Alphonso Davies’ incredibly journey from refugee to Canadian national team star and now German and European champion is complete as of Sunday in Portugal.
The 19-year-old Canadian born to Liberian parents in a Ghanaian refugee camp was playing for Vancouver Whitecaps in 2018 and 20 months later his influential season for Bayern Munich led to Thomas Muller calling him the Roadrunner.
He was asked if he had any words from his fans back in Canada.
“Thank you guys for supporting me back home,” he said. “Who would have ever thought a guy from Canada would be playing for Bayern Munich and win the Champions League? Two years ago if someone told me this I’d say you are lying but dreams do come true and I just want to say thank you to everyone for supporting me back home.”
Davies spoke more in a second interview:
“My story is one I want to inspire people of,” Davies adds. “It shows that you can do anything you set your mind to. I am happy to be here with the Champions League medal around my neck and the trophy on the side. … We know legends won this title before so as a young kid coming in you want to keep that going. Every young player at this club is hungry to win titles because they see their idols doing it.”
Davies has been an instrumental part of Bayern’s rise, becoming a left back this year while breaking into the first team. He played all 81 of his MLS matches as a winger and five of his six appearances for Bayern in 2019 came at the wing.
One of those was at left back, and he was again a wing until late September. Despite a disappointing individual day on Sunday, he’s been one of the influential pieces of a treble (Bundesliga title, German Cup, European Cup).
Less than one year later, he’s a Champions League-winning left back.
"Dreams do come true…"
Congratulations to the only Canadian man and youngest defender to ever win a @ChampionsLeague title. pic.twitter.com/6PgqESjDuH
