Alphonso Davies wins Champions League
Photo by MIGUEL A. LOPES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Davies: From 2nd youngest in MLS history to Champions League winner

By Nicholas MendolaAug 23, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
It’s not news on this side of the ocean that before Alphonso Davies was a 19-year-old UEFA Champions League winner with Bayern Munich, he was the next big thing with the Vancouver Whitecaps.

It’s only been 1,498 days — four years and one month — since Davies debuted for the ‘Caps in MLS (a bit longer if you include the Canadian Championship appearances, but let’s keep this under 1500).

Here’s his timeline from MLS starlet to main stay on a treble-winning Bayern Munich side.

Bayern-PSG recap | JPW's Three Things

Player ratings | Watch Bayern lift the European Cup

July 2016: Davies, 15, comes off the bench for Nicolas Mezquida in a 2-2 draw with Orlando City and becomes the second-youngest player in MLS history. The youngest was Freddy Adu.

October 2016: Manchester United is reported to have scouted Davies in a game against Seattle in which he drew a penalty kick, a little after Liverpool was also said to have a look at the 15-year-old.

March 2017: Scoring to send Vancouver past the New York Red Bulls in CONCACAF Champions League play, Davies now sees Chelsea added to the list of PL powers seeking his signature, with Liverpool and Man United again in on the report.

Alphonso Davies wins Champions League
Vancouver Whitecaps’ Alphonso Davies celebrates his goal against the New York Red Bulls on Thursday, March 2, 2017. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

July 2017: Four days after scoring twice against French Guiana in his first Gold Cup game (second cap), Davies proves he can do it against CONCACAF’s big boys. Davies’ third Canada goal comes in a 1-1 draw against Costa Rica.

Feb. 2018: Goes box-to-box with a tormenting run to score in a friendly against the USL’s Las Vegas Lights.

June 2018: Scores a goal and sets a Vancouver team record with three assists — MLS gives the ol’ hockey assist — as the ‘Caps paste Orlando City 5-2.

July 2018: Our post on his move abroad said his pricetag could reach up to $22 million for Vancouver. It’s safe to say it’s reached somewhere near to that.

“Alphonso Davies is a very big talent,” declared Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. “At the age of 17, he offers a lot of promise for the future. Alphonso already possesses great ability, which is why a lot of top clubs were keen on him.

May 2019: Robinson tells ProSoccerTalk about his plan for developing Davies from a prodigy into a first team player, and lifts the lid on how Bayern wowed both the ‘Caps, Robinson, and Davies.

From NBCSports.com:

“Bayern did their homework. They watched the player, met the player, got references from people around him, then sat down with him and his representatives and laid down a five-year plan for him. In that plan was opportunities with first and second team, and that’s what people don’t understand with young players. It’s not just about what they do on a Saturday in front of 30,000 people. It’s what they do off the field. It’s what they do from Monday to Friday. When I saw the plan from Bayern Munich, and Alphonso saw it, it was an unbelievable opportunity for him.”

Alphonso Davies wins Champions League
Davies signs for Bayern (Credit: fcbayern.com)

July 31, 2019: Delivers under relative pressure when he scores a late equalizer against Tottenham in the Audi Cup, though Bayern falls 6-5 in penalties after a 2-2 regulation standoff.

August 31, 2019: Still playing on the wing, Davies rounds out the scoring in Bayern’s 6-1 league blowout of Mainz.

Sept. 24, 2019: Makes his first Golden Boy award short list.

Oct. 15, 2019: Scores a goal as Canada unravels the USMNT in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Dec. 11, 2019: Spurs get another look at the Canadian and they won’t soon forget his assist, five tackles, and seven completed dribbles in a 3-1 UCL dead rubber at the Allianz Arena.

Feb. 25: Crosses to Robert Lewandowski for the third goal of Bayern’s 3-0 rout of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of the UCL Round of 16.

April 20: Now Davies has a second contract at Bayern, which certainly won’t be a coincidence considering the “news” to come one month later.

May 23: Linked with Real Madrid as a Marcelo replacement earlier in the day, Davies produces a goal and an assist in a 2-0 Bayern win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

May 26: Thomas Muller brands Davies “The Roadrunner” — complete with hilarious “meep-meep” soundbite — after Bayern wins Der Klassiker over Borussia Dortmund 1-0 to put one hand on the Bundesliga title.

Alphonso Davies wins Champions League
MUNICH, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 09: Achraf Hakimi of Borussia Dortmund is challenged by Davies on November 09, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)

June 15: Announced as a member of his second Golden Boy award short list with countryman Jonathan David and USMNT prospects Sergino Dest and Giovanni Reyna.

June 16: Wins his second Bundesliga title but first as a full-time starter.

August 14: Davies turns on the style with an assist in Bayern’s 8-2 UCL quarterfinal demolition of Barcelona.

August 23: Davies and Bayern win the Champions League with a 1-0 defeat of PSG in Portugal, the 19-year-old going 90 minutes with an interception, tackle, and clearance. Davies says his story “shows that you can do anything you set your mind to.”

 

Ex-Whitecaps boss Robinson on watching Davies win Champions League

Alphonso Davies news
Photo by DAVID RAMOS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 23, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT
He coached Davies in the CONCACAF Champions League before he watched the teen win the UEFA Champions League.

We knew Carl Robinson was watching the kid win, but we weren’t quite prepared for the level of excitement from the former Vancouver Whitecaps manager after Alphonso Davies became a UEFA Champions League winner.

Robinson made Davies the second-youngest player to appear in an MLS game in July of 2016 and shepherded his development from phenom to $22 million sale to Bayern Munich.

Davies' timeline from MLS debut to UCL winner

We spoke with Robinson just after Davies made the move to Bayern. The longtime Welsh international was cautious not to overhype the teenager.but also undoubtedly bullish on Davies’ future.

The caution is gone. Here’s what the former Wolves, Portsmouth, Toronto FC, and New York Red Bulls midfielder had to say about his former charge.

PST: Alphonso Davies, European Cup champion. What are your thoughts right now?

Carl Robinson: “Terrific achievement to have progressed so quickly over the last 12 months after six sub appearances the previous season! Whirlwind year for the player but surrounded by amazing players and staff who help him every day. Gives hope to all young kids that no matter where you grow up living dreams come true. The amazing humility he shows every day is why he deserves this success.”

PST: Did you see this coming… at left back?!?

CR: “I played him at left back many times as I thought sometimes it was easier coming from deeper positions with his pace and power. It made the game easier for him with more room.”

PST: What have you seen of his game as a defender?

CR: “Defensively he had a few things to work on positionally, but his recovery speed and attitude allowed him to get past that. Since then the level of tactical detail in his defending has gone to another level. I would say it certainly helps having a left back in David Alaba playing as a center back helps as I know he talks to him about where he should be. He is becoming a multi-functional player which is massive for young players!”

Davies reacts to winning Champions League

WATCH: Canadian phenom Davies reacts to winning UEFA Champions League

Alphonso Davies Champions League
Photo by Julian Finney - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 23, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT
Alphonso Davies’ incredibly journey from refugee to Canadian national team star and now German and European champion is complete as of Sunday in Portugal.

The 19-year-old Canadian born to Liberian parents in a Ghanaian refugee camp was playing for Vancouver Whitecaps in 2018 and 20 months later his influential season for Bayern Munich led to Thomas Muller calling him the Roadrunner.

Davies' timeline from MLS debut to UCL winner

He was asked if he had any words from his fans back in Canada.

“Thank you guys for supporting me back home,” he said. “Who would have ever thought a guy from Canada would be playing for Bayern Munich and win the Champions League? Two years ago if someone told me this I’d say you are lying but dreams do come true and I just want to say thank you to everyone for supporting me back home.”

Davies spoke more in a second interview:

“My story is one I want to inspire people of,” Davies adds. “It shows that you can do anything you set your mind to. I am happy to be here with the Champions League medal around my neck and the trophy on the side. … We know legends won this title before so as a young kid coming in you want to keep that going. Every young player at this club is hungry to win titles because they see their idols doing it.”

Player ratings | Watch Bayern lift the European Cup

Davies has been an instrumental part of Bayern’s rise, becoming a left back this year while breaking into the first team. He played all 81 of his MLS matches as a winger and five of his six appearances for Bayern in 2019 came at the wing.

One of those was at left back, and he was again a wing until late September. Despite a disappointing individual day on Sunday, he’s been one of the influential pieces of a treble (Bundesliga title, German Cup, European Cup).

Less than one year later, he’s a Champions League-winning left back.

Match recap | JPW's Three Things

 

Player ratings: PSG v. Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich player ratings
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 23, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT
Bayern Munich – PSG was a tight, captivating UEFA Champions League final which saw the game decided by fine margins.

3 things we learned

It was a match befitting of the last two teams standing in Europe, but Bayern Munich had the extra bit of quality and composure and made it count as Kingsley Coman headed home to win the trophy for the German giants who secured a historic treble.

Below is a look at the Bayern Munich player ratings, as the Bavarians made it 21-straight wins in all competitions to secure the sixth Champions League title in club history. We also look at the PSG player ratings as Neymar and Co. weren’t quite at their best.

PSG player ratings

Keylor Navas: 7 – Made a good stop from Robert Lewandowski and was generally solid.

Thilo Kehrer: 4 – Not a good outing. Left Coman at the back post for the winning goal and was totally outclassed. Could have given away a penalty kick too.

Presnel Kimpembe: 6 – Great last-ditch clearance just after the Bayern goal and was solid, but a little sloppy in possession.

Thiago Silva: 7 – Typically dominant display at center back and did his best to hold things together.

Juan Bernat: 6 – Solid left back outing, although could have got closer to Kimmich throughout. Easier said than done.

Ander Herrera: 7 – Disruptive and this was his type of game. Surprising he was subbed off in the second half.

Marquinhos: 7 – Popped up everywhere and defended so well. Can hold his head high.

Leandro Paredes: 7 – Another central midfielder who made it tough for Bayern.

Angel di Maria: 6 – A few good crosses but should have scored in the first half when he blazed over.

Kylian Mbappe: 5 – Missed a glorious chance in the first half and just didn’t look like his usual self. Always a threat but didn’t look sharp.

Neymar: 6 – Dragged a late shot wide and tried his best but just couldn’t get into dangerous positions enough. Chased so much and ran his socks off.

Sub

Marco Verratti (on for Paredes, 65th minute): 5 – Wasn’t given enough time to have a positive impact on the game for PSG. Should he have started?
Julian Draxler (on for Herrera, 72nd minute): 5 – See above.
Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting (on for Di Maria, 80th minute): N/A
Kevin Kurzawa (on for Bernat, 80th minute): N/A

Bayern Munich player ratings

Manuel Neuer: 7 – Made some decent saves and his presence seem to put off Mbappe and Co. in the box.

Joshua Kimmich: 8 – Beautiful assist for the winning goal and he may be the most complete player in the world.

David Alaba: 7 – Typically composed and did his best to snuff out the threat of Neymar and Mbappe on the break.

Jerome Boateng: 6 – Injured early on and came off. A shame for the veteran but he’s played his part in this run.

Alphonso Davies: 7 – Great bit of defending late on to get his body in the way of a cross to the back post. Did okay overall. What a season for the Canadian teenager, who is a Champions League champion!

Thiago Alcantara: 7 – Superb ball in the build up to Bayern’s goal and showed his class throughout. A Premier League move now awaits.

Leon Goretzka: 6 – Just did his job but PSG’s midfield overpowered Bayern for a large chunk of the game.

Thomas Muller: 6 – Dug deep and always seemed to be at the heart of dangerous Bayern attacks. The wily old fox has won his second Champions League trophy.

Kingsley Coman: 8 – Scored the winner and the boyhood PSG fan was a constant threat. A surprise starter but he repaid the faith of Flick.

Robert Lewandowski: 7 – Didn’t score, which is always a surprise, but he was a threat throughout. He deserves to finally be a European champion.

Serge Gnabry: 6 – Not his night but he did the damage against Barcelona and Lyon to help Bayern reach the final.

Subs

Niklas Sule (on for Boateng, 25th minute): 6 – Slotted in nicely at center back after Boateng’s injury. Not easy at all to do.
Ivan Perisic (on for Coman, 68th minute): 6 – A few good runs and worked hard down the left.
Philippe Coutinho (on for Gnabry), 68th minute): 6 – Popped up in a few dangerous areas and kept the ball well.
Corentin Tolisso (on for Thiago, 86th minute): N/A

WATCH: Bayern Munich trophy lift after UEFA Champions League win

Bayern Munich trophy lift
Photo by Miguel A. Lopes/Pool via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 23, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT
The Bayern Munich trophy lift following the UEFA Champions League Final win over Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon was joyful, even if several of the men had been there before.

Manuel Neuer took the big-eared European Cup and lofted it into the sky, celebrating his second UCL crown but first as Bayern Munich captain.

Stay tuned to Corentin Tolisso’s social media feeds, because you can see below the Frenchman taking video of the lift from his position on the right edge of the celebration. Was it worth missing the exact view? You be the judge!

Match recap | JPW's Three Things

Bayern won all 11 of its Champions League matches this season. Even truncated, that’s incredibly impressive.

The Bavarians also rejoin Liverpool with the third-most European Cups in history. Their 11 finals are the same as AC Milan, joint-second behind Real Madrid’s 16.

NBC Sports Premier League schedule