England squad
Plenty of surprises as England squad announced

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 25, 2020, 9:26 AM EDT
The England squad announcement for the UEFA Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark has been made, and Gareth Southgate has made a few surprise selections.

Harry Maguire has been named in the England squad despite being charged by the Greek police and a trial ongoing, with Maguire back in the UK.

Talented youngsters Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden get a first call up to the senior squad, while Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips is also in the senior squad for the first time.

Southampton duo Danny Ings and James Ward-Prowse get their first call ups in a long time, while Eric Dier, Michael Keane and Tammy Abraham are also in the England squad.

Captain Harry Kane is also included as he was forced to self-isolate after going on vacation to the Bahamas during his summer break. So too is Raheem Sterling who tested negative for coronavirus after being at a party in Jamaica with Usain Bolt last week, as Bolt went into self-isolation as a precaution.

Ben Chilwell, Jordan Henderson, James Maddison and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all out injured for England.

Southgate was asked about including Maguire in his latest squad and revealed he has spoken to the Manchester United captain and is happy with the decision he has made based on the facts he knows.

“It is clearly a decision that is not straightforward. I’ve spoken with Harry and I have the insight to the story which is very different to what is being reported,” Southgate said. “If facts change, or information changes, I have to review that decision. I have a fantastic relationship with the boy. I have no reason to doubt what he’s telling me. It is important that he knows he has my support. You always make decisions to the best of your ability given the information you have. At this moment in time that is where I am with it. Harry regrets the fact he has brought the attention to the team and has apologized for that.”

Asked about the details Maguire has told Southgate about the ongoing situation, the England boss didn’t reveal what he knows due to the trial in Greece still ongoing.

The England manager revealed that calling up Phillips, Greenwood and Foden for the first time was a delight.

Southgate’s side are in Group A of the Nations League and the games against Iceland ( will be their first games since November as the talented young squad aims to keep tuning up ahead of the delayed EURO 2020 tournament which will now take place in the summer of 2021.

England are among the favorties to win that tournament next summer and the fact Southgate has more young talent emerging, as well as some in-form players back in the fold, gives him plenty of options.

It was perhaps surprising to see Jack Grealish not selected, once again, as the Aston Villa captain is tipped by many to be included. Dele Alli wasn’t named in the squad and Southgate hasn’t named a left back either, so it will be intriguing to see what happens there.

Below is the England squad in full.

England squad announcement

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eric Dier, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse, Harry Winks

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Mason Greenwood, Danny Ings, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling

Maguire assault trial details harmful allegations

Harry Maguire trial
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 25, 2020, 8:34 AM EDT
The Harry Maguire trial took a new and unexpected twist as harmful allegations against the Manchester United captain have been made by Greek police.

Maguire was arrested on an aggravated assault and attempted bribery of an official charge on the Greek island of Mykonos last week, along with two others, after they allegedly had a disagreement and were then abusive to the police as plain-clothes police officers were at the scene.

Maguire, 27, pleaded not guilty to the charges and although he flew back to the UK from Greece last Thursday, his father and lawyers were in court as the trial began in Syros, Greece on Tuesday.

Via our partners at Sky Sports in the UK some disturbing allegations have arrived against Maguire, although Sky are reporting that the charges have been downgraded to misdemeanours and not the more serious felony charges.

Firstly, Maguire and the defense allege that his sister was injected with a substance and immediately collapsed and when asked to be taken to hospital they were taken to a police station instead. The police then allege that Maguire tried to bribe the police officers, while his defense claim they stated his ‘career was over’ as they kicked him in the leg.

Here are more details from Sky on the Harry Maguire trial which is ongoing:

Harry Maguire was kicked in the leg by police officers who told him “your career is over”, the Manchester United captain’s lawyer has told a Greek court.

The prosecution alleged that once Maguire arrived at a police station, he said: “Do you know who I am? I am the captain of Manchester United, I am very rich, I can give you money, I can pay you, please let us go.”

Plain clothes police officers intervened to try calm the situation, but the “English men” did not, and one of the defendants said “f***, f*** the police” and one punched an officer, it was claimed.

The court had been asked to postpone proceedings over his alleged involvement in a brawl on the island of Mykonos in Greece – with his legal team claiming they did not have enough time to prepare.

But the trial went ahead against his defence team’s wishes, with his lawyer Alexis Anagnostakis telling the court in Syros that two Albanian men had approached Maguire’s sister Daisy – who fainted immediately after being injected with an unknown substance. They called for transport and asked to be driven to hospital, but were instead taken to a police department.

If found guilty of the charges the Manchester United and England defender will likely receive a hefty fine and a suspended prison sentence.

Gareth Southgate would normally name Maguire in his England squad, the latest of which is due to be on Tuesday, but given the current situation the Three Lions boss is said to be speaking with the center back to find out his current state of mind.

Harry’s brother Laurence Maguire is also a professional soccer player and this was his view on the allegations by Greek police.

Manchester United’s Lindelof catches thief in robbery of elderly woman

Victor Lindelof robbery
By Nicholas MendolaAug 24, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT
Victor Lindelof is a defender of Manchester United the peace.

The Swedish 26-year-old is being hailed by police for intervening to stop a robbery in his home city of Vasteras.

A man in his 30s riding a bicycle reportedly swiped a purse from an elderly woman. Lindelof caught up to the cyclist on foot (!!) and apprehended him until police could arrest the thief.

According to the Associated Press, a police statement said a man in his 30s riding a bicycle snatched a bag belonging to a woman in her 90s on Monday morning.

“A man who was in the vicinity is said to have run after the suspected perpetrator, caught up with him and held him until the police arrived at the scene. The police want to take the opportunity and thank the witness for a quick and wise intervention.”

Manchester United confirmed that Lindelof was the man who caught the thief.

In somewhat related news in that it’s regarding a Manchester United center back and legal issues, Sky Sports says United captain Harry Maguire has reportedly had his felony charges downgraded to misdemeanors ahead of a Tuesday trial in Greece.

The incident, according to a report from Sky Sports on Friday, is believed to have involved police officers. According to Greek police, “three foreigners” are accused of “violence against officials, disobedience, bodily harm, insult and attempted bribery of an official.”

Bayern Munich season was unique, special, and complete

Bayern Munich season
By Nicholas MendolaAug 24, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT
In a season interrupted by a deadly and worrying pandemic, Bayern Munich dropped points once in a period of more than nine months.

However you feel about the polarizing German giants, there is no denying that Bayern Munich finished one of the most impressive seasons in European history on Sunday.

Joshua Kimmich found Kingsley Coman for the only goal of Sunday’s UEFA Champions League Final in Lisbon and Manuel Neuer made a number of fine saves to give Bayern its sixth European Cup.

The Bavarians didn’t post gaudy season numbers due to a terrible start, but its finish was relentless, imperious, and powerful.

Hansi Flick’s crew went unbeaten over their final 30 matches of the season, completing a Champions League campaign with a first-in-history 11 wins and zero losses.

That’s only fractionally less impressive given the one-legged nature of this month’s knockout rounds, especially considering the team had to keep its focus during a worldwide pandemic (as did all other teams).

Bayern had lost four league matches by Dec. 7, having won two and lost two under new boss Hansi Flick. They did not lose again.

Let’s give that sentence a repeat audience and its own line.

They did not lose again.

Bayern Munich season
MUNICH, GERMANY – MARCH 08: Flick before a match (Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Flick has an incredible record, an assistant on a World Cup-winning German side, but he was running a first team for the first time in almost 15 years. The previous one, Hoffenheim, was in Germany’s third tier when he left them in 2005. Before that, it Victoria Bammental in the Oberliga as a player-coach.

So yes, this is special maintenance of a monstrous group of talent and egos, and in nearly flawless fashion.

Bayern won 19 of their remaining 20 Bundesliga matches, a scoreless draw with RB Leipzig on Feb. 9 the only blemish. They allowed 12 goals in that run, keeping 11 clean sheets and blanking Borussia Dortmund in addition to Leipzig.

Throw in the German Cup and they scored three or more goals on 14 occasions against domestic competition.

The Champions League was another animal, perhaps a more impressive one. Did they draw a straight-forward group? Yes, but they annihilated pretty much everyone in their path, applying special heat to the only perceived challenger with a 10-3 combined score line against Tottenham Hotspur.

Bayern won four times in 16 days against top competition, annihilating Chelsea, Barcelona, and PSG. The 3-0 win over Lyon, perhaps the least impressive on paper, came over a team that had ousted Manchester City and Juventus from the competition.

Consider the singular notes worth of leading acclaim for either Flick or his talents:

  • Center back problems led to Bayern utilizing all-world left back David Alaba at center back and teenage Canadian winger Alphonso Davies at left back.
  • Robert Lewandowski scored 55 times in all competitions.
  • Thomas Muller set the Bundesliga record for assists in a single season.
  • Serge Gnabry was one of only nine players in Europe’s top five leagues to claim double-digit goals and assists.
  • Joshua Kimmich might’ve not made a mistake the entire season.

Okay, the last line is a clear exaggeration for a player who could rival Lewandowski for the Ballon d’Or if they were: A) even doing that this year and B) didn’t almost exclusively consider attackers for the honor.

Listen, there’s not a lot to love on the whole about a giant doing giant things. We get that. Of the last 10 European Cup winners, guess how many are in the top eight in terms of European wage bills? All of them.

As of 2018, Bayern was fifth behind only Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG, and Manchester United. Their club has purchased claimed its stars from PSG, Borussia Dortmund, Schalke (x2), RB Leipzig, Barcelona, Werder Bremen, and Hoffenheim. A few hundred million euros of purchases were hurt or surplus to requirements.

And Leroy Sane is coming.

But the nature of their performances once their trophy hunt kicked into high gear was utterly complete, and the Bavarians took home three in the German Cup, Bundesliga, and UEFA Champions League.

To claim an eighth-straight league title and do it by 13 points despite sitting five points back after 14 weeks is impressive.

To go 30 matches without losing is more impressive.

To win every Champions League match on the docket is almost insane.

You don’t have to be a Bayern supporter — this writer certainly isn’t — to wonder where this season should stand in the history of the best ones on record.

UEFA Champions League qualifying preview

UEFA Champions League qualifying
By Nicholas MendolaAug 24, 2020, 3:20 PM EDT
UEFA Champions League qualifying preview: The teams vying to join new champions Bayern Munich in the group stage are three wins away from doing just so, the next step coming Tuesday in the second qualifying round.

Those three rounds will deliver places alongside Premier League sides Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea in the hat for October 1’s UCL group stage draw.

PAOK v. Besiktas

American forward Tyler Boyd scored against Braga in last season’s Europa League, and the Besiktas man could get his first taste of the Champions League on Tuesday in Greece.

The 10-times capped USMNT winger had a goal and an assist as Besiktas went unbeaten in its last four matches of the 2019-20 season. The Turkish powers are a minor underdog against Chuba Akpom, Jose Angel Crespo, and PAOK.

Celtic v. Ferencvaros

Neil Lennon’s Bhoys are considered big favorites against their Budapest-based foes, who’ve added former Hibs and Liverpool backstop Adam Bogdan and are coached by ex-Spurs and West Ham striker Serhiy Rebrov.

UEFA Champions League qualifying
Celtic’s Olivier Ntcham played in a win over Dundee United’s American mid Ian Harkes this weekend in Scottish Premiership action (Photo by Steve Welsh/PA Images via Getty Images)

AZ Alkmaar v. Viktoria Plzen

Will reported Barcelona target Calvin Stengs be with the hosts for the visit from the Czech runners-up?

Celje v. Molde

Former Seattle Sounders defender Henry Wingo is in his second season in Norway and the right back was an unused sub over two legs with Partizan Belgrade. Wingo is about six weeks removed from his first Molde goal, scored against Viking Stavanger.

Molde now heads to Slovenia to meet Celje, where they’ll be favorites despite the long trip.

UEFA Champions League qualifying schedule

Tuesday
PAOK v. Besiktas
Tirana v. Red Star Belgrade

Wednesday
Lokomotiva v. Rapid Vienna
AZ Alkmaar v. Viktoria Plzen
Celtic v. Ferencvaros
CFR Cluj v. Dinamo Zagreb
Young Boys v. Klaksvikar Itrottarfelag
Legia Warsaw v. Omonia
Suduva v. Maccabi Tel Aviv
Celje v. Molde
Ludogorets Razgrad v. Midtjylland
Dynamo Brest v. Sarajevo
Qarabag v. Sheriff Tiraspol