Valencia agrees to sell Spain striker Rodrigo to Leeds United

Leeds United is bringing top-class experience to its promoted side, pending a medical of course.
Valencia announced that Leeds has agreed to purchase Spanish international forward Rodrigo Moreno ahead of both the club’s and player’s reintroductions to the Premier League.
Rodrigo, 29, has eight goals in 22 caps for Spain and a heck of a club record to boot. The Real Madrid-raised playmaker has 39 goals and 33 assists in 172 appearances with Valencia after posting 45 goals and 17 assists in 119 appearances with Benfica.
[ MORE: Messi leaving Barcelona ]
Chelsea fans will remember him from the Champions League, where the forward scored in a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge and assisted in a 2-2 draw at the Mestalla.
His career-high for goals is 19, set in 2017-18, while his best assist year (11) came this past season.
Rodrigo won the Copa del Rey with Valencia last season and was a two-time Europa League runner-up with Benfica.
It’s not his first Premier League rodeo, however, as he scored a goal and added an assist in 17 appearances for Bolton Wanderers on loan from Benfica during the 2010-11 season.
This is a solid (and expensive) buy to give Marcelo Bielsa a chance to hit the ground running in the one-time Premier League mainstays’ return to the top flight.
COMUNICADO OFICIAL: https://t.co/TvuRAz9Mt2
El @valenciacf ha alcanzado un principio de acuerdo con el @LUFC para el traspaso del futbolista Rodrigo Moreno, a expensas de completar toda la documentación y demás formalidades y de superar el preceptivo reconocimiento médico.
— Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf) August 25, 2020