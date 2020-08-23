Ex-Whitecaps boss Robinson on watching Davies win Champions League

He coached Davies in the CONCACAF Champions League before he watched the teen win the UEFA Champions League.
We knew Carl Robinson was watching the kid win, but we weren’t quite prepared for the level of excitement from the former Vancouver Whitecaps manager after Alphonso Davies became a UEFA Champions League winner.
Robinson made Davies the second-youngest player to appear in an MLS game in July of 2016 and shepherded his development from phenom to $22 million sale to Bayern Munich.
We spoke with Robinson just after Davies made the move to Bayern. The longtime Welsh international was cautious not to overhype the teenager.but also undoubtedly bullish on Davies’ future.
The caution is gone. Here’s what the former Wolves, Portsmouth, Toronto FC, and New York Red Bulls midfielder had to say about his former charge.
PST: Alphonso Davies, European Cup champion. What are your thoughts right now?
Carl Robinson: “Terrific achievement to have progressed so quickly over the last 12 months after six sub appearances the previous season! Whirlwind year for the player but surrounded by amazing players and staff who help him every day. Gives hope to all young kids that no matter where you grow up living dreams come true. The amazing humility he shows every day is why he deserves this success.”
PST: Did you see this coming… at left back?!?
CR: “I played him at left back many times as I thought sometimes it was easier coming from deeper positions with his pace and power. It made the game easier for him with more room.”
PST: What have you seen of his game as a defender?
CR: “Defensively he had a few things to work on positionally, but his recovery speed and attitude allowed him to get past that. Since then the level of tactical detail in his defending has gone to another level. I would say it certainly helps having a left back in David Alaba playing as a center back helps as I know he talks to him about where he should be. He is becoming a multi-functional player which is massive for young players!”
