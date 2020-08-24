More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Jeff Hendrick Newcastle
@NUFC

Newcastle adds longtime Burnley mid Hendrick on free transfer

By Nicholas MendolaAug 24, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Newcastle United has added versatility and experience to its midfield with the addition of free agent Jeff Hendrick on a four-year contract.

The one-time Burnley record signing from Derby County ran down his contract at Turf Moor and has opted to bring his 54 Republic of Ireland caps to St. James’ Park.

[ MORE: NBC Sports Premier League schedule ]

Newcastle adds another piece to its midfield two days after finally cementing a new deal for homegrown 20-year-old Matty Longstaff.

Hendrick has 122 appearances in the Premier League, scoring nine times with five assists. From Newcastle’s official site:

“I’ve had over 100 games in the Premier League but I want to keep going and keep improving with a different team. It’s going to be different for me, the demands with the bigger stadium, the crowd, how big the club is, so I’ve got to take that on and keep pushing myself and striving to get better.”

Not words that will be well-read amongst Burnley people, as the Clarets have had a lot more success than Newcastle in recent seasons.

Hendrick’s case is an interesting one. He’s not an advanced stats darling but has been a trusted starter for both the Clarets and the Rams.

MIght he be able to swing back into a more attacking form away from Sean Dyche? Steve Bruce’s system isn’t necessarily more conducive to goals, but we’ll see if a change in latitude brings more offense to Hendrick.

The 2 Robbies: On Bayern’s UCL title, PSG’s future, Manchester United and more

The 2 Robbies podcast
Photo by Miguel A. Lopes/Pool via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 24, 2020, 2:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In the final episode of the 2019-20 season, Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle dissect in detail Bayern Munich’s 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League Final as well as the work done by Hansi Flick since taking over Bayern. They also consider Neymar and Kylian Mbappe’s futures with PSG, the Thiago-to-Liverpool rumors, and debate if UEFA should continue the single-elimination style of the knockout rounds moving forward (0:50).

[ MORE: Davies’ timeline from MLS debut to UCL winner ]

Plus, discussion on Inter Milan and Sevilla following the Europa League Final (29:25) and the latest news surrounding Manchester United (32:35), Chelsea (37:00) and Arsenal (39:50).

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on NBC via Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

And you can follow them on Twitter: @The2RobbiesNBC.

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ] 

Leicester City locks up Maddison through 2023-24 season

James Maddison new contract
Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 24, 2020, 1:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If Leicester City had any reservations about giving James Maddison a rich new deal, they would’ve flown into the sky above the King Power Stadium as the Foxes mustered very little without the injured playmaker.

Maddison, 23, has committed his long-term future to Leicester through the 2023-24 season, the Europa League club announcing a bumper new deal for the ex-Norwich City man on Monday.

The Foxes’ 2019-20 fortunes came and went with Maddison’s form and health.

[ MORE: Davies’ timeline from MLS debut to UCL winner ]

Leicester sat in second place when Maddison scored his sixth PL goal of the season in a 3-0 win over Newcastle on New Year’s Day. He didn’t score again but Leicesterr still sat third when he was injured following a loss to Everton on July 1.

The Foxes went 2W-1D-3L without him and finished fifth, scoring two total goals in the matches they dropped points.

Maddison has been linked with other teams, but Leicester’s been firm about locking him up. He feels good to settle his nerves on a day the team also announced the extension of Nampalys Mendy’s deal.

From Leicester’s official site:

“I’ve enjoyed every moment since joining Leicester City. The supporters have been incredible to me and we’ve a fantastic set of players in that dressing room who are determined to show what we’re capable of doing together in both Europe and the Premier League next season.”

Leicester also has Brendan Rodgers locked up long term and has plenty of key players locked up through at least 2022-23, including Kasper Schmeichel, Caglar Soyuncu, Ricardo Pereira, Youri Tielemans, and Harvey Barnes.

The Foxes open their Premier League season at West Bromwich Albion on Sept. 12 with a visit from Burnley before they’re once again tested by a power in the form of Man City.

If Leicester is to take the next step under Rodgers, it will need to start beating the big teams. Maddison’s creativity and consistency will be a key part of that. The former is a given. Will the latter arrive?

Fans clash with Paris riot police after PSG lose UCL final

PSG fans
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 24, 2020, 12:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PARIS (AP) Dozens of disgruntled Paris Saint-Germain fans clashed with French riot police on the Champs-Elysees on Sunday after their team lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final in Lisbon.

[ MORE: Player ratings – Bayern v. PSG ]

Hundreds of other supporters trudged away from the famed avenue in Paris following the 1-0 defeat, which ended PSG’s bid to join Marseille as the only French club to win Europe’s elite soccer competition.

Close to the Champs-Elysees, a dozen riot police in full gear burst into a bar to aggressively remove people, because some were not wearing masks, or were failing to keep social distancing amid coronavirus concerns.

Over in western Paris, there were also incidents when riot police used tear gas to disperse fans gathered outside the club’s stadium.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

PSG beamed the match on two giant screens at its Parc des Princes stadium, with 5,000 fans allowed inside in keeping with the maximum allowed for soccer games in France.

But only minutes before kickoff, at 9 p.m. local time, hundreds of fans were still queuing and frustrations soon escalated because they could not see the biggest game in their club’s history.

PSG was trying to end decades of gloating from bitter rival Marseille – still the only French club to have won the competition in 1993.

Despite huge backing from Qatari investors QSI, including more than $500 million spent on Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria, PSG has never won the competition.

The defeat was met with huge celebrations in Marseille, where fans cheered and let off flares and fireworks.

Extra security measures had been put in place for Sunday evening with 3,000 police deployed on the Champs-Elysees, as well as to prevent large numbers gathering outside Parc des Princes.

Around 2,000 masks were made available to fans arriving on the Champs-Elysees without them. Bars and cafes were monitored to ensure people respected virus prevention measures, with people risking a fine for not wearing a mask.

In a bid to keep the numbers down, 17 subway and commuter train stations were shut at night and three ring road entry points into Paris closed off. The avenue was reserved for only pedestrians from the start of the match with no vehicles allowed.

The measures were put in place by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin following chaotic scenes on Tuesday, when thousands of fans poured onto the Champs-Elysees to celebrate PSG reaching the final – many without face masks and with no social distancing. Police arrested 36 people Tuesday after groups of fans at the foot of the Arc de Triomphe broke off into scattered violence and shop windows were smashed.

The Interior Ministry encouraged people to watch the game at home rather than going out.

“Make the most of the moment with peace of mind and watch the match from your couch,” the ministry said. “Protect yourself, protect others. Everyone behind PSG.”

Accompanying the message was a photo of feet propped up on a table, in front of a screen, along with the words: “To be sure to have a good seat, watch the match at home!”

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Transfer news: Silva, Gimenez to Chelsea; Chilwell complications

Thiago Silva to Chelsea
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 24, 2020, 11:18 AM EDT
Leave a comment

In the latest transfer news Thiago Silva to Chelsea and Jose Gimenez to Chelsea is front and center, while Ben Chilwell to Chelsea may have hit a snag.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Starting with Silva, it has been confirmed that the 35-year-old will leave Paris Saint-Germain as his contract has expired as the Brazilian defender captained PSG in their UEFA Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich on Sunday.

It is believed Thiago Silva to Chelsea is being finalized but there are contrasting reports over a one-year deal or two-year deal for the center back.

“It was my last game in Paris,” Silva told RMC Sport. “I am sad. I apologize to the fans. I thank all the supporters for their love. I’ll come back, with another role, in this club I loved. I want to play for another 3-4 years and play in the World Cup in Qatar.”

Whatever length the contract is, this is a much-needed defensive boost for Frank Lampard. Everybody knows Chelsea want to upgrade their center back and left back options and that means they’re being quoted $70 million for the likes of Lewis Dunk and John Stones and $110 million for Declan Rice. Not having a pop at those players, but Chelsea would be paying way over the odds for them.

Thiago Silva to Chelsea works for both parties. Chelsea get an experienced, top-class defender who is a proven winner for absolutely nothing. Silva gets to extend his career for a few more years and he can provide expertize to the likes Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori. Chelsea have strengthened their attack with the signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, while it seems like the $120 million arrival of Havertz is imminent. Now it is all about strengthening their defense. 

Jose Gimenez to Chelsea
( Photo by Sebastian Frej / MB Media )

Another center back option is also emerging, as Jose Gimenez to Chelsea reports have also been fired up in recent days via CaughtOffside. The Atletico Madrid and Uruguay center back, 25, has been linked with a move to the Premier League consistently in recent seasons (mostly Manchester United) and he is the kind of no-nonsense defender Lampard needs.

Per the report, the transfer funds for Gimenez will be taken from their previous transfer ban as they were forced to go 12 months without buying a new player. Previously it was reported that Gimenez has a $140 million release clause but it seems unlikely Chelsea will spend that much considering they’re about to take their summer spending to about $300 million when Havertz and Chilwell sign to join Ziyech and Werner.

Gimenez would be Chelsea’s long-term top center back and he and Silva together next season, plus a new left back and goalkeeper, would be perfect.

And finishing up on Chelsea transfer news, (because, well, they are one of the only clubs around with tons of cash to spend) left back Ben Chilwell to Chelsea could have hit a snag.

A report from The Sun suggests that although a fee has been agreed over a $65 million transfer between Leicester City and Chelsea for the England international, Chilwell will see a medical specialist on Monday due to a problem with his recent heel injury.

The report states that Ben Chilwell to Chelsea could actually collapse due to the issue with his heel as a lengthier layoff of more than a few weeks could scupper the deal. The 23-year-old left back missed Leicester’s final five games of the 2019-20 season with the problem and although it wasn’t thought to be a problem, something isn’t quite right. Watch this space.