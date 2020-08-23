More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Tagliafico to Leicester City
Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Transfer news: Leicester to improve on Chilwell after big sale?

By Nicholas MendolaAug 23, 2020, 11:52 AM EDT
Sunday morning’s transfer rumblings are decidedly Dutch, with Leicester City apparently ready to make an eye-popping swap at the (deep) expense of Chelsea and Ronald Koeman prepared to offload several veterans at Barcelona to bring in two young talents.

If Koeman does land his two preferred young stars, there could be a bargain or two for Premier League or Serie A clubs eyeing cut rate deals for the trio he’d send packing.

Van de Beek to Barcelona

Ronald Koeman loves the young talent he’s overseen at Netherlands national team camp, and wants to bring at least two players to join Frenkie de Jong in Blaugrana colors.

Koeman is said to be willing to sell Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic, and Luis Suarez in order to fund a move for Donny van de Beek. The central midfielder was once ticketed for Real Madrid but money issues reportedly opened a door for Manchester United.

Van de Beek is expected to fetch Ajax around $65 million for a player who turned 23 in April and posted has 10 goals and 11 assists in 37 matches this season after registering 17 and 13 in 57 appearances in 2018-19.

Van de Beek has 10 caps for the Dutch, and has been atop the triangle of midfielders in Koeman’s 4-3-3. Koeman would be able to get more out of De Jong with Miralem Pjanic already arriving to settle a midfield which sometimes had problems finding Lionel Messi and Barca’s attackers.

Stengs to Barcelona

Stengs to Barcelona
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – NOVEMBER 19: Stengs and Koeman (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)

The other name Koeman wants could be the first time many have heard it. Fantastic young Dutch right wing Calvin Stengs moving to Barcelona would be a big move for a 21-year-old recently handed his first Netherlands cap by Koeman.

The 21-year-old AZ Alkmaar man had 10 goals and 12 assists in the high-scoring Eredivisie and the Europa League, a breakthrough season after bagging five and four the previous season.

Stengs would join a crowded group of wingers and could signal sales or positional changes in the long-term, with Ousmane Dembele and Trincao among the right-sided talent and Pedri, Ansu Fati, and occasionally Antoine Griezmann flung out left (You may know Lionel Messi and Suarez as forwards, too.

One to watch?

Simply incredible stuff from Brendan Rodgers and the King Power Stadium set if this one is true.

Leicester City is said to be capable of landing Nicolas Tagliafico from Ajax to replace Ben Chilwell, who is reportedly nearing a massive-money move to Chelsea.

Chilwell is about four years’ Tagliafico’s junior and has experience in the Premier League already, but finding another reason to favor the former of the latter is tough.

Chilwell turns 24 in December and is said to carry a price tag around $65 million, almost $26 million more than the bandied-about price for Tagliafico, who turns 28 at the end of this month.

The Argentine has 16 matches of UCL experience compared to Chilwell’s zero, with goals against Bayern and Lille. Yes he played in a less competitive domestic league but, according to WhoScored’s player comparison tool, he’s also coming off a better season in terms of passing, interceptions, clearances, assists, shots per game, assists, tackles, and fouls drawn.

It’s a no-brainer. Leicester would upgrade or — at the very least — be just as solid by adding Tagliafico for a Europa League season over Chilwell, who has just two European appearances coming back in 2016-17 (though 11 England caps are quite high profile, too).

Frank Lampard has shown a preference for both youth, specifically English youth, but as he enters a second full season without silverware and more youth — specifically English youth — Tagliafico’s age and the fact that Chelsea could buy a very good young left back prospect with the difference in fee seem to cancel each other out.

But you do you, Frank.

New Barcelona mid Pjanic tests positive for coronavirus

Pjanic coronavirus
Photo by Filippo Alfero - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 23, 2020, 3:24 PM EDT
Far from any sort of team bubble, there are bound to be more and more positive COVID-19 tests as players report to their clubs for preseason.

The latest is Miralem Pjanic, who tested positive after “feeling a little unwell” recently.

Pjanic, 30, will have to quarantine and will not arrive in Spain to train for Ronald Koeman for at least 15 days.

Here’s Barca’s full statement:

Miralem Pijanic has tested positive in a PCR taken on Saturday 22 August after feeling a little unwell. The player is in good health and is self-isolating at home.

The player will therefore not be travelling to Barcelona for 15 days, when he will be expected to report for duty with the FC Barcelona team.

The new Barcelona player expected to pair with Frenkie de Jong and rejuvenate the side’s moribund midfield.

Pjanic had been in Serie A for nearly a decade between Roma and Juventus before a big swap deal for Arthur and cash sent him west to La Liga. He began his career in France with Metz and Lyon.

Raiola: Pogba staying at Manchester United, contract negotiations coming

By Nicholas MendolaAug 23, 2020, 2:57 PM EDT
What it must be like to be Mino Raiola.

The representative of Paul Pogba says the French midfielder will stay at Manchester United for next season, about seven months after tearing into current Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in an unprovoked rant.

A public January word war between Solskjaer and Raiola ended with the latter saying, “I think that Solskjaer has other things to worry about. At least if I was him I would.”

A report earlier this month said United and Raiola will begin new contract discussions, and now Raiola’s more or less confirmed it.

Super agent shoulder shrug emoji. From The Express:

“Pogba is staying at Manchester United and I think they are trying to extend his contract. We’ll discuss that soon, no stress. Manchester United have a project and he is 100 percent a part of that. They won’t accept any offer for Pogba this summer.”

Do you think Raiola will have to make eye contact with Solskjaer at any point in the future? Could that be pay-per-view?

Jokes aside, the super agent has represented plenty of former and current Manchester United players including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jesse Lingard, Romelu Lukaku, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, so Solskjaer and the United hierarchy know his personality.

Plus Raiola will know that managers are changed relatively often…

PSG – Bayern Munich: How to watch UCL final, start time, team news, odds

Bayern Munich - PSG
Photo by M. Donato/Getty Images for FC Bayern
By Andy EdwardsAug 23, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

Bayern Munich – PSG looks set to be a thrilling UEFA Champions League final matchup on Sunday (start time, 3pm ET), featuring the “been there, done that” five-time European champions from Germany and the big-spending have-nots with all the French glory they could ever want but nothing from Europe’s biggest stage.

Bayern were most recently crowned champions of Europe in 2013, when they topped fellow Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium. Perhaps no side has been as dominant, or made it look so easy, as Bayern have done since the knockout rounds resumed two weeks ago. Whether they were embarrassing Barcelona 8-2 in the quarterfinals, or hammering Chelsea and Lyon, no side has finished a game or a two-leg tie fewer than three goals down.

Not only have PSG never won the Champions League or the old European Cup, but they hadn’t been to the semifinal final round of Europe’s preeminent competition, since 1995, prior to knocking off RB Leipzig on Tuesday. Sunday’s showdown in Lisbon is set to be the culmination, in victory or defeat, of eight years of obscene investment by owners Qatar Sports Investment for the express purpose of winning the Champions League.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bayern Munich – PSG, including how to watch on TV in the USA and how to follow all of the action live.

How to watch, stream Champions League: Leipzig – PSG

Date: Sudnay, August 23, 3pm ET kick off
Location: Lisbon, Portugal
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com

Team news – lineups

What they’re saying: Bayern Munich – PSG

Bayern manager Hansi Flick on needing to improve defensively: “Lyon fought hard and made things hard for us, we know PSG have quick players and we will have to organize our defense differently. Paris are a great team, they fought their way into the semi-final and then reached the final. We know they have quick players, but we know our biggest strength is putting our opponents under pressure.”

PSG winger Angel di Maria on the historic occasion: “We’re very happy. It’s a first for the club. We worked hard and played a great game. We want to make history for the club. We succeeded tonight and we’re in the final, that’s very important. We have to continue like tonight to make our dream come true.”

Odds and ends – Full Champions League odds

Unsurprisingly, Bayern are favorites for the final (+105), but it’s hardly expected to be a landslide with PSG checking in at +230. The draw (+285) is the greatest outlier amongst the odds, with the expectation that someone will be crowned champions of Europe after 90 minutes.

Prediction

If ever we are to be treated to an exciting final with the potential for goals galore, Bayern Munich – PSG must be the one. Bayern have scored 15 goals in three games since the UCL resumed play, and PSG are as attack-happy as any side in the world. As the kids are saying these days, the sides have no chill. This feels like Bayern 3-2 PSG. 

Massive, massive advantage to Bayern.

Bologna manager Mihajlovic tests positive for coronavirus

Mihajlovic coronavirus
Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 23, 2020, 1:48 PM EDT
Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlovic has a new foe in the form of coronavirus, though the leukemia battler is “completely asymptomatic” according to the club.

Mihajlovic, 51, announced in July 2019 that he was diagnosed with leukemia and surprised his team when he left treatment a month later to manage the team’s Serie A opener.

He battled the disease throughout the season, getting bone marrow treatment while leading Bologna to 12th place on the table.

Bologna released this statement on Sunday:

Having returned to Bologna on Friday, Sinisa Mihajlovic has tested positive for COVID-19. Our coach is completely asymptomatic but will remain in isolation for the next two weeks in line with national guidelines.

The entire Primavera team group underwent medical tests in the past few days with all the results returning as negative. First Team players and staff will undergo tests tomorrow.

Mihajlovic was capped 63 times and scored 10 goals for Yugoslavia during his playing career, which included club stints with Inter Milan, Lazio, Roma, Sampdoria, Red Star Belgrade, Vojvodina, and Borovo.

He’s managed Bologna twice as well as Sampdoria, Catania, Fiorentina, Milan, Torino, Sporting Lisbon, and the Serbian men’s national team.

Here’s to his health.