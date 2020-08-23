More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Inter Miami first win
Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

MLS wrap: Inter Miami opens stadium with win, Galaxy wins El Trafico

By Nicholas MendolaAug 23, 2020, 10:56 AM EDT
MLS is back (after MLS is Back), as the league’s regular season threw some rivalries our way on Saturday ahead of Sunday night’s Cascadian duel between Portland and Seattle.

One expansion team did the job against what MLS is hoping becomes a regional rival, while the other had little luck against one of the league’s powers as four games hit the docket in the United States.

Inter Miami 3-2 Orlando City

Banfield loanee Julian Carranza scored twice in an 11-minute span as and Rodolfo Pizarro had a goal and an assist as Inter picked up its first win after five-straight losses to open life in MLS.

Nani scored late to pull Orlando within one, but it was too late for the Lions. Oscar Pareja’s MLS is Back runners-up are now 2-2-2 and sit sixth in the East.

Atlanta United 2-0 Nashville SC

It’s difficult to select the better of Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez’s brace for the Five Stripes, a clever and deft dribble giving him a first goal before a hammer of a second delivered the final score line.

LAFC 0-2 LA Galaxy

Julian Araujo and Cristian Pavon combined to set up goals for Ethan Zubak and Sebastian Lletget as the Galaxy picked up their first win of the season and beat their Supporters’ Shield-boasting rivals, who failed to manufacture a “big chance” according to SofaScore.

Carlos Vela’s return to LAFC was less than ideal, the rusty Mexican star leaving in the 58th minute with an injury.

Colorado Rapids 1-4 Real Salt Lake

Maikel Chang had a goal and two assists as the visitors rallied from an own goal-inspired halftime deficit to wax the host Rapids on Saturday.

The Cuban-born 29-year-old making his third MLS appearance and first in the competition proper was a memorable one as Real leapfrog its rivals back into a playoff spot early in the season.

Out-of-contract Longstaff re-signs with Newcastle United

Matty Longstaff contract
Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 22, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT
Matty Longstaff contract update: The 20-year-old Newcastle United academy product has signed a new two-year contract after seeing his previous deal expire at the end of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Longstaff was something of a revelation for the Magpies last season, as he made his debut and scored the winner against Manchester United in October. He went on to scored two more goals in an additional 14 appearances.

Matty is the younger brother of 22-year-old Sean Longstaff, who appeared in 23 games PL games last season, scoring and assisting once each.

Longstaff was delighted to have his future sorted and secured — from the club’s official website:

“It took a bit longer than I’d hoped but I’m really happy it’s done now. I can’t wait to get back to playing at a full St James’ Park hopefully soon.

“I spoke to [manager] Steve Bruce and we talked through it and it was a no-brainer after I spoke to him. He gave me my chance and I’m really looking forward to working with him and his coaching staff, who were all great with me.”

A generation apart, Lewandowski and Mbappe seek first UCL title

Champions League final
Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images
Associated PressAug 22, 2020, 2:33 PM EDT
LISBON, Portugal (AP) Champions League final showdown: Robert Lewandowski had already been playing for nearly a decade when Kylian Mbappe started his career.

The Bayern Munich and Poland striker had scored more than 100 goals by the time the young Frenchman made his professional debut, and he had won the German Bundesliga five times before Mbappe lifted his first domestic league trophy with Monaco.

The 32-year-old Lewandowski and 21-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe are a generation apart but they will meet in Sunday’s Champions League final with the same goal – winning the European title for the first time.

It would be a first for Lewandowski in nine attempts, while Mbappe would be clinching it in his fourth try.

Lewandowski on Sunday will also have a chance to break Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 17 goals in a single Champions League season. The Portugal star reached the milestone in the 2013-14 season. The Bayern marksman enters this year’s Champions League final with 15 goals from nine matches.

“The fact (Lewandowski) naturally poses an enormous threat in front of goal has not only been known since this season, so for me he is simply the world’s best center-forward,” Bayern coach Hansi Flick said. “So I’m just curious to see how things will go and, of course, hope that he also scores against Paris.”

Lewandowski is the third player to score in at least nine consecutive Champions League matches, along with Ronaldo and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The four he bagged 15 minutes apart against Red Star Belgrade in the group stage this season was the fastest quadruple in the history of the competition.

Lewandowski has 50 Champions League goals with Bayern and 68 in total, only behind Ronaldo (130), Lionel Messi (115) and Raul Gonzalez (71).

The Polish star was a Champions League runner-up with Borussia Dortmund in 2013, losing 2-1 to Bayern. Against Real Madrid, he became the first player to score four goals in the semifinals.

Lewandowski has reached the last four on three occasions since joining Bayern in 2014 but this is his first appearance for the German powerhouse in the Champions League final.

Mbappe made it to his first semifinal during Monaco’s surprise run in 2016-17 and then endured consecutive round-of-16 eliminations after joining PSG.

He played in this month’s quarterfinals nursing an ankle injury but now appears fully fit. He is the club’s joint leading Champions League scorer this season with five goals, along with Mauro Icardi.

But neither Mbappe — nor any other forward — has come close to Lewandowski’s numbers this season. The Bayern striker has an average of five shots per game in the Champions League, scoring with almost every third shot, according to statistical analysts Driblab. He has also created more than two chances per game.

Winning Sunday’s duel for their respective clubs is the only thing that really matters, though.

Transfer news: Chelsea working toward Havertz; Gabriel to Arsenal

Kai Havertz to Chelsea
Photo by Jörg Schüler/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 22, 2020, 1:44 PM EDT
The latest transfer news in the Premier League includes Kai Havertz to Chelsea perhaps reaching its logical conclusion, Arsenal sneaking past Man United to sign Gabriel, and Man City set to spend big on another center back…

Havertz to Chelsea inching closer

Kai Havertz to Chelsea is the leading “wait, that deal isn’t done yet?” transfer saga of the summer. The 21-year-old German has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge since well before either the Blues or Bayer Leverkusen completed their respective seasons. Contract details have reportedly been agreed between Chelsea and Havertz, but a fee remains something of a sticking point — though discussions are ongoing and progressing — as the most recent bid of $94 million wasn’t enough to satisfy Leverkusen.

Arsenal beat Man United to Gabriel

Just 24 hours ago, Manchester United were reported to be closing in on Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes (known, simply, as Gabriel), but now Arsenal are said to be close to completing a deal for the 22-year-old center back. It’ll cost the Gunners more than $35 million, and in return they are set to get a seemingly bright prospect with nearly 40 top-flight league appearances, plus a group stage of UEFA Champions League experience, already under his belt. Man United are reportedly still in the race for Gabriel, but they must increase their bid to equal or top that of Arsenal.

(Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Man City agree fee for Napoli’s Koulibaly

Speaking of longstanding transfer sagas, Kalidou Koulibaly could finally be headed to Manchester City after the PL side reportedly agreed a fee with Napoli for the 29-year-old Senegalese center back. Koulibaly would join Nathan Ake, who signed for $52 million this month, and Aymeric Laporte to form arguably the world’s best — and certainly most expensive — three-man center back rotation. Pep Guardiola could opt for regular rotation or go all the way in on a three-man backline for the 2020-21 Premier League season.

West Ham wants Wilshere out

Jack Wilshere’s time at West Ham United appears to be over, as the club are making every effort to move the 28-year-old, oft-injured midfielder off their books. Though he has just one year remaining on his contract, it appears to be one year too many for the Hammers, who are reportedly willing to buy Wilshere out of his deal. It’s hard to see where Wilshere, who has made just 16 PL appearances in two seasons at the London Stadium, will head to next.

PSG – Bayern Munich: How to watch UCL final, start time, team news, odds

Bayern Munich - PSG
Photo by Franck Fife/Pool via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 22, 2020, 1:25 PM EDT
Bayern Munich – PSG looks set to be a thrilling UEFA Champions League final matchup on Sunday (start time, 3pm ET), featuring the “been there, done that” five-time European champions from Germany and the big-spending have-nots with all the French glory they could ever want but nothing from Europe’s biggest stage.

Bayern were most recently crowned champions of Europe in 2013, when they topped fellow Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium. Perhaps no side has been as dominant, or made it look so easy, as Bayern have done since the knockout rounds resumed two weeks ago. Whether they were embarrassing Barcelona 8-2 in the quarterfinals, or hammering Chelsea and Lyon, no side has finished a game or a two-leg tie fewer than three goals down.

Not only have PSG never won the Champions League or the old European Cup, but they hadn’t been to the semifinal final round of Europe’s preeminent competition, since 1995, prior to knocking off RB Leipzig on Tuesday. Sunday’s showdown in Lisbon is set to be the culmination, in victory or defeat, of eight years of obscene investment by owners Qatar Sports Investment for the express purpose of winning the Champions League.

[ MORE: NBC Sports Premier League schedule ]

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bayern Munich – PSG, including how to watch on TV in the USA and how to follow all of the action live.

How to watch, stream Champions League: Leipzig – PSG

Date: Sudnay, August 23, 3pm ET kick off
Location: Lisbon, Portugal
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com

What they’re saying: Bayern Munich – PSG

Bayern manager Hansi Flick on needing to improve defensively: “Lyon fought hard and made things hard for us, we know PSG have quick players and we will have to organize our defense differently. Paris are a great team, they fought their way into the semi-final and then reached the final. We know they have quick players, but we know our biggest strength is putting our opponents under pressure.”

PSG winger Angel di Maria on the historic occasion: “We’re very happy. It’s a first for the club. We worked hard and played a great game. We want to make history for the club. We succeeded tonight and we’re in the final, that’s very important. We have to continue like tonight to make our dream come true.”

Odds and ends – Full Champions League odds

Unsurprisingly, Bayern are favorites for the final (+105), but it’s hardly expected to be a landslide with PSG checking in at +230. The draw (+285) is the greatest outlier amongst the odds, with the expectation that someone will be crowned champions of Europe after 90 minutes.

Prediction

If ever we are to be treated to an exciting final with the potential for goals galore, Bayern Munich – PSG must be the one. Bayern have scored 15 goals in three games since the UCL resumed play, and PSG are as attack-happy as any side in the world. As the kids are saying these days, the sides have no chill. This feels like Bayern 3-2 PSG. 

Massive, massive advantage to Bayern.