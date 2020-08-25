More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Rodrigo to Leeds
Valencia agrees to sell Spain striker Rodrigo to Leeds United

By Nicholas MendolaAug 25, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT
Leeds United is bringing top-class experience to its promoted side, pending a medical of course.

Valencia announced that Leeds has agreed to purchase Spanish international forward Rodrigo Moreno ahead of both the club’s and player’s reintroductions to the Premier League.

Rodrigo, 29, has eight goals in 22 caps for Spain and a heck of a club record to boot. The Real Madrid-raised playmaker has 39 goals and 33 assists in 172 appearances with Valencia after posting 45 goals and 17 assists in 119 appearances with Benfica.

Chelsea fans will remember him from the Champions League, where the forward scored in a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge and assisted in a 2-2 draw at the Mestalla.

His career-high for goals is 19, set in 2017-18, while his best assist year (11) came this past season.

Rodrigo won the Copa del Rey with Valencia last season and was a two-time Europa League runner-up with Benfica.

It’s not his first Premier League rodeo, however, as he scored a goal and added an assist in 17 appearances for Bolton Wanderers on loan from Benfica during the 2010-11 season.

This is a solid (and expensive) buy to give Marcelo Bielsa a chance to hit the ground running in the one-time Premier League mainstays’ return to the top flight.

Messi latest: Bartomeu denies resignation, Pep in touch with Messi

Messi latest
By Nicholas MendolaAug 25, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT
Messi update: The power of Lionel Messi is immense, but his request to leave Barcelona has not engineered change at the top of the club… yet.

Embattled Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is denying reports that he’s decided to resign after the club’s greatest player asked for a transfer on Tuesday.

Messi’s request has, according to The Athletic, already led to a conversation between the megastar and his former Barca boss Pep Guardiola, who of course is the current manager of Manchester City.

The rub for City is that while they’d love to make a move happen, Guardiola and City’s hierarchy do want to look like villains to Barcelona’s faithful. Guardiola is one of the Catalonia’s giants as both a player and manager.

There are also questions whether Messi is free to leave his contract. It has an exit clause that can be used at the end of the season. Barcelona maintains that that expired in June when the season was set to end, while Messi believes it expires at the end of Barcelona’s pandemic-extended season. That happened

Connecting the dots between Messi’s displeasure and Bartomeu’s recent years in charge of the club is not difficult, and this past season was a nightmare on and off the field.

Barcelona was bounced out of the Copa del Rey at the quarterfinals and Spanish Super Cup at the semifinals before throwing away La Liga’s lead to rivals Real Madrid and being pounded 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals earlier this month.

Tensions got high enough that Bartomeu was seemingly answering questions about his and Messi’s future on a weekly basis, going as far as to guarantee the Argentine would finish his career at the Camp Nou.

It had been reported since November that Messi would not exercise his option to leave the club, but there were numerous reasons to think he might rethink things given problems at Barcelona.

There has been chaos in the board room and players including Messi were angry to be thrown under the proverbial bus when Ernesto Valverde was fired early this year.

Notably, he called Barcelona “home” but noted “weird things happening” at the Camp Nou. Fortunately, the club announced that an independent inspector cleared Barca’s hierarchy of wrongdoing after allegations that a third-party company contracted to the club tried to smear current and former club legends on social media.

Conte to remain as Inter Milan coach next season

Conte staying at Inter
Associated PressAug 25, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT
MILAN (AP) Inter Milan confirmed on Tuesday that Antonio Conte will remain as coach next season.

Conte’s future at Inter had appeared uncertain after he criticized the club following the final league match of the season. And after losing the Europa League final to Sevilla on Friday, Conte said he wasn’t sure whether he would be back.

Conte met with Inter President Steven Zhang and other club directors on Tuesday and the club released a short statement afterward.

“Today’s meeting between the club and Antonio Conte was constructive, focused on continuity and a shared strategy,” Inter said. “With this the foundations were established to continue working together on the club’s project.”

Conte, who used to coach bitter rival Juventus, led Inter to a second-place finish in Serie A in his first season in charge of the Nerazzurri.

That was Inter’s highest finish since 2011 and the Europa League final was its first chance to play for a continental trophy since Jose Mourinho led the team to the 2010 Champions League title, completing a treble that season.

Lionel Messi asks to leave Barcelona — Social media reacts

Messi social media reaction
By Nicholas MendolaAug 25, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT
The world at large is reacting to reports that Lionel Messi has asked to be released from his contract at Barcelona.

A sample from that world includes Barcelona stars, media members, NBA players, and former world footballers.

Let’s begin with Barcelona legend Carles Puyol, who in supporting is former teammate drew a positive response from a current Blaugrana.

Then there’s Victor Font, one of president Josep Maria Bartomeu’s rivals in next March’s president election.

Font did not hold back, saying that Bartomeu should resign considering that if the Camp Nou was open, it could be filled with crying fans.

NBA stars Josh Hart and Trae Young have had their say, the former’s thoughts matching the scoop or banter coming from Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand.

And for the best of the rest of sentiments out there, we start with our own Joe Prince-Wright and take a trip from a founding member of Oasis to a former World Cup Golden Boot winner.

Report: Messi-Barcelona legal battle likely due to exit clause debate

Messi Barcelona legal battle
By Nicholas MendolaAug 25, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT
Is a Messi-Barcelona legal battle inevitable?

Let’s continue with two more questions.

Remember that June 1 report that Lionel Messi’s exit clause had expired and he would stay at Barcelona through the 2020-21 season?

And remember that day is decidedly after June 1 and Lionel Messi has just asked to leave the Catalan club?

Don’t expect a quick and easy resolution to this one if Messi’s $820 million release clause is the only route out of town.

According to the BBC, the club and its greatest player are set for a protracted legal battle because Barcelona believes his contract dictated that Messi had to opt out before June 10.

Messi believes that the clause is set for the end of Barcelona’s season, which lasted well past June into August because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The same report states that Barcelona is expected to pull out all the stops. Those include a possible rushed presidential election to remove embattled boss Josep Maria Bartomeu, who has overseen a tumultuous tenure as club president.

Could that be Messi’s end game? The BBC report says it’s expected that Messi will want to leave regardless of whether Bartomeu stays, and the latter’s exit has seemed predestined for some time.

That said, there will certainly be new details in the coming days as Messi’s camp, Bartomeu’s people, and Barcelona as a club hit up their contacts in the media. Perhaps Messi had a gentleman’s agreement revolving around the Champions League, for example.

But Messi holds all the cards here. He could engineer Bartomeu’s exit if he wants and still leave for greener pastures like a fairly logical and rich move to Man City for a reunion with Pep Guardiola.

Prepare for a wild ride, because even clubs like City and PSG will have a world of trouble spending more than $800 million (That’s a whole club worth of make-goods).