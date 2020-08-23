More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Zlatan to Milan
Photo by Emanuele Perrone/GC Images

Agent: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, AC Milan continue negotiation

By Nicholas MendolaAug 23, 2020, 1:03 PM EDT
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and AC Milan are still talking about the future.

The Swedish living legend — in his own mind and ours — had a successful first half-season with the Rossoneri last season, scoring 11 times with five assists in 20 appearances including a goal and an assist in a thrilling comeback against Juventus.

Ibrahimovic has been linked to Leeds United in recent weeks, and former boss Sinisa Mihajlovic claimed he’d go to Bologna or home to Sweden.

Milan manager Stefano Pioli would love to see Ibrahimovic, who turns 39 in October, stay in with the Europa League-bound side. The player’s super agent says it could yet happen but not in time for Sunday’s start of preseason.

From Football-Italia:

“We are still talking, but there is no agreement yet. It’s not about money, but of conviction and style. It takes two to make a marriage work and if Ibrahimovic didn’t want to remain with the Rossoneri, then there wouldn’t be a negotiation. I am optimistic. I don’t work to create problems, but to find solutions.”

The report says the sides are about $1.2 million apart in annual salary, though the lower deal has plenty of incentives. Seems this will get done.

Ibrahimovic has scored at least 20 league goals or been on that pace in every season since scoring seven in his Serie A season for Juve in 2005-06. Barring injury — and he’s had plenty — there’s plenty of reason to believe he’s still got leading man potential.

New Barcelona mid Pjanic tests positive for coronavirus

Pjanic coronavirus
Photo by Filippo Alfero - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 23, 2020, 3:24 PM EDT
Far from any sort of team bubble, there are bound to be more and more positive COVID-19 tests as players report to their clubs for preseason.

The latest is Miralem Pjanic, who tested positive after “feeling a little unwell” recently.

Pjanic, 30, will have to quarantine and will not arrive in Spain to train for Ronald Koeman for at least 15 days.

Here’s Barca’s full statement:

Miralem Pijanic has tested positive in a PCR taken on Saturday 22 August after feeling a little unwell. The player is in good health and is self-isolating at home.

The player will therefore not be travelling to Barcelona for 15 days, when he will be expected to report for duty with the FC Barcelona team.

The new Barcelona player expected to pair with Frenkie de Jong and rejuvenate the side’s moribund midfield.

Pjanic had been in Serie A for nearly a decade between Roma and Juventus before a big swap deal for Arthur and cash sent him west to La Liga. He began his career in France with Metz and Lyon.

Raiola: Pogba staying at Manchester United, contract negotiations coming

By Nicholas MendolaAug 23, 2020, 2:57 PM EDT
What it must be like to be Mino Raiola.

The representative of Paul Pogba says the French midfielder will stay at Manchester United for next season, about seven months after tearing into current Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in an unprovoked rant.

A public January word war between Solskjaer and Raiola ended with the latter saying, “I think that Solskjaer has other things to worry about. At least if I was him I would.”

A report earlier this month said United and Raiola will begin new contract discussions, and now Raiola’s more or less confirmed it.

Super agent shoulder shrug emoji. From The Express:

“Pogba is staying at Manchester United and I think they are trying to extend his contract. We’ll discuss that soon, no stress. Manchester United have a project and he is 100 percent a part of that. They won’t accept any offer for Pogba this summer.”

Do you think Raiola will have to make eye contact with Solskjaer at any point in the future? Could that be pay-per-view?

Jokes aside, the super agent has represented plenty of former and current Manchester United players including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jesse Lingard, Romelu Lukaku, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, so Solskjaer and the United hierarchy know his personality.

Plus Raiola will know that managers are changed relatively often…

PSG – Bayern Munich: How to watch UCL final, start time, team news, odds

Bayern Munich - PSG
Photo by M. Donato/Getty Images for FC Bayern
By Andy EdwardsAug 23, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Bayern Munich – PSG looks set to be a thrilling UEFA Champions League final matchup on Sunday (start time, 3pm ET), featuring the “been there, done that” five-time European champions from Germany and the big-spending have-nots with all the French glory they could ever want but nothing from Europe’s biggest stage.

Bayern were most recently crowned champions of Europe in 2013, when they topped fellow Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium. Perhaps no side has been as dominant, or made it look so easy, as Bayern have done since the knockout rounds resumed two weeks ago. Whether they were embarrassing Barcelona 8-2 in the quarterfinals, or hammering Chelsea and Lyon, no side has finished a game or a two-leg tie fewer than three goals down.

Not only have PSG never won the Champions League or the old European Cup, but they hadn’t been to the semifinal final round of Europe’s preeminent competition, since 1995, prior to knocking off RB Leipzig on Tuesday. Sunday’s showdown in Lisbon is set to be the culmination, in victory or defeat, of eight years of obscene investment by owners Qatar Sports Investment for the express purpose of winning the Champions League.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bayern Munich – PSG, including how to watch on TV in the USA and how to follow all of the action live.

How to watch, stream Champions League: Leipzig – PSG

Date: Sudnay, August 23, 3pm ET kick off
Location: Lisbon, Portugal
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com

Team news – lineups

What they’re saying: Bayern Munich – PSG

Bayern manager Hansi Flick on needing to improve defensively: “Lyon fought hard and made things hard for us, we know PSG have quick players and we will have to organize our defense differently. Paris are a great team, they fought their way into the semi-final and then reached the final. We know they have quick players, but we know our biggest strength is putting our opponents under pressure.”

PSG winger Angel di Maria on the historic occasion: “We’re very happy. It’s a first for the club. We worked hard and played a great game. We want to make history for the club. We succeeded tonight and we’re in the final, that’s very important. We have to continue like tonight to make our dream come true.”

Odds and ends – Full Champions League odds

Unsurprisingly, Bayern are favorites for the final (+105), but it’s hardly expected to be a landslide with PSG checking in at +230. The draw (+285) is the greatest outlier amongst the odds, with the expectation that someone will be crowned champions of Europe after 90 minutes.

Prediction

If ever we are to be treated to an exciting final with the potential for goals galore, Bayern Munich – PSG must be the one. Bayern have scored 15 goals in three games since the UCL resumed play, and PSG are as attack-happy as any side in the world. As the kids are saying these days, the sides have no chill. This feels like Bayern 3-2 PSG. 

Massive, massive advantage to Bayern.

Bologna manager Mihajlovic tests positive for coronavirus

Mihajlovic coronavirus
Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 23, 2020, 1:48 PM EDT
Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlovic has a new foe in the form of coronavirus, though the leukemia battler is “completely asymptomatic” according to the club.

Mihajlovic, 51, announced in July 2019 that he was diagnosed with leukemia and surprised his team when he left treatment a month later to manage the team’s Serie A opener.

He battled the disease throughout the season, getting bone marrow treatment while leading Bologna to 12th place on the table.

Bologna released this statement on Sunday:

Having returned to Bologna on Friday, Sinisa Mihajlovic has tested positive for COVID-19. Our coach is completely asymptomatic but will remain in isolation for the next two weeks in line with national guidelines.

The entire Primavera team group underwent medical tests in the past few days with all the results returning as negative. First Team players and staff will undergo tests tomorrow.

Mihajlovic was capped 63 times and scored 10 goals for Yugoslavia during his playing career, which included club stints with Inter Milan, Lazio, Roma, Sampdoria, Red Star Belgrade, Vojvodina, and Borovo.

He’s managed Bologna twice as well as Sampdoria, Catania, Fiorentina, Milan, Torino, Sporting Lisbon, and the Serbian men’s national team.

Here’s to his health.