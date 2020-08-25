Lionel Messi asks to leave Barcelona — Social media reacts

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The world at large is reacting to reports that Lionel Messi has asked to be released from his contract at Barcelona.

A sample from that world includes Barcelona stars, media members, NBA players, and former world footballers.

[ MORE: Messi leaving Barcelona ]

Let’s begin with Barcelona legend Carles Puyol, who in supporting is former teammate drew a positive response from a current Blaugrana.

👏👏 — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) August 25, 2020

Then there’s Victor Font, one of president Josep Maria Bartomeu’s rivals in next March’s president election.

Font did not hold back, saying that Bartomeu should resign considering that if the Camp Nou was open, it could be filled with crying fans.

Saps perfectament que si els culers poguéssim anar a l’Estadi, tot el camp seria un clam: Bartomeu plega ja! No has estat capaç ni de custodiar el millor de la història, un mite fet a casa. Per això insistim: Bartomeu dimissió i eleccions el més aviat possible! — Víctor Font (@victor_font) August 25, 2020

NBA stars Josh Hart and Trae Young have had their say, the former’s thoughts matching the scoop or banter coming from Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand.

Just heard Frank Lampard is now in for #messi

Some window this if Lamps pulls this off !! — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 25, 2020

Ahhh Messi is Leaving…😱 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) August 25, 2020

And for the best of the rest of sentiments out there, we start with our own Joe Prince-Wright and take a trip from a founding member of Oasis to a former World Cup Golden Boot winner.

If Lionel Messi does sign for Manchester City, can Stoke City please get promoted next season? We all want to finally see if he can do it on a 'cold, wet, windy night at Stoke' in the Premier League… — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) August 25, 2020

BOOM! (5)

According to argentinian paper Ole, Messi took the final decision to force his leaving after meeting Koeman who told him “privileges are over” — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) August 25, 2020

Messi leaving Barca

McCartney leaving the Beatles

Priscilla leaving Elvis

Styles leaving One Direction

Tom Jones leaving his hat on Any more ? — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) August 25, 2020

The messiah on his way to Manchester City fc c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 25, 2020

Lionel Messi is actually leaving Barcelona. This is a whole other level of pain. I'm not ready for this. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) August 25, 2020

If Messi is to leave @FCBarcelona by activating a release clause, then I hope the club try to help, not hinder him. He’s been fiercely loyal and their greatest ever player. It would be terribly sad if it finished with a fight between the player and the club. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 25, 2020

