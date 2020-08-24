More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Paul Pogba contract update
Getty Images

Pogba staying at Man United makes perfect sense

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 24, 2020, 10:27 AM EDT
We were waiting on a Paul Pogba contract update and it appears he will be staying at Manchester United for the foreseeable future.

Man United fans, are you happy with that?

Pogba’s current contract is due to run out in 2021 and Man United have the option of extending it by an extra year. And it seems like the extension could be longer than that.

Speaking to our partners in Italy, Sky Sport, Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola confirmed that he expects the French midfielder to remain at Old Trafford long-term and isn’t expecting him to move on this summer.

“Pogba is staying at Manchester United and I think they want to extend his contract,” Raiola said. “He is at the centre of an important project, they will not accept any bid for him this summer. Even in the past years Manchester United were never willing to open talks [regarding a move away for Pogba].

“He’s not the kind of guy to create controversy. We need to be calm, especially in such a moment, and we’ll see how it goes. We will negotiate for an extension very calmly, without stress. We will continue our talks.”

A Paul Pogba contract update devoid of controversy, hype or drama doesn’t quite feel right. That’s probably due to the circus constantly surrounding Manchester United and contracts, transfers and everything in-between but also down to Raiola usually fanning the flames of discontent and agitating for moves for his star names.

Remember: it was only last summer that Pogba said he wanted to move on.

Pushing all of that to one side, this actually seems like a good deal for everyone if Pogba signs a new deal. Pogba, 27, made a difference to Man United after the restart when he finally returned fully-fit after a nightmare season with injuries.

Pogba seemed to have an instant connection with Bruno Fernandes and with that duo playing behind Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford makes Man United a force to be reckoned with.

He’s playing in that number six role ahead of Nemanja Matic and behind Fernandes and that’s a very good spot for him. He doesn’t have to do tons of defensive work but he also isn’t the main attacking hub that attacks flow through. That way he doesn’t get caught being too far forward. That allows Pogba to do what he does best: be a deeper playmaker who picks out 70-yard Hollywood balls over the top to get attacks going and set up Rashford, Martial and Greenwood to score.

It finally seems like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has found the right spot for Pogba and he seems happy to remain at Man United. The latter had been a struggle ever since he returned in 2016 and even though he is still a divisive figure among Man United fans and neutrals alike, there’s no doubting that if you can play to Pogba’s strengths, he will be a positive influence on any team.

Does he make the odd mistake in possession to allow dangerous attacks for opponents? Yes. Does he also start plenty of attacks to get Man United on the front foot? Yes.

Overall, the latest Paul Pogba contract update is a win for everyone concerned.

Newcastle adds longtime Burnley mid Hendrick on free transfer

Jeff Hendrick Newcastle
@NUFC
By Nicholas MendolaAug 24, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT
Newcastle United has added versatility and experience to its midfield with the addition of free agent Jeff Hendrick on a four-year contract.

The one-time Burnley record signing from Derby County ran down his contract at Turf Moor and has opted to bring his 54 Republic of Ireland caps to St. James’ Park.

Newcastle adds another piece to its midfield two days after finally cementing a new deal for homegrown 20-year-old Matty Longstaff.

Hendrick has 122 appearances in the Premier League, scoring nine times with five assists. From Newcastle’s official site:

“I’ve had over 100 games in the Premier League but I want to keep going and keep improving with a different team. It’s going to be different for me, the demands with the bigger stadium, the crowd, how big the club is, so I’ve got to take that on and keep pushing myself and striving to get better.”

Not words that will be well-read amongst Burnley people, as the Clarets have had a lot more success than Newcastle in recent seasons.

Hendrick’s case is an interesting one. He’s not an advanced stats darling but has been a trusted starter for both the Clarets and the Rams.

MIght he be able to swing back into a more attacking form away from Sean Dyche? Steve Bruce’s system isn’t necessarily more conducive to goals, but we’ll see if a change in latitude brings more offense to Hendrick.

The 2 Robbies: On Bayern’s UCL title, PSG’s future, Manchester United and more

The 2 Robbies podcast
Photo by Miguel A. Lopes/Pool via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 24, 2020, 2:08 PM EDT
In the final episode of the 2019-20 season, Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle dissect in detail Bayern Munich’s 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League Final as well as the work done by Hansi Flick since taking over Bayern. They also consider Neymar and Kylian Mbappe’s futures with PSG, the Thiago-to-Liverpool rumors, and debate if UEFA should continue the single-elimination style of the knockout rounds moving forward (0:50).

Plus, discussion on Inter Milan and Sevilla following the Europa League Final (29:25) and the latest news surrounding Manchester United (32:35), Chelsea (37:00) and Arsenal (39:50).

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on NBC via Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

And you can follow them on Twitter: @The2RobbiesNBC.

Leicester City locks up Maddison through 2023-24 season

James Maddison new contract
Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 24, 2020, 1:48 PM EDT
If Leicester City had any reservations about giving James Maddison a rich new deal, they would’ve flown into the sky above the King Power Stadium as the Foxes mustered very little without the injured playmaker.

Maddison, 23, has committed his long-term future to Leicester through the 2023-24 season, the Europa League club announcing a bumper new deal for the ex-Norwich City man on Monday.

The Foxes’ 2019-20 fortunes came and went with Maddison’s form and health.

Leicester sat in second place when Maddison scored his sixth PL goal of the season in a 3-0 win over Newcastle on New Year’s Day. He didn’t score again but Leicesterr still sat third when he was injured following a loss to Everton on July 1.

The Foxes went 2W-1D-3L without him and finished fifth, scoring two total goals in the matches they dropped points.

Maddison has been linked with other teams, but Leicester’s been firm about locking him up. He feels good to settle his nerves on a day the team also announced the extension of Nampalys Mendy’s deal.

From Leicester’s official site:

“I’ve enjoyed every moment since joining Leicester City. The supporters have been incredible to me and we’ve a fantastic set of players in that dressing room who are determined to show what we’re capable of doing together in both Europe and the Premier League next season.”

Leicester also has Brendan Rodgers locked up long term and has plenty of key players locked up through at least 2022-23, including Kasper Schmeichel, Caglar Soyuncu, Ricardo Pereira, Youri Tielemans, and Harvey Barnes.

The Foxes open their Premier League season at West Bromwich Albion on Sept. 12 with a visit from Burnley before they’re once again tested by a power in the form of Man City.

If Leicester is to take the next step under Rodgers, it will need to start beating the big teams. Maddison’s creativity and consistency will be a key part of that. The former is a given. Will the latter arrive?

Fans clash with Paris riot police after PSG lose UCL final

PSG fans
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 24, 2020, 12:10 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Dozens of disgruntled Paris Saint-Germain fans clashed with French riot police on the Champs-Elysees on Sunday after their team lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final in Lisbon.

Hundreds of other supporters trudged away from the famed avenue in Paris following the 1-0 defeat, which ended PSG’s bid to join Marseille as the only French club to win Europe’s elite soccer competition.

Close to the Champs-Elysees, a dozen riot police in full gear burst into a bar to aggressively remove people, because some were not wearing masks, or were failing to keep social distancing amid coronavirus concerns.

Over in western Paris, there were also incidents when riot police used tear gas to disperse fans gathered outside the club’s stadium.

PSG beamed the match on two giant screens at its Parc des Princes stadium, with 5,000 fans allowed inside in keeping with the maximum allowed for soccer games in France.

But only minutes before kickoff, at 9 p.m. local time, hundreds of fans were still queuing and frustrations soon escalated because they could not see the biggest game in their club’s history.

PSG was trying to end decades of gloating from bitter rival Marseille – still the only French club to have won the competition in 1993.

Despite huge backing from Qatari investors QSI, including more than $500 million spent on Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria, PSG has never won the competition.

The defeat was met with huge celebrations in Marseille, where fans cheered and let off flares and fireworks.

Extra security measures had been put in place for Sunday evening with 3,000 police deployed on the Champs-Elysees, as well as to prevent large numbers gathering outside Parc des Princes.

Around 2,000 masks were made available to fans arriving on the Champs-Elysees without them. Bars and cafes were monitored to ensure people respected virus prevention measures, with people risking a fine for not wearing a mask.

In a bid to keep the numbers down, 17 subway and commuter train stations were shut at night and three ring road entry points into Paris closed off. The avenue was reserved for only pedestrians from the start of the match with no vehicles allowed.

The measures were put in place by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin following chaotic scenes on Tuesday, when thousands of fans poured onto the Champs-Elysees to celebrate PSG reaching the final – many without face masks and with no social distancing. Police arrested 36 people Tuesday after groups of fans at the foot of the Arc de Triomphe broke off into scattered violence and shop windows were smashed.

The Interior Ministry encouraged people to watch the game at home rather than going out.

“Make the most of the moment with peace of mind and watch the match from your couch,” the ministry said. “Protect yourself, protect others. Everyone behind PSG.”

Accompanying the message was a photo of feet propped up on a table, in front of a screen, along with the words: “To be sure to have a good seat, watch the match at home!”

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports