UEFA Super Cup
Getty Images

Fans allowed to attend UEFA Super Cup in trial event

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 25, 2020, 10:28 AM EDT
The UEFA Super Cup will allow fans as Bayern Munich and Sevilla square off in Budapest, Hungary on Sept. 24.

Champions League scores

UEFA released a statement saying that 30 percent capacity of the stadium will be made available “in order to study precisely the impact of spectators on the UEFA Return to Play Protocol” as fans have been banned from stadiums since March by UEFA due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The UEFA Super Cup is a trial run to see if small numbers of fans will be allowed back into stadiums for UEFA’s Champions League and Europa League competitions when they return to play in October.

Further details have yet to emerge, as it’s not known if only locals rather than fans of Bayern and Sevilla will be able to attend the game at the Puskas Arena which has a capacity of over 67,000.

That means up to 21,000 fans could be in attendance for the UEFA Super Cup, as Champions League champs Bayern take on Europa League holders Sevilla following a successful summer tournaments hosted by UEFA.

The decision from UEFA’s Executive Committee is the first step in allowing fans to return to stadiums across its competitions, but they did add that games will be played in empty stadiums until a further update arrives.

UEFA added that it will continue to monitor the situation and this decision came after their latest consultative meeting with its 55 member associations. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin added the following comments about the decision to allow 30 percent of fans back in for the Super Cup.

“While it has been important to show that football can carry on in difficult times, without fans, the game has lost something of its character. We hope to use the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest as a pilot that will begin to see the return of fans to our matches,” Ceferin said. “We are working closely with the Hungarian Federation and its government to implement measures to ensure the health of all those attending and participating in the game. We will not take risks with people’s safety.”

The Premier League are also said to be in talks with the UK government over plans to allow a reduced number of fans to return to stadiums from Oct. 1.

That scenario hinges on the coronavirus outbreak in the UK remaining at the current level or decreasing.

Harry Maguire dropped by England after guilty conviction

Harry Maguire dropped
Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 25, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT
England has dropped Harry Maguire from the national team roster following his guilty conviction in Greece on Tuesday.

Courtroom details from Maguire's trial

Maguire was given a 21-month suspended sentence after being arrested on an aggravated assault and attempted bribery of an official charge on the Greek island of Mykonos last week.

The Manchester United captain plead not guilty to the charges earlier this week. He was with two others who allegedly had a disagreement and were then abusive to the police as plain-clothes police officers were at the scene. Maguire’s defense team alleged that his sister was given a “rape drug” which led to the altercations.

From Sky Sports:

“In light of this evening’s developments, I can confirm I have withdrawn Harry Maguire from the England squad for the matches against Iceland and Denmark,” Southgate said in a statement. “As I said earlier today, I reserved the right to review the situation. Having spoken to Manchester United and the player, I have made this decision in the best interests of all parties and with consideration of the impact on our preparations for next week.”

Maguire has 26 caps for the Three Lions and has scored once for England.

Southgate just announced his squad on Tuesday, which includes five other center backs: Eric Dier, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Tyrone Mings, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker.

Messi leaving Barcelona

Messi FAQ: Where will he go? What next for Barcelona?

Lionel Messi next club
Photo by RAFAEL MARCHANTE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 25, 2020, 2:49 PM EDT
Lionel Messi is leaving Barcelona.

No, really: The legendary club confirmed it.

Why Messi to Man City makes sense

This has triggered a wealth of questions and buzz from around the soccer world, and we’ll try to walk you through some of the key points below.

What has Barcelona done?

One of the biggest teams in the world is losing the greatest player on earth, and it’s done so through a mess of its own making.

Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu’s roller coaster few years have included a persistent failure to address a rotting roster kept together by Messi, and now his legacy will likely be the exodus of an entire sport’s GOAT.

Ultimately, Messi’s lone reason to stay would’ve been loyalty and a desire to be a one-club player.

Bartomeu and new Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman were hanging onto that thread but ultimately it does not come as a surprise that Messi just couldn’t stand a rebuild.

Even in Barca’s worst performances of the past few years, all coming in the Champions League, Messi has been the fine art hanging in the chain restaurant.

It started in 2018 with a 3-0 second-leg loss that sent Roma through on away goals, then rolled into a capitulation to Liverpool in which he might as well have been the only Blaugrana on the pitch.

The last straw was an 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich this month, a one-off where even the Argentine looked listless after a busy first hour.

The president called the loss to Bayern “a disaster.” That makes Tuesday’s news the apocalypse.

Now the 33-year-old will bring eye-popping accolades outside of Spain for the first time since he was a 13-year-old at Newell’s Old Boys.

Where will Messi go?

Favorites out of the gate are Manchester City, Inter Milan, and Manchester United, according to reports (We said reports. Stop yelling at us. Loud noises!).

The odds-on favorite is Man City, where Messi would reunite with Pep Guardiola to make the Etihad Stadium set the overwhelming favorites to win any competition they enter. Consider that City produced more chances than any other club in the world but didn’t have the finish. That changes with the best scorer of all-time.

Very few teams have the numbers to make this work. Paris Saint-Germain could do it but would have to sell either Neymar or Kylian Mbappe to do it, and it’s seems unlikely Messi would leave Barcelona for a job that answers none of the cynical, silly, but ever-present critiques lobbed against him as a player to only have played in Spain. This rules out a return home or move to MLS, Qatar, or China, too.

Manchester United has the dough — imagine Messi with Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, and Paul Pogba — and Chelsea and Liverpool do, too.

Inter Milan is also said to be an option, with the concept of Messi underneath Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez an absolute eye-popper. Plus you know he’d love to waltz into Cristiano Ronaldo’s league and outshine his perceived eternal individual rival.

What should we expect in another league?

This answer is pretty easy: The best player in the world doing best player in the world things.

Advanced stats site WhoScored.com has a pretty handy tool that details the performances of players across the Top Five leagues in Europe.

Messi was again the No. 1 player in the world by a landslide. His 25 goals and 21 assists in league play helped him account for an 8.71 player rating, .58 higher than runner-up Robert Lewandowski, .74 more than third-place Kevin De Bruyne, and nearly a full point better than Cristiano Ronaldo’s fourth-place mark.

Consider:

  • He was named Man of the Match in 22 of Barcelona’s 38 games.
  • He was the only player in Europe’s top leagues to record 20-plus goals and assists, and only one player (Jadon Sancho) had 15-plus in both categories.
  • Messi’s 25 goals came while passing at 82.6 percent.
  • His 5.5 dribbles per game were .5 more than anyone in Europe’s top leagues (Adama Traore). Only six other players completed more than 3 dribbles per game.
  • Messi’s 2.7 key passes per game trailed only De Bruyne, Lazio’s Luis Alberto, and Atalanta’s Alejandro Gomez.
  • Critics who say he only does it in Spain should also note that he was the second-highest rated player in the Champions League, behind only Lewandowski and comfortably ahead of third-place Neymar and fourth-place Harry Kane (WhoScored).

Even if the 33-year-old takes a step back or somehow has a less attacking role with his new team he’s going to light up a new league.

Messi will instantly make a UCL team into a tournament contender and a UCL contender into a favorite.

Remember: He nearly willed Barcelona to La Liga and put them deep in the UCL despite a long-term injury to Luis Suarez, a terribly unproductive season from Antoine Griezmann, a slow adaptation to Spain from Frenkie de Jong, and a defense that tied for fifth in goals allowed per game.

Where does Barcelona go from here?

This is a major blow to Barcelona coach Koeman and president Bartomeu.

How the latter overcomes this with a presidential election looming in March and a team that, for now, will be expected to drop from La Liga contender to possible top four fringe candidate.

Drawing Barcelona in the Champions League this year now seems manageable. Every team in La Liga that felt the fear factor sink a little due to the club’s miserable 2019-20 will feel they have more than a puncher’s chance.

The Blaugranas have pieces for the future in Frenkie de Jong, Ansu Fati, Pedri, Trincao, and Riqui Puig and Miralem Pjanic will join several experienced mainstays once he’s done with COVID-19 quarantine.

But Barca now has to convince players to join their side in the aftermath of Messi. Imagine the intimidation factor involved in trying to help fill the shoes of the GOAT?

Real Madrid has already built a collection of young talent that sets them up for years of success and Diego Simeone will be licking his lips at the news.

Barcelona hasn’t finished outside La Liga’s top two since 2007-08, the year before Pep Guardiola took the reins. It’s made it past the UCL Round of 16 in every season since 2006-07.

Both those marks look set to update themselves to 2020-21.

Roma unveils longtime Chelsea, Barcelona winger Pedro

Pedro to Roma
@ASRomaEN
By Nicholas MendolaAug 25, 2020, 1:34 PM EDT
Having won 20 trophies at Barcelona and a few more with Chelsea, Pedro is hoping to add Italian honors to his resume.

The World Cup, Champions League, La Liga, and Premier League winners is bringing his talents to the Eternal City and has signed a contract with AS Roma that runs through the 2022-23 season.

NBC Sports Premier League schedule

Once linked with Major League Soccer, Pedro’s future was linked to i Lupi during the pandemic and Tuesday’s announcement amounts to a cool but extremely poorly kept secret.

Pedro’s time at Chelsea ends with 43 goals and 28 assists in 206 matches, the 33-year-old adding to the 99 goals and 62 assists he posted in 321 appearances for Barcelona.

What can he do with Roma? I Lupi finished eight points off the Champions League places and will be back in the Europa League group stage this winter. They were led by Edin Dzeko with 16 goals and seven assists, and Lorenzo Pellegrini topped the helpers with nine assists.

Young Nicolo Zaniolo took another step after a promising rookie season and will surely benefit from the tutelage of Pedro.

Messi to leave Barcelona; Man City, Inter, Man United lead chase

Lionel Messi to Manchester City
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 25, 2020, 1:32 PM EDT
In the latest transfer news Lionel Messi to Manchester City is picking up steam as a report from the Associated Press states that the Argentine star has asked to leave the club.

New PL schedule

Messi has been at Barcelona since 2001, won six Ballon d’Or awards and has won every single trophy possible for the Catalan giants, but their first trophyless season since 2007-08 and turmoil behind-the-scenes has led to him wanting to leave.

Here’s more from the AP on Barcelona receiving a notice from Messi that he wants to move on: “The club confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Argentina great sent a document expressing his desire to leave.”

When it comes to Lionel Messi to Manchester City, we’ve been here many times before but this seems different and multiple reports say he is finally going to leave Barcelona.

Should Messi leave? | How can Barca rebuild?

Messi, 33, was said to be questioning his future at Barcelona after their humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League which saw Quique Setien fired and Ronald Koeman hired. Barcelona will totally rebuild their squad and although Koeman and Barcelona president Joseph Maria Bartomeu want Messi to stay, it seems like he will finally leave the only club he’s ever played for.

It’s safe to say Barcelona are in a financial mess off the pitch due to high wages and on the pitch an ageing squad needs to be rejuvenated. Not a great combo.

Messi has a contract at the Nou Camp until next summer but he is obviously not keen on the rebuild and wants a fresh challenge. He has a release clause of over $820 million in his current contract, but it is also believed that he has a clause which says he can leave at the end of each season if he wants to.

Various reports state Manchester United and Inter Milan are also trying to sign Messi, while ESPN claim that Man City are looking into the finances of bringing the Argentine star to the Etihad Stadium as they want to reunite him with Pep Guardiola in their quest to win the Champions League.

It is believed Messi earns $1.31 million per week in wages, $11.3 million per year in image rights and has another $17 million per year in bonuses and he also gets another $32.8 million per year in loyalty fees in his current Barcelona contract.

Surely, only Man City, Paris Saint-Germain and maybe Man United could afford him but then again, what about Financial Fair Play (FFP) and the complexity of doing a deal like this?

It’s hard to imagine Messi in any other club shirt other than a Barcelona one, but it seems like he will move on very soon and that will be the new reality.