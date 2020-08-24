UEFA Champions League qualifying preview: The teams vying to join new champions Bayern Munich in the group stage are three wins away from doing just so, the next step coming Tuesday in the second qualifying round.
Those three rounds will deliver places alongside Premier League sides Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea in the hat for October 1’s UCL group stage draw.
PAOK v. Besiktas
American forward Tyler Boyd scored against Braga in last season’s Europa League, and the Besiktas man could get his first taste of the Champions League on Tuesday in Greece.
The 10-times capped USMNT winger had a goal and an assist as Besiktas went unbeaten in its last four matches of the 2019-20 season. The Turkish powers are a minor underdog against Chuba Akpom, Jose Angel Crespo, and PAOK.
Celtic v. Ferencvaros
Neil Lennon’s Bhoys are considered big favorites against their Budapest-based foes, who’ve added former Hibs and Liverpool backstop Adam Bogdan and are coached by ex-Spurs and West Ham striker Serhiy Rebrov.
Former Seattle Sounders defender Henry Wingo is in his second season in Norway and the right back was an unused sub over two legs with Partizan Belgrade. Wingo is about six weeks removed from his first Molde goal, scored against Viking Stavanger.
Molde now heads to Slovenia to meet Celje, where they’ll be favorites despite the long trip.
UEFA Champions League qualifying schedule
Tuesday PAOK v. Besiktas
Tirana v. Red Star Belgrade
Wednesday Lokomotiva v. Rapid Vienna
AZ Alkmaar v. Viktoria Plzen
Celtic v. Ferencvaros
CFR Cluj v. Dinamo Zagreb
Young Boys v. Klaksvikar Itrottarfelag
Legia Warsaw v. Omonia
Suduva v. Maccabi Tel Aviv
Celje v. Molde
Ludogorets Razgrad v. Midtjylland
Dynamo Brest v. Sarajevo
Qarabag v. Sheriff Tiraspol
“A man who was in the vicinity is said to have run after the suspected perpetrator, caught up with him and held him until the police arrived at the scene. The police want to take the opportunity and thank the witness for a quick and wise intervention.”
Manchester United confirmed that Lindelof was the man who caught the thief.
In somewhat related news in that it’s regarding a Manchester United center back and legal issues, Sky Sports says United captain Harry Maguire has reportedly had his felony charges downgraded to misdemeanors ahead of a Tuesday trial in Greece.
The incident, according to a report from Sky Sports on Friday, is believed to have involved police officers. According to Greek police, “three foreigners” are accused of “violence against officials, disobedience, bodily harm, insult and attempted bribery of an official.”
Hansi Flick’s crew went unbeaten over their final 30 matches of the season, completing a Champions League campaign with a first-in-history 11 wins and zero losses.
That’s only fractionally less impressive given the one-legged nature of this month’s knockout rounds, especially considering the team had to keep its focus during a worldwide pandemic (as did all other teams).
Bayern had lost four league matches by Dec. 7, having won two and lost two under new boss Hansi Flick. They did not lose again.
Let’s give that sentence a repeat audience and its own line.
Flick has an incredible record, an assistant on a World Cup-winning German side, but he was running a first team for the first time in almost 15 years. The previous one, Hoffenheim, was in Germany’s third tier when he left them in 2005. Before that, it Victoria Bammental in the Oberliga as a player-coach.
So yes, this is special maintenance of a monstrous group of talent and egos, and in nearly flawless fashion.
Bayern won 19 of their remaining 20 Bundesliga matches, a scoreless draw with RB Leipzig on Feb. 9 the only blemish. They allowed 12 goals in that run, keeping 11 clean sheets and blanking Borussia Dortmund in addition to Leipzig.
Throw in the German Cup and they scored three or more goals on 14 occasions against domestic competition.
The Champions League was another animal, perhaps a more impressive one. Did they draw a straight-forward group? Yes, but they annihilated pretty much everyone in their path, applying special heat to the only perceived challenger with a 10-3 combined score line against Tottenham Hotspur.
Bayern won four times in 16 days against top competition, annihilating Chelsea, Barcelona, and PSG. The 3-0 win over Lyon, perhaps the least impressive on paper, came over a team that had ousted Manchester City and Juventus from the competition.
Consider the singular notes worth of leading acclaim for either Flick or his talents:
Center back problems led to Bayern utilizing all-world left back David Alaba at center back and teenage Canadian winger Alphonso Davies at left back.
Robert Lewandowski scored 55 times in all competitions.
Thomas Muller set the Bundesliga record for assists in a single season.
Serge Gnabry was one of only nine players in Europe’s top five leagues to claim double-digit goals and assists.
Joshua Kimmich might’ve not made a mistake the entire season.
Okay, the last line is a clear exaggeration for a player who could rival Lewandowski for the Ballon d’Or if they were: A) even doing that this year and B) didn’t almost exclusively consider attackers for the honor.
Listen, there’s not a lot to love on the whole about a giant doing giant things. We get that. Of the last 10 European Cup winners, guess how many are in the top eight in terms of European wage bills? All of them.
As of 2018, Bayern was fifth behind only Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG, and Manchester United. Their club has purchased claimed its stars from PSG, Borussia Dortmund, Schalke (x2), RB Leipzig, Barcelona, Werder Bremen, and Hoffenheim. A few hundred million euros of purchases were hurt or surplus to requirements.
And Leroy Sane is coming.
But the nature of their performances once their trophy hunt kicked into high gear was utterly complete, and the Bavarians took home three in the German Cup, Bundesliga, and UEFA Champions League.
“I’ve had over 100 games in the Premier League but I want to keep going and keep improving with a different team. It’s going to be different for me, the demands with the bigger stadium, the crowd, how big the club is, so I’ve got to take that on and keep pushing myself and striving to get better.”
Not words that will be well-read amongst Burnley people, as the Clarets have had a lot more success than Newcastle in recent seasons.
Hendrick’s case is an interesting one. He’s not an advanced stats darling but has been a trusted starter for both the Clarets and the Rams.
MIght he be able to swing back into a more attacking form away from Sean Dyche? Steve Bruce’s system isn’t necessarily more conducive to goals, but we’ll see if a change in latitude brings more offense to Hendrick.
In the final episode of the 2019-20 season, Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle dissect in detail Bayern Munich’s 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League Final as well as the work done by Hansi Flick since taking over Bayern. They also consider Neymar and Kylian Mbappe’s futures with PSG, the Thiago-to-Liverpool rumors, and debate if UEFA should continue the single-elimination style of the knockout rounds moving forward (0:50).