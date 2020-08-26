The latest twist has arrived as a Harry Maguire retrial will take place Greece, one day after he was found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery.
Maguire, 27, appealed the verdict and has been granted a retrial. Under Greek judicial law an appeal being filed and accepted means that the initial court verdict is canceled and the conviction has been nullified. Maguire had returned to the UK, while his legal team and his father remained on the island of Syros for the initial court hearing.
Another court hearing will now take place in a more senior court. Maguire was dropped from the latest England squad by manager Gareth Southgate after the guilty verdict.
The Manchester United and England star was given a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days after being found guilty of all charges, as he and his family were caught up in the incident on the Greek island of Mykonos.
Manchester United released the following statement on the Harry Maguire retrial as they support their captain.
“An appeal against yesterday’s verdict was lodged this morning by Harry’s legal team. In accordance with the Greek judicial process, the filing of an appeal extinguishes the initial court verdict and nullifies the conviction. The appeal has been accepted and will lead to a full retrial in a more senior court. This means that Harry has no criminal record and is once again presumed innocent until proven guilty. Accordingly, he is not subject to any international travel restrictions.”
Maguire pleaded not guilty to the charges. Despite that, the Greek authorities want the Manchester and England defender to apologize for the behavior of himself and his family and friends during the alleged incident.
Here’s some more background information from our partner at Sky Sports on the Harry Maguire retrial and the situation:
Harry Maguire was kicked in the leg by police officers who told him “your career is over”, the Manchester United captain’s lawyer has told a Greek court.
The prosecution alleged that once Maguire arrived at a police station, he said: “Do you know who I am? I am the captain of Manchester United, I am very rich, I can give you money, I can pay you, please let us go.”
Plain clothes police officers intervened to try calm the situation, but the “English men” did not, and one of the defendants said “f***, f*** the police” and one punched an officer, it was claimed.
The court had been asked to postpone proceedings over his alleged involvement in a brawl on the island of Mykonos in Greece – with his legal team claiming they did not have enough time to prepare.
But the trial went ahead against his defence team’s wishes, with his lawyer Alexis Anagnostakis telling the court in Syros that two Albanian men had approached Maguire’s sister Daisy – who fainted immediately after being injected with an unknown substance. They called for transport and asked to be driven to hospital, but were instead taken to a police department.