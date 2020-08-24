Kai Havertz to Chelsea could actually finally be happening.
A report from Sky Sport journalist Fabrizio Romano in Italy says that Chelsea are close to finalizing negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen and have agreed an initial transfer fee of $94 million, plus add ons of $26 million, as Havertz is said to been pushing for a move to the Blues.
However, a contrasting report from Kicker says that Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller has poured cold water on the update and said it is “nonsense” that Havertz will join Chelsea imminently.
Hmmm.
It really is a matter of when, not if, the German star will become the next big-name arrival at Stamford Bridge. Havertz is flexible and can play across the attacking line and his class on the ball and positional sense mean he will link up perfectly with Chelsea’s already talented attackers.
Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech are already on board for next season and the arrival of Havertz would add so much firepower to their attack with Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud.
Of course, Chelsea are trying to push through deals for a new goalkeeper and at least one new center back and left back, as Lampard knows his team are good enough going forward but need plenty of help defensively. That said, Chelsea have created so many chances this season (second most in the Premier League behind only Man City) and have failed to be clinical. Hence the extra impetus on bringing in attacking players.
Kai Havertz to Chelsea has been rumbling on for quite some time now but with the transfer window open and Champions League action secured for next season, the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United will be pushing ahead to sign stars as soon as possible as there are just 19 days until the 2020-21 Premier League season kicks off.
Other reports have also stated that Suarez will have his contract terminated and he will be available to leave on a free transfer this summer. Again, this is the right time for Luis Suarez to MLS.
With Inter Miami CF keeping a Designated Player spot open, they would be the team everyone is now looking at. Luis Suarez has been linked with a move to Inter Miami for many years and this all now depends on whether or not the Uruguayan superstar wants to remain in Europe or head to Miami to be the jewel in the crown of David Beckham’s Miami franchise.
Suarez has struggled with injuries over the last few seasons but his quality remains intact — he’s scored 198 goals and added 109 assists in 283 games for Barcelona — and there’s no reason to think he couldn’t have just as big an impact in MLS as Zlatan Ibrahimovic did. Heck, he should be even better than that as long as he stays fit.
If these reports about Suarez not having a future at Barcelona are true, then now is the perfect time for MLS clubs (that’s you, Inter Miami) to go full-steam ahead to sign him. Of course, plenty of other MLS clubs will want to sign Suarez but Inter Miami would make the most sense for everyone concerned.
We know that MLS has become a league which now develops young talent and provides a pathway to Europe for plenty of talented South American youngsters but there is still plenty of room for global superstars to arrive and bring their experience, talent and star power to keep raising the profile of the league and its teams.
He coached Davies in the CONCACAF Champions League before he watched the teen win the UEFA Champions League.
We knew Carl Robinson was watching the kid win, but we weren’t quite prepared for the level of excitement from the former Vancouver Whitecaps manager after Alphonso Davies became a UEFA Champions League winner.
Robinson made Davies the second-youngest player to appear in an MLS game in July of 2016 and shepherded his development from phenom to $22 million sale to Bayern Munich.
The caution is gone. Here’s what the former Wolves, Portsmouth, Toronto FC, and New York Red Bulls midfielder had to say about his former charge.
PST: Alphonso Davies, European Cup champion. What are your thoughts right now?
Carl Robinson: “Terrific achievement to have progressed so quickly over the last 12 months after six sub appearances the previous season! Whirlwind year for the player but surrounded by amazing players and staff who help him every day. Gives hope to all young kids that no matter where you grow up living dreams come true. The amazing humility he shows every day is why he deserves this success.”
PST: Did you see this coming… at left back?!?
CR: “I played him at left back many times as I thought sometimes it was easier coming from deeper positions with his pace and power. It made the game easier for him with more room.”
PST: What have you seen of his game as a defender?
CR: “Defensively he had a few things to work on positionally, but his recovery speed and attitude allowed him to get past that. Since then the level of tactical detail in his defending has gone to another level. I would say it certainly helps having a left back in David Alaba playing as a center back helps as I know he talks to him about where he should be. He is becoming a multi-functional player which is massive for young players!”
“Alphonso Davies is a very big talent,” declared Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. “At the age of 17, he offers a lot of promise for the future. Alphonso already possesses great ability, which is why a lot of top clubs were keen on him.
May 2019: Robinson tells ProSoccerTalk about his plan for developing Davies from a prodigy into a first team player, and lifts the lid on how Bayern wowed both the ‘Caps, Robinson, and Davies.
“Bayern did their homework. They watched the player, met the player, got references from people around him, then sat down with him and his representatives and laid down a five-year plan for him. In that plan was opportunities with first and second team, and that’s what people don’t understand with young players. It’s not just about what they do on a Saturday in front of 30,000 people. It’s what they do off the field. It’s what they do from Monday to Friday. When I saw the plan from Bayern Munich, and Alphonso saw it, it was an unbelievable opportunity for him.”
Alphonso Davies’ incredibly journey from refugee to Canadian national team star and now German and European champion is complete as of Sunday in Portugal.
The 19-year-old Canadian born to Liberian parents in a Ghanaian refugee camp was playing for Vancouver Whitecaps in 2018 and 20 months later his influential season for Bayern Munich led to Thomas Muller calling him the Roadrunner.
He was asked if he had any words from his fans back in Canada.
“Thank you guys for supporting me back home,” he said. “Who would have ever thought a guy from Canada would be playing for Bayern Munich and win the Champions League? Two years ago if someone told me this I’d say you are lying but dreams do come true and I just want to say thank you to everyone for supporting me back home.”
Davies spoke more in a second interview:
“My story is one I want to inspire people of,” Davies adds. “It shows that you can do anything you set your mind to. I am happy to be here with the Champions League medal around my neck and the trophy on the side. … We know legends won this title before so as a young kid coming in you want to keep that going. Every young player at this club is hungry to win titles because they see their idols doing it.”
Davies has been an instrumental part of Bayern’s rise, becoming a left back this year while breaking into the first team. He played all 81 of his MLS matches as a winger and five of his six appearances for Bayern in 2019 came at the wing.
One of those was at left back, and he was again a wing until late September. Despite a disappointing individual day on Sunday, he’s been one of the influential pieces of a treble (Bundesliga title, German Cup, European Cup).
Less than one year later, he’s a Champions League-winning left back.