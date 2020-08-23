Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bayern Munich – PSG was a tight, captivating UEFA Champions League final which saw the game decided by fine margins.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned ]

It was a match befitting of the last two teams standing in Europe, but Bayern Munich had the extra bit of quality and composure and made it count as Kingsley Coman headed home to win the trophy for the German giants who secured a historic treble.

Below is a look at the Bayern Munich player ratings, as the Bavarians made it 21-straight wins in all competitions to secure the sixth Champions League title in club history. We also look at the PSG player ratings as Neymar and Co. weren’t quite at their best.

PSG player ratings

Keylor Navas: 7 – Made a good stop from Robert Lewandowski and was generally solid.

Thilo Kehrer: 4 – Not a good outing. Left Coman at the back post for the winning goal and was totally outclassed. Could have given away a penalty kick too.

Presnel Kimpembe: 6 – Great last-ditch clearance just after the Bayern goal and was solid, but a little sloppy in possession.

Thiago Silva: 7 – Typically dominant display at center back and did his best to hold things together.

Juan Bernat: 6 – Solid left back outing, although could have got closer to Kimmich throughout. Easier said than done.

Ander Herrera: 7 – Disruptive and this was his type of game. Surprising he was subbed off in the second half.

Marquinhos: 7 – Popped up everywhere and defended so well. Can hold his head high.

Leandro Paredes: 7 – Another central midfielder who made it tough for Bayern.

Angel di Maria: 6 – A few good crosses but should have scored in the first half when he blazed over.

Kylian Mbappe: 5 – Missed a glorious chance in the first half and just didn’t look like his usual self. Always a threat but didn’t look sharp.

Neymar: 6 – Dragged a late shot wide and tried his best but just couldn’t get into dangerous positions enough. Chased so much and ran his socks off.

Sub

Marco Verratti (on for Paredes, 65th minute): 5 – Wasn’t given enough time to have a positive impact on the game for PSG. Should he have started?

Julian Draxler (on for Herrera, 72nd minute): 5 – See above.

Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting (on for Di Maria, 80th minute): N/A

Kevin Kurzawa (on for Bernat, 80th minute): N/A

Bayern Munich player ratings

Manuel Neuer: 7 – Made some decent saves and his presence seem to put off Mbappe and Co. in the box.

Joshua Kimmich: 8 – Beautiful assist for the winning goal and he may be the most complete player in the world.

David Alaba: 7 – Typically composed and did his best to snuff out the threat of Neymar and Mbappe on the break.

Jerome Boateng: 6 – Injured early on and came off. A shame for the veteran but he’s played his part in this run.

Alphonso Davies: 7 – Great bit of defending late on to get his body in the way of a cross to the back post. Did okay overall. What a season for the Canadian teenager, who is a Champions League champion!

Thiago Alcantara: 7 – Superb ball in the build up to Bayern’s goal and showed his class throughout. A Premier League move now awaits.

Leon Goretzka: 6 – Just did his job but PSG’s midfield overpowered Bayern for a large chunk of the game.

Thomas Muller: 6 – Dug deep and always seemed to be at the heart of dangerous Bayern attacks. The wily old fox has won his second Champions League trophy.

Kingsley Coman: 8 – Scored the winner and the boyhood PSG fan was a constant threat. A surprise starter but he repaid the faith of Flick.

Robert Lewandowski: 7 – Didn’t score, which is always a surprise, but he was a threat throughout. He deserves to finally be a European champion.

Serge Gnabry: 6 – Not his night but he did the damage against Barcelona and Lyon to help Bayern reach the final.

Subs

Niklas Sule (on for Boateng, 25th minute): 6 – Slotted in nicely at center back after Boateng’s injury. Not easy at all to do.

Ivan Perisic (on for Coman, 68th minute): 6 – A few good runs and worked hard down the left.

Philippe Coutinho (on for Gnabry), 68th minute): 6 – Popped up in a few dangerous areas and kept the ball well.

Corentin Tolisso (on for Thiago, 86th minute): N/A

Follow @JPW_NBCSports