Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Bayern Munich wins sixth UEFA Champions League

By Nicholas MendolaAug 23, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT
Bayern Munich – PSG: Bayern Munich won its sixth UEFA Champions League Final with an edgy 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon, Portugal on Sunday.

Hansi Flick’s Bayern finishes the season unbeaten in 30 matches on the strength of a second-half goal from French winger Kingsley Coman.

PSG fails at the final step after Thomas Tuchel led the side to its first Champions League Final.

Notable statistics

  • Bayern won all 11 of its Champions League matches this season. Even truncated, it’s incredibly impressive.
  • Bayern rejoins Liverpool with the third-most European Cups in history. Their 11 finals are the same as AC Milan, joint-second behind Real Madrid’s 16.
  • France’s wait for a European Cup winner extends to 28 years. Marseille beat AC Milan 1-0 in 1993. Oddly enough that happened in Munich.
  • The 2021 UCL Final is set for May 28 at Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Man of the Match

  • Neuer was wonderful, his three saves all coming from inside the box and a fourth denied by an offside call to Mbappe. He passed at 85 percent and completed seven of 11 long balls.

PSG – Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League Final recap

Bayern pressed hard and heavy to start the match, looking very much like the machine that clobbered Barcelona in the quarterfinal. Thiago Alcantara blazed the first proper shot way over the goal and wide.

PSG found some footing after eight minutes, Neymar sending a long free kick over the fray before Thilo Kehrer won a corner kick. Played short, Bayern dealt with it.

Kylian Mbappe soon made his first impact on the game, a hard shot blocked after a PSG cutback. Paredes found Mbappe for another chance in the 15th, blocked again.

Neymar nearly beat Manuel Neuer, who got just enough of the Brazilian’s 18th-minute rip and then blocked the ensuing pass back into the mix.

Alphonso Davies then spotted Robert Lewandowski, who turned and beat Keylor Navas but not the left post. It stayed 0-0 in the 22nd.

Neymar then led a break that Di Maria ripped over Neuer and the bar.

Jerome Boateng then had to depart the game through injury for Niclas Sule. Davies then took a yellow card for grabbing Kehrer.

Ander Herrera smashed a loose ball just wide off the ensuing free kick, a wicked deflection off a Bayern player wrongly moving to a goal kick.

Lewandowski forced a close-range save out of Navas after a remarkable header of a deflected cross before the half-hour mark.

An awful giveaway from David Alaba led to interplay between Mbappe and Herrera that the striker hit directly to Neuer. Navas scooped a low rip through the PSG box moments later.

A stoppage-time flash point bailed out PSG after Kehrer’s arm on Kingsley Coman led to a spill near the six.

LISBON, PORTUGAL – AUGUST 23: The incident between Coman and Kehrer (Photo by Matt Childs/Pool via Getty Images).

A clash between Serge Gnabry and Paredes led to a pair of yellow cards in the 52nd minute.

Bayern took the lead through a Frenchman, Coman thumping a header past Navas after Kimmich chipped a gorgeous pass from the outside of the 18 into the goal.

Thomas Tuchel pressed the Marco Verratti button in the 65th minute, taking off a very decent Paredes in the hopes of something special from the Italian.

Mbappe couldn’t flick a Di Maria cross past Neuer in the 67th, and Neuer soon denied Marquinho from close range as the match reached its final 20 minutes of scheduled time.

Mbappe wizardry nearly led to a good chance in the 74th, and he could’ve been awarded a penalty when his boot was clipped mid-dribble. No call and apparently no VAR.

Substitute forward Eric Choupo-Moting couldn’t make anything out of a point-blank but difficult chance conjured by Mbappe and Neymar on the outskirts of stoppage time.

WATCH: Canadian phenom Davies reacts to winning UEFA Champions League

Alphonso Davies Champions League
Photo by Julian Finney - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 23, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT
Alphonso Davies’ incredibly journey from refugee to Canadian national team star and now German and European champion is complete as of Sunday in Portugal.

The 19-year-old Canadian born to Liberian parents in a Ghanaian refugee camp was playing for Vancouver Whitecaps in 2018 and 20 months later his influential season for Bayern Munich led to Thomas Muller calling him the Roadrunner.

He was asked if he had any words from his fans back in Canada.

“Thank you guys for supporting me back home,” he said. “Who would have ever thought a guy from Canada would be playing for Bayern Munich and win the Champions League? Two years ago if someone told me this I’d say you are lying but dreams do come true and I just want to say thank you to everyone for supporting me back home.”

Davies spoke more in a second interview:

“My story is one I want to inspire people of,” Davies adds. “It shows that you can do anything you set your mind to. I am happy to be here with the Champions League medal around my neck and the trophy on the side. … We know legends won this title before so as a young kid coming in you want to keep that going. Every young player at this club is hungry to win titles because they see their idols doing it.”

Davies has been an instrumental part of Bayern’s rise, becoming a left back this year while breaking into the first team. He played all 81 of his MLS matches as a winger and five of his six appearances for Bayern in 2019 came at the wing.

One of those was at left back, and he was again a wing until late September. Despite a disappointing individual day on Sunday, he’s been one of the influential pieces of a treble (Bundesliga title, German Cup, European Cup).

Less than one year later, he’s a Champions League-winning left back.

Player ratings: PSG v. Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich player ratings
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 23, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT
Bayern Munich – PSG was a tight, captivating UEFA Champions League final which saw the game decided by fine margins.

It was a match befitting of the last two teams standing in Europe, but Bayern Munich had the extra bit of quality and composure and made it count as Kingsley Coman headed home to win the trophy for the German giants who secured a historic treble.

Below is a look at the Bayern Munich player ratings, as the Bavarians made it 21-straight wins in all competitions to secure the sixth Champions League title in club history. We also look at the PSG player ratings as Neymar and Co. weren’t quite at their best.

PSG player ratings

Keylor Navas: 7 – Made a good stop from Robert Lewandowski and was generally solid.

Thilo Kehrer: 4 – Not a good outing. Left Coman at the back post for the winning goal and was totally outclassed. Could have given away a penalty kick too.

Presnel Kimpembe: 6 – Great last-ditch clearance just after the Bayern goal and was solid, but a little sloppy in possession.

Thiago Silva: 7 – Typically dominant display at center back and did his best to hold things together.

Juan Bernat: 6 – Solid left back outing, although could have got closer to Kimmich throughout. Easier said than done.

Ander Herrera: 7 – Disruptive and this was his type of game. Surprising he was subbed off in the second half.

Marquinhos: 7 – Popped up everywhere and defended so well. Can hold his head high.

Leandro Paredes: 7 – Another central midfielder who made it tough for Bayern.

Angel di Maria: 6 – A few good crosses but should have scored in the first half when he blazed over.

Kylian Mbappe: 5 – Missed a glorious chance in the first half and just didn’t look like his usual self. Always a threat but didn’t look sharp.

Neymar: 6 – Dragged a late shot wide and tried his best but just couldn’t get into dangerous positions enough. Chased so much and ran his socks off.

Sub

Marco Verratti (on for Paredes, 65th minute): 5 – Wasn’t given enough time to have a positive impact on the game for PSG. Should he have started?
Julian Draxler (on for Herrera, 72nd minute): 5 – See above.
Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting (on for Di Maria, 80th minute): N/A
Kevin Kurzawa (on for Bernat, 80th minute): N/A

Bayern Munich player ratings

Manuel Neuer: 7 – Made some decent saves and his presence seem to put off Mbappe and Co. in the box.

Joshua Kimmich: 8 – Beautiful assist for the winning goal and he may be the most complete player in the world.

David Alaba: 7 – Typically composed and did his best to snuff out the threat of Neymar and Mbappe on the break.

Jerome Boateng: 6 – Injured early on and came off. A shame for the veteran but he’s played his part in this run.

Alphonso Davies: 7 – Great bit of defending late on to get his body in the way of a cross to the back post. Did okay overall. What a season for the Canadian teenager, who is a Champions League champion!

Thiago Alcantara: 7 – Superb ball in the build up to Bayern’s goal and showed his class throughout. A Premier League move now awaits.

Leon Goretzka: 6 – Just did his job but PSG’s midfield overpowered Bayern for a large chunk of the game.

Thomas Muller: 6 – Dug deep and always seemed to be at the heart of dangerous Bayern attacks. The wily old fox has won his second Champions League trophy.

Kingsley Coman: 8 – Scored the winner and the boyhood PSG fan was a constant threat. A surprise starter but he repaid the faith of Flick.

Robert Lewandowski: 7 – Didn’t score, which is always a surprise, but he was a threat throughout. He deserves to finally be a European champion.

Serge Gnabry: 6 – Not his night but he did the damage against Barcelona and Lyon to help Bayern reach the final.

Subs

Niklas Sule (on for Boateng, 25th minute): 6 – Slotted in nicely at center back after Boateng’s injury. Not easy at all to do.
Ivan Perisic (on for Coman, 68th minute): 6 – A few good runs and worked hard down the left.
Philippe Coutinho (on for Gnabry), 68th minute): 6 – Popped up in a few dangerous areas and kept the ball well.
Corentin Tolisso (on for Thiago, 86th minute): N/A

WATCH: Bayern Munich trophy lift after UEFA Champions League win

Bayern Munich trophy lift
Photo by Miguel A. Lopes/Pool via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 23, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT
The Bayern Munich trophy lift following the UEFA Champions League Final win over Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon was joyful, even if several of the men had been there before.

Manuel Neuer took the big-eared European Cup and lofted it into the sky, celebrating his second UCL crown but first as Bayern Munich captain.

Stay tuned to Corentin Tolisso’s social media feeds, because you can see below the Frenchman taking video of the lift from his position on the right edge of the celebration. Was it worth missing the exact view? You be the judge!

Bayern won all 11 of its Champions League matches this season. Even truncated, that’s incredibly impressive.

The Bavarians also rejoin Liverpool with the third-most European Cups in history. Their 11 finals are the same as AC Milan, joint-second behind Real Madrid’s 16.

3 things we learned as Bayern beat PSG in UCL final

Bayern Munich - PSG
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 23, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT
Bayern – PSG was a tight, captivating UEFA Champions League final which saw the game decided by fine margins.

It was a match befitting of the last two teams standing in Europe, but Bayern Munich had the extra bit of quality and composure and made it count as Kingsley Coman headed home to win the trophy for the German giants who secured a historic treble.

Here’s a look at what we learned from Bayern – PSG, as the Bavarians made it 21-straight wins in all competitions to secure the sixth Champions League title in club history.

COMAN JUSTIFIES BAYERN, FLICK’S FAITH

Kingsley Coman hadn’t started any of the last four Champions League games for Bayern but Hansi Flick made a big call in starting the young French winger in the final over experienced winger Ivan Perisic. It paid off. Coman, 24, grew up in Paris and is a PSG fan. He scored the winner against them with a fine header at the back post and bamboozled PSG’s defense, particularly right back Thilo Kehrer, time and time again. Flick has turned to youth with Alphonso Davies becoming a regular and the likes of Josh Zirkzee and Michael Cuisance also being handed chances to shine. Heck, Goretzka, Kimmich and Gnabry are all 25 and under and new signing Leroy Sane is 24. Bayern could be a force for the next five years with such a young core.

On Sunday, Flick put his faith in Coman and he paid him back. Big time. Bayern’s former assistant Flick stepped up to take charge in November (with Bayern in fourth place in the Bundesliga and languishing under Niko Kovac) and has led Bayern to an incredible treble in his first few months in charge. He has kept it simple, put Bayern’s best players on the pitch, made great decisions with personnel and has found a perfect balance between youth and experience. Bayern are the only team in history to win all 11 of their Champions League games en route to winning the trophy and Flick has totally rejuvenated their spirit on and off the pitch. This has been outstanding to watch and the man who was the assistant coach for Germany from 2006-14 and then the assistant at Bayern has been a spectacular success as a number one. He has delivered just the second treble in the history of Bayern Munich. Think about that.

TENSE ENCOUNTER DOWN TO EXTREME QUALITY

This just felt like a Champions League final. In every sense. It was tense, full of intriguing individual battles and two giant clubs had glittering stars who battled hard for every single inch of the pitch. This wasn’t the goalfest we all expected but that doesn’t mean it was a bad final. It was a enthralling encounter as Bayern controlled the ball, stretched PSG to their limit and PSG were dangerous on the counter attack. This was a fitting finale as Bayern deserved to win the Champions League but PSG pushed them closer than many thought they would. This tactical battle was intense and with everything on the line, every little moment mattered. It was absorbing and everything a final should be.

PSG’S MIDFIELD TRIO EXCEL AS FRONT THREE FALTER

This was a night that Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel di Maria will want back. PSG’s star trio didn’t deliver on the biggest stage of all. The vast sums of money their Qatari owners had poured into PSG were mostly focused on Mbappe and Neymar and they missed chances, couldn’t find the correct ball in the final third and squandered plenty of promising counter attacks. The final chance of the game summed it up for PSG as Mbappe found Neymar in the box, who turned and fired just wide. PSG’s players looked to the sky in disbelief.

It was one of those nights for PSG going forward, as the industry of their midfield trio stole the show. They kept Bayern at bay for most of the game as Ander Herrera and Marquinhos battled away to close the gaps and Leandro Paredes did his best to start attacks. PSG’s midfield delivered but the star men failed to fire when their team needed them most. PSG should keep Thomas Tuchel around and even though his substitutions were perplexing, he has PSG heading in the right direction and they’re now  much more of a team unit than a mismatch of superstars. This will sting, but PSG will be back in the latter stages of the UCL soon.