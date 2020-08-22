The latest transfer news in the Premier League includes Kai Havertz to Chelsea perhaps reaching its logical conclusion, Arsenal sneaking past Man United to sign Gabriel, and Man City set to spend big on another center back…

Havertz to Chelsea inching closer

Kai Havertz to Chelsea is the leading “wait, that deal isn’t done yet?” transfer saga of the summer. The 21-year-old German has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge since well before either the Blues or Bayer Leverkusen completed their respective seasons. Contract details have reportedly been agreed between Chelsea and Havertz, but a fee remains something of a sticking point — though discussions are ongoing and progressing — as the most recent bid of $94 million wasn’t enough to satisfy Leverkusen.

Arsenal beat Man United to Gabriel

Just 24 hours ago, Manchester United were reported to be closing in on Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes (known, simply, as Gabriel), but now Arsenal are said to be close to completing a deal for the 22-year-old center back. It’ll cost the Gunners more than $35 million, and in return they are set to get a seemingly bright prospect with nearly 40 top-flight league appearances, plus a group stage of UEFA Champions League experience, already under his belt. Man United are reportedly still in the race for Gabriel, but they must increase their bid to equal or top that of Arsenal.

Man City agree fee for Napoli’s Koulibaly

Speaking of longstanding transfer sagas, Kalidou Koulibaly could finally be headed to Manchester City after the PL side reportedly agreed a fee with Napoli for the 29-year-old Senegalese center back. Koulibaly would join Nathan Ake, who signed for $52 million this month, and Aymeric Laporte to form arguably the world’s best — and certainly most expensive — three-man center back rotation. Pep Guardiola could opt for regular rotation or go all the way in on a three-man backline for the 2020-21 Premier League season.

West Ham wants Wilshere out

Jack Wilshere’s time at West Ham United appears to be over, as the club are making every effort to move the 28-year-old, oft-injured midfielder off their books. Though he has just one year remaining on his contract, it appears to be one year too many for the Hammers, who are reportedly willing to buy Wilshere out of his deal. It’s hard to see where Wilshere, who has made just 16 PL appearances in two seasons at the London Stadium, will head to next.

