Luis Suarez to MLS? Yeah, this is the right time for it to finally happen.

Multiple reports state that new Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has sat down with Suarez, 33, and told him he’s not in his plans for next season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Other reports have also stated that Suarez will have his contract terminated and he will be available to leave on a free transfer this summer. Again, this is the right time for Luis Suarez to MLS.

With Inter Miami CF keeping a Designated Player spot open, they would be the team everyone is now looking at. Luis Suarez has been linked with a move to Inter Miami for many years and this all now depends on whether or not the Uruguayan superstar wants to remain in Europe or head to Miami to be the jewel in the crown of David Beckham’s Miami franchise.

It’s clear that Inter Miami are putting the building blocks in place to be a very solid MLS outfit following their first win in MLS, as Diego Alonso has built a strong defensive base and has recently added Blaise Matuidi on a TAM deal and will now be focused on someone to score the goals they need to be competitive.

Suarez has struggled with injuries over the last few seasons but his quality remains intact — he’s scored 198 goals and added 109 assists in 283 games for Barcelona — and there’s no reason to think he couldn’t have just as big an impact in MLS as Zlatan Ibrahimovic did. Heck, he should be even better than that as long as he stays fit.

If these reports about Suarez not having a future at Barcelona are true, then now is the perfect time for MLS clubs (that’s you, Inter Miami) to go full-steam ahead to sign him. Of course, plenty of other MLS clubs will want to sign Suarez but Inter Miami would make the most sense for everyone concerned.

We know that MLS has become a league which now develops young talent and provides a pathway to Europe for plenty of talented South American youngsters but there is still plenty of room for global superstars to arrive and bring their experience, talent and star power to keep raising the profile of the league and its teams.

