the Premier League club announced on Saturday.
Ljungberg returned to the club as manager of the under-23 side in 2018, before being promoted to first-team assistant the following summer. From there, he was briefly installed as interim manager following the departure of Unai Emery in November. Arteta was appointed the Gunners’ new permanent manager — a position which Ljungberg also pursued — a month later.
Technical director Edu wished Ljungberg well in the club’s official statement.
“We’re really sad to see Freddie leave as we know how much he loves Arsenal. However, we know he has had various opportunities over the last 12 months and stuck to the job at Arsenal.
“Now he has the opportunity to consider other options, and it makes sense for his career at this time.”
Most notably during his second coaching stint at the club (Ljungberg also coached Arsenal’s under-15s for the 2016-17 season), the 43-year-old Swede has been hailed for the progression, and transition into the first team, of academy products Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Bukayo Saka, Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson.
Arteta believes he’s not yet seen the last of Freddie Ljungberg – Arsenal legend.
“I know I’ll be facing him on the touchline in the future.”