The Harry Maguire trial took a new and unexpected twist as harmful allegations against the Manchester United captain have been made by Greek police.

[ MORE: New PL schedule ]

Maguire was arrested on an aggravated assault and attempted bribery of an official charge on the Greek island of Mykonos last week, along with two others, after they allegedly had a disagreement and were then abusive to the police as plain-clothes police officers were at the scene.

Maguire, 27, pleaded not guilty to the charges and although he flew back to the UK from Greece last Thursday, his father and lawyers were in court as the trial began in Syros, Greece on Tuesday.

Via our partners at Sky Sports in the UK some disturbing allegations have arrived against Maguire, although Sky are reporting that the charges have been downgraded to misdemeanours and not the more serious felony charges.

Firstly, Maguire and the defense allege that his sister was injected with a substance and immediately collapsed and when asked to be taken to hospital they were taken to a police station instead. The police then allege that Maguire tried to bribe the police officers, while his defense claim they stated his ‘career was over’ as they kicked him in the leg.

Here are more details from Sky on the Harry Maguire trial which is ongoing:

Harry Maguire was kicked in the leg by police officers who told him “your career is over”, the Manchester United captain’s lawyer has told a Greek court.

The prosecution alleged that once Maguire arrived at a police station, he said: “Do you know who I am? I am the captain of Manchester United, I am very rich, I can give you money, I can pay you, please let us go.”

Plain clothes police officers intervened to try calm the situation, but the “English men” did not, and one of the defendants said “f***, f*** the police” and one punched an officer, it was claimed.

Harry Maguire was kicked in the leg by police officers who told him "your career is over", the Manchester United captain's lawyer has told a Greek court. — Sky Sports (@SkySports) August 25, 2020

The court had been asked to postpone proceedings over his alleged involvement in a brawl on the island of Mykonos in Greece – with his legal team claiming they did not have enough time to prepare.

But the trial went ahead against his defence team’s wishes, with his lawyer Alexis Anagnostakis telling the court in Syros that two Albanian men had approached Maguire’s sister Daisy – who fainted immediately after being injected with an unknown substance. They called for transport and asked to be driven to hospital, but were instead taken to a police department.

If found guilty of the charges the Manchester United and England defender will likely receive a hefty fine and a suspended prison sentence.

Gareth Southgate would normally name Maguire in his England squad, the latest of which is due to be on Tuesday, but given the current situation the Three Lions boss is said to be speaking with the center back to find out his current state of mind.

Harry’s brother Laurence Maguire is also a professional soccer player and this was his view on the allegations by Greek police.

This is crazy… anyone who knows Harry now knows this whole story is fabricated 🙈 https://t.co/5XqotKI0pk — Laurence Maguire (@_lozmaguire) August 25, 2020

Follow @JPW_NBCSports