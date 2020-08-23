MLS wrap: Inter Miami opens stadium with win, Galaxy wins El Trafico

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MLS is back (after MLS is Back), as the league’s regular season threw some rivalries our way on Saturday ahead of Sunday night’s Cascadian duel between Portland and Seattle.

One expansion team did the job against what MLS is hoping becomes a regional rival, while the other had little luck against one of the league’s powers as four games hit the docket in the United States.

Inter Miami 3-2 Orlando City

Banfield loanee Julian Carranza scored twice in an 11-minute span as and Rodolfo Pizarro had a goal and an assist as Inter picked up its first win after five-straight losses to open life in MLS.

Nani scored late to pull Orlando within one, but it was too late for the Lions. Oscar Pareja’s MLS is Back runners-up are now 2-2-2 and sit sixth in the East.

Atlanta United 2-0 Nashville SC

It’s difficult to select the better of Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez’s brace for the Five Stripes, a clever and deft dribble giving him a first goal before a hammer of a second delivered the final score line.

Back for more 👊 Second half starts NOW! pic.twitter.com/ruAX8cO7FQ — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) August 23, 2020

LAFC 0-2 LA Galaxy

Julian Araujo and Cristian Pavon combined to set up goals for Ethan Zubak and Sebastian Lletget as the Galaxy picked up their first win of the season and beat their Supporters’ Shield-boasting rivals, who failed to manufacture a “big chance” according to SofaScore.

Carlos Vela’s return to LAFC was less than ideal, the rusty Mexican star leaving in the 58th minute with an injury.

Colorado Rapids 1-4 Real Salt Lake

Maikel Chang had a goal and two assists as the visitors rallied from an own goal-inspired halftime deficit to wax the host Rapids on Saturday.

The Cuban-born 29-year-old making his third MLS appearance and first in the competition proper was a memorable one as Real leapfrog its rivals back into a playoff spot early in the season.

A good 'ol RMC victory, you just love to see it pic.twitter.com/mL6BDaT3w5 — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) August 23, 2020

