It’s not news on this side of the ocean that before Alphonso Davies was a 19-year-old UEFA Champions League winner with Bayern Munich, he was the next big thing with the Vancouver Whitecaps.

It’s only been 1,498 days — four years and one month — since Davies debuted for the ‘Caps in MLS (a bit longer if you include the Canadian Championship appearances, but let’s keep this under 1500).

Here’s his timeline from MLS starlet to main stay on a treble-winning Bayern Munich side.

This one for everyone who’s chasing a dream right now, take it from me don’t give up it may seem impossible now but just keep working on your kraft keep grinding 🙏🏾 — Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) August 24, 2020

July 2016: Davies, 15, comes off the bench for Nicolas Mezquida in a 2-2 draw with Orlando City and becomes the second-youngest player in MLS history. The youngest was Freddy Adu.

October 2016: Manchester United is reported to have scouted Davies in a game against Seattle in which he drew a penalty kick, a little after Liverpool was also said to have a look at the 15-year-old.

March 2017: Scoring to send Vancouver past the New York Red Bulls in CONCACAF Champions League play, Davies now sees Chelsea added to the list of PL powers seeking his signature, with Liverpool and Man United again in on the report.

July 2017: Four days after scoring twice against French Guiana in his first Gold Cup game (second cap), Davies proves he can do it against CONCACAF’s big boys. Davies’ third Canada goal comes in a 1-1 draw against Costa Rica.

Feb. 2018: Goes box-to-box with a tormenting run to score in a friendly against the USL’s Las Vegas Lights.

June 2018: Scores a goal and sets a Vancouver team record with three assists — MLS gives the ol’ hockey assist — as the ‘Caps paste Orlando City 5-2.

July 2018: Our post on his move abroad said his pricetag could reach up to $22 million for Vancouver. It’s safe to say it’s reached somewhere near to that.

“Alphonso Davies is a very big talent,” declared Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. “At the age of 17, he offers a lot of promise for the future. Alphonso already possesses great ability, which is why a lot of top clubs were keen on him.

May 2019: Robinson tells ProSoccerTalk about his plan for developing Davies from a prodigy into a first team player, and lifts the lid on how Bayern wowed both the ‘Caps, Robinson, and Davies.



“Bayern did their homework. They watched the player, met the player, got references from people around him, then sat down with him and his representatives and laid down a five-year plan for him. In that plan was opportunities with first and second team, and that’s what people don’t understand with young players. It’s not just about what they do on a Saturday in front of 30,000 people. It’s what they do off the field. It’s what they do from Monday to Friday. When I saw the plan from Bayern Munich, and Alphonso saw it, it was an unbelievable opportunity for him.”

July 31, 2019: Delivers under relative pressure when he scores a late equalizer against Tottenham in the Audi Cup, though Bayern falls 6-5 in penalties after a 2-2 regulation standoff.

August 31, 2019: Still playing on the wing, Davies rounds out the scoring in Bayern’s 6-1 league blowout of Mainz.

Sept. 24, 2019: Makes his first Golden Boy award short list.

Oct. 15, 2019: Scores a goal as Canada unravels the USMNT in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Dec. 11, 2019: Spurs get another look at the Canadian and they won’t soon forget his assist, five tackles, and seven completed dribbles in a 3-1 UCL dead rubber at the Allianz Arena.

Feb. 25: Crosses to Robert Lewandowski for the third goal of Bayern’s 3-0 rout of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of the UCL Round of 16.

April 20: Now Davies has a second contract at Bayern, which certainly won’t be a coincidence considering the “news” to come one month later.

May 23: Linked with Real Madrid as a Marcelo replacement earlier in the day, Davies produces a goal and an assist in a 2-0 Bayern win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

May 26: Thomas Muller brands Davies “The Roadrunner” — complete with hilarious “meep-meep” soundbite — after Bayern wins Der Klassiker over Borussia Dortmund 1-0 to put one hand on the Bundesliga title.

June 15: Announced as a member of his second Golden Boy award short list with countryman Jonathan David and USMNT prospects Sergino Dest and Giovanni Reyna.

June 16: Wins his second Bundesliga title but first as a full-time starter.

August 14: Davies turns on the style with an assist in Bayern’s 8-2 UCL quarterfinal demolition of Barcelona.

August 23: Davies and Bayern win the Champions League with a 1-0 defeat of PSG in Portugal, the 19-year-old going 90 minutes with an interception, tackle, and clearance. Davies says his story “shows that you can do anything you set your mind to.”

Who would have guessed it a kid from Canada, Edmonton Alberta. Most people don’t even know where that. Where it snows I’m talking -40 weather, he’s now a champion league winner 😌💪🏾🙏🏾 #AD19⚡️ — Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) August 24, 2020

