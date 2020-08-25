More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Lionel Messi next club
Photo by RAFAEL MARCHANTE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Messi FAQ: Where will he go? What next for Barcelona?

By Nicholas MendolaAug 25, 2020, 2:49 PM EDT
Lionel Messi is leaving Barcelona.

No, really: The legendary club confirmed it.

This has triggered a wealth of questions and buzz from around the soccer world, and we’ll try to walk you through some of the key points below.

What has Barcelona done?

One of the biggest teams in the world is losing the greatest player on earth, and it’s done so through a mess of its own making.

Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu’s roller coaster few years have included a persistent failure to address a rotting roster kept together by Messi, and now his legacy will likely be the exodus of an entire sport’s GOAT.

Ultimately, Messi’s lone reason to stay would’ve been loyalty and a desire to be a one-club player.

Bartomeu and new Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman were hanging onto that thread but ultimately it does not come as a surprise that Messi just couldn’t stand a rebuild.

Even in Barca’s worst performances of the past few years, all coming in the Champions League, Messi has been the fine art hanging in the chain restaurant.

It started in 2018 with a 3-0 second-leg loss that sent Roma through on away goals, then rolled into a capitulation to Liverpool in which he might as well have been the only Blaugrana on the pitch.

The last straw was an 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich this month, a one-off where even the Argentine looked listless after a busy first hour.

The president called the loss to Bayern “a disaster.” That makes Tuesday’s news the apocalypse.

Now the 33-year-old will bring eye-popping accolades outside of Spain for the first time since he was a 13-year-old at Newell’s Old Boys.

Where will Messi go?

Favorites out of the gate are Manchester City, Inter Milan, and Manchester United, according to reports (We said reports. Stop yelling at us. Loud noises!).

The odds-on favorite is Man City, where Messi would reunite with Pep Guardiola to make the Etihad Stadium set the overwhelming favorites to win any competition they enter. Consider that City produced more chances than any other club in the world but didn’t have the finish. That changes with the best scorer of all-time.

Very few teams have the numbers to make this work. Paris Saint-Germain could do it but would have to sell either Neymar or Kylian Mbappe to do it, and it’s seems unlikely Messi would leave Barcelona for a job that answers none of the cynical, silly, but ever-present critiques lobbed against him as a player to only have played in Spain. This rules out a return home or move to MLS, Qatar, or China, too.

Manchester United has the dough — imagine Messi with Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, and Paul Pogba — and Chelsea and Liverpool do, too.

Inter Milan is also said to be an option, with the concept of Messi underneath Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez an absolute eye-popper. Plus you know he’d love to waltz into Cristiano Ronaldo’s league and outshine his perceived eternal individual rival.

What should we expect in another league?

This answer is pretty easy: The best player in the world doing best player in the world things.

Advanced stats site WhoScored.com has a pretty handy tool that details the performances of players across the Top Five leagues in Europe.

Messi was again the No. 1 player in the world by a landslide. His 25 goals and 21 assists in league play helped him account for an 8.71 player rating, .58 higher than runner-up Robert Lewandowski, .74 more than third-place Kevin De Bruyne, and nearly a full point better than Cristiano Ronaldo’s fourth-place mark.

Consider:

  • He was named Man of the Match in 22 of Barcelona’s 38 games.
  • He was the only player in Europe’s top leagues to record 20-plus goals and assists, and only one player (Jadon Sancho) had 15-plus in both categories.
  • Messi’s 25 goals came while passing at 82.6 percent.
  • His 5.5 dribbles per game were .5 more than anyone in Europe’s top leagues (Adama Traore). Only six other players completed more than 3 dribbles per game.
  • Messi’s 2.7 key passes per game trailed only De Bruyne, Lazio’s Luis Alberto, and Atalanta’s Alejandro Gomez.
  • Critics who say he only does it in Spain should also note that he was the second-highest rated player in the Champions League, behind only Lewandowski and comfortably ahead of third-place Neymar and fourth-place Harry Kane (WhoScored).

Even if the 33-year-old takes a step back or somehow has a less attacking role with his new team he’s going to light up a new league.

Messi will instantly make a UCL team into a tournament contender and a UCL contender into a favorite.

Remember: He nearly willed Barcelona to La Liga and put them deep in the UCL despite a long-term injury to Luis Suarez, a terribly unproductive season from Antoine Griezmann, a slow adaptation to Spain from Frenkie de Jong, and a defense that tied for fifth in goals allowed per game.

Where does Barcelona go from here?

This is a major blow to Barcelona coach Koeman and president Bartomeu.

How the latter overcomes this with a presidential election looming in March and a team that, for now, will be expected to drop from La Liga contender to possible top four fringe candidate.

Drawing Barcelona in the Champions League this year now seems manageable. Every team in La Liga that felt the fear factor sink a little due to the club’s miserable 2019-20 will feel they have more than a puncher’s chance.

The Blaugranas have pieces for the future in Frenkie de Jong, Ansu Fati, Pedri, Trincao, and Riqui Puig and Miralem Pjanic will join several experienced mainstays once he’s done with COVID-19 quarantine.

But Barca now has to convince players to join their side in the aftermath of Messi. Imagine the intimidation factor involved in trying to help fill the shoes of the GOAT?

Real Madrid has already built a collection of young talent that sets them up for years of success and Diego Simeone will be licking his lips at the news.

Barcelona hasn’t finished outside La Liga’s top two since 2007-08, the year before Pep Guardiola took the reins. It’s made it past the UCL Round of 16 in every season since 2006-07.

Both those marks look set to update themselves to 2020-21.

Roma unveils longtime Chelsea, Barcelona winger Pedro

Pedro to Roma
@ASRomaEN
By Nicholas MendolaAug 25, 2020, 1:34 PM EDT
Having won 20 trophies at Barcelona and a few more with Chelsea, Pedro is hoping to add Italian honors to his resume.

The World Cup, Champions League, La Liga, and Premier League winners is bringing his talents to the Eternal City and has signed a contract with AS Roma that runs through the 2022-23 season.

Once linked with Major League Soccer, Pedro’s future was linked to i Lupi during the pandemic and Tuesday’s announcement amounts to a cool but extremely poorly kept secret.

Pedro’s time at Chelsea ends with 43 goals and 28 assists in 206 matches, the 33-year-old adding to the 99 goals and 62 assists he posted in 321 appearances for Barcelona.

What can he do with Roma? I Lupi finished eight points off the Champions League places and will be back in the Europa League group stage this winter. They were led by Edin Dzeko with 16 goals and seven assists, and Lorenzo Pellegrini topped the helpers with nine assists.

Young Nicolo Zaniolo took another step after a promising rookie season and will surely benefit from the tutelage of Pedro.

Messi to leave Barcelona; Man City, Inter, Man United lead chase

Lionel Messi to Manchester City
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 25, 2020, 1:32 PM EDT
In the latest transfer news Lionel Messi to Manchester City is picking up steam as a report from the Associated Press states that the Argentine star has asked to leave the club.

Messi has been at Barcelona since 2001, won six Ballon d’Or awards and has won every single trophy possible for the Catalan giants, but their first trophyless season since 2007-08 and turmoil behind-the-scenes has led to him wanting to leave.

Here’s more from the AP on Barcelona receiving a notice from Messi that he wants to move on: “The club confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Argentina great sent a document expressing his desire to leave.”

When it comes to Lionel Messi to Manchester City, we’ve been here many times before but this seems different and multiple reports say he is finally going to leave Barcelona.

Messi, 33, was said to be questioning his future at Barcelona after their humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League which saw Quique Setien fired and Ronald Koeman hired. Barcelona will totally rebuild their squad and although Koeman and Barcelona president Joseph Maria Bartomeu want Messi to stay, it seems like he will finally leave the only club he’s ever played for.

It’s safe to say Barcelona are in a financial mess off the pitch due to high wages and on the pitch an ageing squad needs to be rejuvenated. Not a great combo.

Messi has a contract at the Nou Camp until next summer but he is obviously not keen on the rebuild and wants a fresh challenge. He has a release clause of over $820 million in his current contract, but it is also believed that he has a clause which says he can leave at the end of each season if he wants to.

Various reports state Manchester United and Inter Milan are also trying to sign Messi, while ESPN claim that Man City are looking into the finances of bringing the Argentine star to the Etihad Stadium as they want to reunite him with Pep Guardiola in their quest to win the Champions League.

It is believed Messi earns $1.31 million per week in wages, $11.3 million per year in image rights and has another $17 million per year in bonuses and he also gets another $32.8 million per year in loyalty fees in his current Barcelona contract.

Surely, only Man City, Paris Saint-Germain and maybe Man United could afford him but then again, what about Financial Fair Play (FFP) and the complexity of doing a deal like this?

It’s hard to imagine Messi in any other club shirt other than a Barcelona one, but it seems like he will move on very soon and that will be the new reality.

Maguire found guilty in assault trial

Harry Maguire trial
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 25, 2020, 12:34 PM EDT
The Harry Maguire trial took a new and unexpected twist as the Manchester United captain was found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery by the court in Greece.

The Manchester United and England star was given a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days after being found guilty of all charges.

Maguire was arrested on an aggravated assault and attempted bribery of an official charge on the Greek island of Mykonos last week, along with two others, after they allegedly had a disagreement and were then abusive to the police as plain-clothes police officers were at the scene.

Maguire, 27, pleaded not guilty to the charges and although he flew back to the UK from Greece last Thursday, his father and lawyers were in court as the trial began in Syros, Greece on Tuesday.

The trial ended on Tuesday and Maguire was found guilty of the charges.

Via our partners at Sky Sports in the UK some disturbing allegations have arrived against Maguire, although Sky are reporting that the charges have been downgraded to misdemeanours and not the more serious felony charges.

Firstly, Maguire and the defense allege that his sister was injected with a substance and immediately collapsed and when asked to be taken to hospital they were taken to a police station instead. The police then allege that Maguire tried to bribe the police officers, while his defense claim they stated his ‘career was over’ as they kicked him in the leg.

Here are more details from Sky on the Harry Maguire trial:

Harry Maguire was kicked in the leg by police officers who told him “your career is over”, the Manchester United captain’s lawyer has told a Greek court.

The prosecution alleged that once Maguire arrived at a police station, he said: “Do you know who I am? I am the captain of Manchester United, I am very rich, I can give you money, I can pay you, please let us go.”

Plain clothes police officers intervened to try calm the situation, but the “English men” did not, and one of the defendants said “f***, f*** the police” and one punched an officer, it was claimed.

The court had been asked to postpone proceedings over his alleged involvement in a brawl on the island of Mykonos in Greece – with his legal team claiming they did not have enough time to prepare.

But the trial went ahead against his defence team’s wishes, with his lawyer Alexis Anagnostakis telling the court in Syros that two Albanian men had approached Maguire’s sister Daisy – who fainted immediately after being injected with an unknown substance. They called for transport and asked to be driven to hospital, but were instead taken to a police department.

Gareth Southgate named Maguire in his England squad on Tuesday, as the Three Lions boss said he spoke with the center back to find out the latest details and said he backed him.

“It is clearly a decision that is not straightforward. I’ve spoken with Harry and I have the insight to the story which is very different to what is being reported,” Southgate said. “If facts change, or information changes, I have to review that decision. I have a fantastic relationship with the boy. I have no reason to doubt what he’s telling me. It is important that he knows he has my support. You always make decisions to the best of your ability given the information you have. At this moment in time that is where I am with it. Harry regrets the fact he has brought the attention to the team and has apologized for that.”

Harry’s brother Laurence Maguire is also a professional soccer player and this was his view on the allegations by Greek police.

Man City provide update on Guardiola, Aguero future

Guardiola Aguero
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 25, 2020, 11:37 AM EDT
The Guardiola – Aguero update from Manchester City was a strange one, as the Premier League side provided some details on whether or not Pep Guardiola and Sergio Aguero will extend their stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak spoke to the in-house channels about the 2019-20 season, plans for the future and coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of the more interesting comments came on Guradiola and Aguero, who are both out of contract next summer.

First here was Al Mubarak’s comments on Aguero’s future.

“We are going to work it out together and it will be very natural wherever that is if its next year or the year after. It will play out in a very comfortable way whatever Sergio decides,” Mubarak said. “Likewise, with Pep, the conversation will be a very natural one. We have a clear alignment in terms of where we see the future and what we want in terms of success for the club. It will be a natural conversation as we go and it will work out for the best for Pep, for me and for the club.”

He then gave more details on how the situation with Guardiola will unfold.

“It’s a very relevant question. Pep and I have a very clear understanding about what is right for the club,” Mubarak said. “We have a clear alignment in terms of where we see the future and what we want in terms of success. It will be a comfortable conversation and it will work out in the best way for Pep, for me and for the club. I’m very comfortable about that.

“We have such an understanding – me and Pep, the ecosystem we have between Txiki [Begiristain, sporting director], Ferran [Soriano, chief executive], the entire club – that this conversation with Pep is a natural conversation. We have the right trust in each other and what’s best will happen.”

So, that’s hardly a ‘Guardiola is staying at Man City and we want him long-term’ vibe from Khaldoon Al Mubarak, is it?

With Aguero, you get it. He’s 32 years old and he’s said on many occasions that he would like to play back home in Argentina to end his career.

Aguero is Man City’s all-time leading goalscorer, as well as winning every trophy possible aside from the UEFA Champions League, and he will want one more crack at that in 2020-21. His absence through injury was a big blow for Man City after project restart and underlined his importance.

As for Guardiola, you would think Man City would come out and speak about him a little more glowingly than they have here.

For the fourth season in a row they’ve failed in the Champions League and at this point their Abu Dhabi owners believe failure as not winning the competition. Slipping up at the Champions League quarterfinal stage was a bitter pill to swallow for Guardiola in the past two seasons, but especially this season against Lyon.

There’s no doubt he will continue to be backed in the transfer window and has been already this summer as Leroy Sane left and Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake have already arrived.

Having Guardiola on board and fired up for Champions League and Premier League glory is key and Khaldoon Al Mubarak is playing his cards very close to his chest here.

Right now, it would seem that the Guardiola – Aguero update was more about preparing Man City fans for their departure.